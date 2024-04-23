With unique features, Hainan TV opened "The World's Specialty" pavilion at the Expo!

Haikou, China, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The 4th China International Consumer Product Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "Consumer Expo") was held in Haikou from April 13 to April 18, and "The World's Specialty" pavilion carefully built by Hainan TV made its debut. The pavilion has a novel design, rich content and unique characteristics, which caused many onlookers during the exhibition.

The overall design of "The World's Specialty" pavilion takes global domestic products as the core element, highlighting the functionality of "communication" and "sharing". Aroma from Thailand, rooibos tea from South Africa, wine from Russia, milk powder from Finland, cashmere sweaters from Mongolia and other products are authentic and have various styles, which aroused great interest of the audience.

At this exhibition, "The World's Specialty" specially invited the embassies of Mongolia, Ireland, Thailand, Egypt, Croatia, Argentina, Finland, Indonesia, Mozambique, El Salvador and ten other countries to record videos to help. A dialogue of economy, trade and culture across regions as well as media stopped many visitors at the exhibition site.

In order to make the audience better feel the atmosphere of the fourth Consumer Expo, Hainan TV launched three different ways of live streaming. During the period of development, the live streaming area invited a number of influencers and professionals to discuss the Expo and spread it on the network platform; The "slow live streaming" will synchronize the dynamic real-time of the exhibition hall; In addition, the livestreaming tour of the Expo starts from the exhibition hall, and takes the audience to launch a journey of discovery and feel more highlights of the Expo.

"The World's Specialty" pavilion also possesses an AI photo-taking area for visitors. Paired with our customized scenes, viewers can leave their own photos.

It is worth mentioning that the fourth season of "The World's Specialty" also officially started filming at the scene of the Consumer Expo on April 13. From the perspective of a third party, the program team will participate in the on-site work of the Expo with the Embassy of Ireland----the guest country of the Expo, and the Embassy of Mongolia----the first-time participating country, to show the real experience of the participating countries in a three-dimensional manner. While sharing the treasures and good products of the two countries, the story of cultural exchanges is condensed on fresh products. In a real sense, " The World's Specialty " belongs to Hainan, the whole country and the world.

Extending from TV programs to cultural IP, and then entering the high-level professional exhibition, Hainan TV's "The World's Specialty" is not only an exploration of the industrial chain, but also a large survey of consumer preferences. It is believed that in the future, the new way of e-selling goods with the background of global cultural exchanges of "The World's Specialty" will meet users' more expectations for quality consumption.

