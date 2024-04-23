Egg Powder Market Set to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2032: Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Egg Power Market Info

The egg powder market experiences steady growth, driven by increasing demand in the bakery and confectionery industries.

The whole egg powder segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Egg Powder Market," the egg powder market size was valued at $923.70 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The egg powder market denotes the global trade and utilization of powdered egg products across industrial sectors. Obtained through the dehydration of eggs, this market is characterized by its widespread applications in the food processing, bakery, confectionery, and non-food industries. Offering benefits such as ease of storage, longer shelf life, and versatility in formulations, egg powder plays a pivotal role in the production of diverse consumer goods and industrial products.

The expansion of the bakery and confectionery industries presents significant egg powder market opportunities. This egg powder market trend is fueled by evolving consumer tastes, an increase in disposable incomes, and a rise in demand for convenient and indulgent food products. Egg powder plays a crucial role in this sector as a versatile and essential ingredient, contributing to the texture, structure, and taste of a wide array of baked goods and confectioneries.

In the bakery segment, egg powder serves as a key component in the production of cakes, muffins, cookies, and other baked treats. Its convenience and longer shelf life make it an attractive option for large-scale bakery operations, ensuring consistent quality and reducing the risks associated with using fresh eggs. Moreover, the ease of egg powder incorporation into dry mixes simplifies the manufacturing process and enhances product consistency, meeting the demands of a competitive and dynamic market.

In the confectionery industry, egg powder is utilized in the production of chocolates, candies, and other sweet confections. It contributes to the smoothness, stability, and mouthfeel of chocolate products while also serving as a binding and texturizing agent in various confectionery applications. The egg powder market benefits from being a crucial ingredient, positioning itself as an integral part of the growth in this thriving industry as the demand for diverse and innovative bakery and confectionery products continues to rise globally.

However, the availability of alternative products is expected to hamper the growth of the egg powder market. Individuals have explored alternative protein sources, including plant-based options and egg substitutes. Plant-based egg alternatives, such as those made from chickpeas, flaxseeds, or algae, have gained popularity among consumers following vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets. These alternatives not only offer a cruelty-free option but also align with the rising trend of plant-based living.

In addition, advancements in food technology have led to the development of innovative protein substitutes that closely mimic the functional properties of eggs. These alternatives often come with perceived health benefits, such as lower cholesterol and reduced environmental impact. As a result, consumers seeking alternatives to traditional egg products may opt for these substitutes, posing a challenge for the conventional egg powder market.

The availability of such alternatives may divert a portion of the consumer base away from egg powder, impacting its market share. Egg powder manufacturers must not only focus on product quality and versatility but also consider diversifying their product offerings to include plant-based or functional alternatives to remain competitive. This restraint highlights the importance of adaptability and innovation within the egg powder industry to navigate the changing landscape driven by evolving consumer preferences and the availability of alternative products.

Innovative formulations in the egg powder market represent a dynamic frontier poised to reshape the industry. Technological advancements in processing techniques offer transformative potential, allowing manufacturers to craft egg powder products with enhanced sensory attributes, improved nutritional profiles, and extended shelf life. The utilization of innovative drying methods, such as spray drying and freeze drying, not only preserves the inherent qualities of eggs but also contributes to superior product quality. Flavor enhancements, texture modifications, and the incorporation of additional functional ingredients further diversify the applications of egg powder, aligning with evolving consumer preferences. This innovation-driven approach not only meets the demand for convenience but also positions egg powder as a versatile ingredient in a spectrum of culinary creations, from baked goods to savory dishes. The key lies in striking a balance between technological innovation and meeting the discerning tastes of a health-conscious and gastronomically adventurous consumer base as the industry continues to explore novel formulations.

The egg powder market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, and egg albumen powder. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care cosmetics, and animal feed. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and business-to-business. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The players operating in the global malted milk market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Egg Powder Market Analysis are Kewpie Corporation, Sanovo Technology Group, Pulviver, Ovostar Union N.V., Rembrandt Foods, Adriaan Goede BV, Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Ovodan, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd., Rose Acre Farms, Eurovo Group, Deb-El Foods, Wulro, Ovobel Foods Limited, and Actini Group.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

Based on type, the whole egg powder segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the Egg Powder Market Forecast period.

Based on end users, the food & beverage segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

