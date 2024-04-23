Taxi Market is Forecasted to Attain $120.89 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.3% Recorded - 2027

Taxi Market

Surge in ride-hailing and ride-sharing services demand, rise in online channels for taxi booking, and increase in the total cost of ownership fuel the growth of the global taxi market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Booking Type (Online Booking and Offline Booking), Service Type (Ride-hailing and Ride-sharing), and Vehicle Type (Cars, Motorcycle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global taxi industry generated $69.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.89 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

A taxi or a cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. This differs from public transport, as here the pick-up and drop-off locations are decided by the customer provider, and not by the service provider. There are various distinct forms of taxi, which includes limousines, hackney carriages and private hire vehicles including passenger car, motorcycle, scooters, minivan, van, buses & coaches, auto rikshaw, bicycles, and tricycles.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐔, 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐒.𝐋., 𝐆𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐤 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡, 𝐍𝐢𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐮 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛, 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦, 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐣𝐮 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐛 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱

By service type, the taxi market size is segregated into ride hailing and ride sharing. The ride haling segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in cost of vehicle ownership, the need for reducing traffic for environmental concern, and government regulations promoting ride hailing options.

The factors such as rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and surge in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

By booking type, the market is categorized into online booking and offline booking. The offline booking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the lack of smartphone penetration and technology friendly customers in smaller towns and cities as well as lack of internet connectivity and constraints in the data & connectivity infrastructure in several countries. However, the online booking segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in usage of internet and smartphones by the people across the world.

A passenger can book or hail a taxi ride via a call & message, or by going directly to the service provider’s physical location and with the help of a smartphone application or website using internet, which is also known as e-hailing. Also, customer can hire a taxi for a decided route, which would be pre-defined by the passenger.

Based on service type, the ride-hailing segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global taxi market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in cost of vehicle ownership, need for reducing traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote ride-hailing options. However, the ride-sharing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the preference for carpool and bike pool services among the regular office commuters.

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation, rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By booking type, the online booking segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By service type, the ride sharing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By vehicle type, the motorcycle segment is projected to lead the global taxi market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to commercial.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

