The PenCraft Book Awards Celebrates Its 2023 Award Winners in Las Vegas at the Binion's Casino and Hotel

The 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Ceremony will be held on April 29th at the Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel. It is an all-day affair.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 PenCraft Book Awards celebrate excellence in literature, recognizing outstanding works from traditional, independent, and small-press authors who were winners of the 2023 competitions. The PenCraft Book Award honors authors who have produced outstanding works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children's literature in various genres and categories. The winners are selected by a panel of judges who are experts in their fields and have a passion for literature.This year, we are proud to announce that the PenCraft Book Award Ceremony will take place on the 29th of April at the Binion's Longhorn Room in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be preceded by a Morning meet-and-greet, followed by numerous seminars that will share insights and tips on writing and publishing. One specific discussion will be hosted by Steve Sharpless, a Microsoft Solution Provider, who will introduce Microsoft's CoPilot and how this AI tool can assist authors in their writing business. Hope Mueller, the founder and President of Hunter Street Press (hunterStreetPress.com), will be presenting a talk on publishing do's and don't.The Dinner and Ceremony are scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. and conclude at 11:00 p.m. The evening will be enriched by the PenCraft Book Award Ceremony, which will feature award presentations and insightful words from winners.David Hearne, the editor-in-chief of the PenCraft Book Award, will serve as the host for the event. Attendees can look forward to an exciting selection of door prizes throughout the evening, generously donated by various supporters. The Bookish Goods Company (thebookishgoods.com), renowned for its commitment to literacy through its exquisite and high-quality merchandise, will delight the attending authors by offering a variety of their products as door prizes. Additionally, AuthorsReading.com is contributing press releases as exclusive door prizes to several fortunate authors. Other organizations are also contributing to the DOOR prize pool for the 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Ceremony, enhancing the event with their generous donations.Below is a list of some of the award-winning authors who will be attending and their winning books:Louis Sauvain : > Thaddeus of BeewickJohn Thomas Hoffman : > The Saigon GunsAnnette Gagliardi : > Ponderosa Pines: Days of the Deadwood Forest FireAlexander V Girman & Cynthia J Girman : > A Voice from HeavenAprille Canniff and Kimberly Wells : > Our Stories: Tales From The Jail and Other Uniform StoriesASEERA : > Cursed To Live...AgainAuralee Arkinsly : > Roo's Fine Flapping DayChristopher M Mason : > The Neighborhood WitchDan McDowell : > When She Comes KnockingDr. Jameel Ahmed : > Business Management and Leadership Strategies in the Competitive MarketDr. Joel Anthony Hamilton : > Mud Crab KingdomDr. John I. Payne Jr. : > You May Not Be Who You Think You Are!Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm : > Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-FreeEmory Moon : > Schrodinger's GoldHolly Swenson : > Stop, Drop, Grow, & GlowJamye Curry Savage : > It's Pi(e) DayJennifer Freedman : > Toby's TaleMichael Wuehler : > Spirit Calling, Listening to God within You. Daily DevotionalMichele Kwasniewski : > Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani TruehartQin Sun Stubis : > Once Our LivesRadhia Gleis : > The Followers: 'Holy Hell' and the Disciples of Narcissistic LeadersRobert W. Smith : > A Long Way from ClareRoxanne E. Burkey & Charles V. Breakfield : > The Enigma Source: Book 10Sue C Dugan : > Walk-Ins WelcomeTonya Jewel Blessing : > The Melody of the MulberriesVera Richard Harris : > Lillian's Christmas DreamThe PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. Hundreds of nominated books are received for the competition, but only a small percentage win. PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial rewards for their creativity.The Bookish Goods ( www.thebookishgoods.com ) is the premier shop catering to book enthusiasts offering a wide selection of book-themed apparel, accessories, and bespoke products. Whether it's romance, thrillers, or the classics, they have the perfect items to showcase your love for literature. Designed with minimalism, comfort, and high quality in mind, The Bookish Goods continually updates its inventory with fresh merchandise, including the exclusive Bookish Collection, making it the go-to source for readers. They are also a staunch supporter of authors. Explore the bookish treasures at www.thebookishgoods.com Hunter Street Press (HunterStreetPress.com) is a boutique publishing company focused on material that inspires readers, authors, and lives touched. They are particularly interested in inspirational and motivational works, career development, memoirs, and self-coaching business books sharing positive leadership approaches. Learn more about them at www.HunterStreetPress.com