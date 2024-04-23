The PenCraft Book Awards Celebrates Its 2023 Award Winners in Las Vegas at the Binion's Casino and Hotel
The 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Ceremony will be held on April 29th at the Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel. It is an all-day affair.
The 2024 PenCraft Book Awards celebrate excellence in literature, recognizing outstanding works from traditional, independent, and small-press authors who were winners of the 2023 competitions. The PenCraft Book Award honors authors who have produced outstanding works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children's literature in various genres and categories. The winners are selected by a panel of judges who are experts in their fields and have a passion for literature.
This year, we are proud to announce that the PenCraft Book Award Ceremony will take place on the 29th of April at the Binion's Longhorn Room in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be preceded by a Morning meet-and-greet, followed by numerous seminars that will share insights and tips on writing and publishing. One specific discussion will be hosted by Steve Sharpless, a Microsoft Solution Provider, who will introduce Microsoft's CoPilot and how this AI tool can assist authors in their writing business. Hope Mueller, the founder and President of Hunter Street Press (hunterStreetPress.com), will be presenting a talk on publishing do's and don't.
The Dinner and Ceremony are scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. and conclude at 11:00 p.m. The evening will be enriched by the PenCraft Book Award Ceremony, which will feature award presentations and insightful words from winners.
David Hearne, the editor-in-chief of the PenCraft Book Award, will serve as the host for the event. Attendees can look forward to an exciting selection of door prizes throughout the evening, generously donated by various supporters. The Bookish Goods Company (thebookishgoods.com), renowned for its commitment to literacy through its exquisite and high-quality merchandise, will delight the attending authors by offering a variety of their products as door prizes. Additionally, AuthorsReading.com is contributing press releases as exclusive door prizes to several fortunate authors. Other organizations are also contributing to the DOOR prize pool for the 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Ceremony, enhancing the event with their generous donations.
Below is a list of some of the award-winning authors who will be attending and their winning books:
Louis Sauvain : > Thaddeus of Beewick
John Thomas Hoffman : > The Saigon Guns
Annette Gagliardi : > Ponderosa Pines: Days of the Deadwood Forest Fire
Alexander V Girman & Cynthia J Girman : > A Voice from Heaven
Aprille Canniff and Kimberly Wells : > Our Stories: Tales From The Jail and Other Uniform Stories
ASEERA : > Cursed To Live...Again
Auralee Arkinsly : > Roo's Fine Flapping Day
Christopher M Mason : > The Neighborhood Witch
Dan McDowell : > When She Comes Knocking
Dr. Jameel Ahmed : > Business Management and Leadership Strategies in the Competitive Market
Dr. Joel Anthony Hamilton : > Mud Crab Kingdom
Dr. John I. Payne Jr. : > You May Not Be Who You Think You Are!
Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm : > Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free
Emory Moon : > Schrodinger's Gold
Holly Swenson : > Stop, Drop, Grow, & Glow
Jamye Curry Savage : > It's Pi(e) Day
Jennifer Freedman : > Toby's Tale
Michael Wuehler : > Spirit Calling, Listening to God within You. Daily Devotional
Michele Kwasniewski : > Rising Star: Book One in the Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart
Qin Sun Stubis : > Once Our Lives
Radhia Gleis : > The Followers: 'Holy Hell' and the Disciples of Narcissistic Leaders
Robert W. Smith : > A Long Way from Clare
Roxanne E. Burkey & Charles V. Breakfield : > The Enigma Source: Book 10
Sue C Dugan : > Walk-Ins Welcome
Tonya Jewel Blessing : > The Melody of the Mulberries
Vera Richard Harris : > Lillian's Christmas Dream
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. Hundreds of nominated books are received for the competition, but only a small percentage win. PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial rewards for their creativity.
The Bookish Goods (www.thebookishgoods.com) is the premier shop catering to book enthusiasts offering a wide selection of book-themed apparel, accessories, and bespoke products. Whether it's romance, thrillers, or the classics, they have the perfect items to showcase your love for literature. Designed with minimalism, comfort, and high quality in mind, The Bookish Goods continually updates its inventory with fresh merchandise, including the exclusive Bookish Collection, making it the go-to source for readers. They are also a staunch supporter of authors. Explore the bookish treasures at www.thebookishgoods.com.
Hunter Street Press (HunterStreetPress.com) is a boutique publishing company focused on material that inspires readers, authors, and lives touched. They are particularly interested in inspirational and motivational works, career development, memoirs, and self-coaching business books sharing positive leadership approaches. Learn more about them at www.HunterStreetPress.com
