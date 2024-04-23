Forex Cards Market Expected to Surge at 16.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 1,196.52 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardholders can also use their credit or debit cards issued from an existing bank account to withdraw money anywhere in the world. These cards are generally linked to the savings account with a credit limit. However, credit and debit cards are very expensive when it comes to withdrawing foreign currency from ATMs abroad. Forex cards, however, are prepaid instruments designated in specific foreign currency to carry a specific amount. The cards are pre-loaded with currency and are not linked to any particular bank account. This way, when a forex card gets pre-loaded with the destination’s currency, the exchange rates are locked-in, and the user get protected from currency rate fluctuations. Hence, they pay lesser charges while transacting through forex cards than either debit or credit cards.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Forex Cards market garnered $260.34 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1,196.52 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17803

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global Forex Cards market, owing to implementation of global lockdown that resulted in travel restrictions.

The tourism industry was severely impacted as people stopped going on vacations to other countries. This factor reduced the demand for forex prepaid card, which in turn, negatively impacted the market growth.

Moreover, the foreign trade experienced a decline, which resulted in a decline in the number of travelers going to other countries for business. Therefore, the demand for Forex Cards decreased drastically.

Nevertheless, the tourism industry is witnessing a rise in the post-pandemic, which in turn, is anticipated to positively influence the global Forex Cards market.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17803

The research provides detailed a segmentation of the global Forex Cards market based on type, industry vertical, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the multi-currency Forex Cards segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global Forex Cards market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the single currency Forex Cards segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the hospitality segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global Forex Cards market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the consumer goods segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the businesses segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the individuals’ segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17803?reqfor=covid

Leading market players of the global Forex Cards market analyzed in the research include Thomascook.in, Bank of America Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Finnew Solutions Pvt. Ltd., JPMorganChase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, and UBS. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the forex cards market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing forex cards market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the forex cards market industry assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global forex cards market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global forex cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

Multi-currency Forex Card

Single Currency Forex Card

Industry Vertical

Hospitality

Consumer Goods

Education

Others

End User

Businesses

Individuals

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8349578e2f1c33ec95c9ecc03fb47981

➡️𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cross-border-b2c-e-commerce-market-A31485

Bitcoin Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bitcoin-payments-market-A07535

Invoice Factoring Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/invoice-factoring-market-A15351

Europe Debt Collection Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-debt-collection-software-market

Europe Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-travel-insurance-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://pooja-bfsi.blogspot.com/

https://www.quora.com/profile/Pooja-BFSI

https://medium.com/@psaraf568