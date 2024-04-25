Absolute Fear - AOONI, Launches Today

Absolute Fear – AOONI main visual What is the secret of the mysterious Western-style house where the sister disappeared? Find items and clues in the tense atmosphere and try to escape. Players must solve the mystery in a fear-filled environment where blue demons roam.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Legendary Japanese Horror Game ‘AOONI’ Revived as a First-Person 3D Adventure on Steam

LiTMUS Inc. (based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Souichiro Kuwamura) is thrilled to announce that “Absolute Fear – AOONI,” the newest entry in the acclaimed Legendary japanese horror game series “AOONI”, has officially launched on the Steam® platform today, April 26, 2024. To commemorate the release, a special launch discount of 20% is currently available for a limited time.

Introducing “Absolute Fear – AOONI”

This game marks the next chapter in the “AOONI” series, which has captivated over 30 million players on smartphones worldwide. “Absolute Fear – AOONI” is a first-person 3D horror action game that immerses players in the enigma of a puzzle-ridden mansion from a deeply personal perspective.

As the protagonist searching for her missing sister, players will explore the enigmatic and eerie halls of a mansion haunted by the infamous Blue Demon. The game builds tension as players piece together clues and unravel the mansion’s secrets, all while avoiding the relentless pursuit of the Blue Demon whose lifelike presence adds a palpable layer of dread. With a blend of stealth action and a plethora of items and riddles interwoven into its gameplay, “Absolute Fear – AOONI” offers a fresh horror experience that both fans and newcomers to the series will find chillingly delightful.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/YX79WULVbIQ

Early Purchase Bonus and Launch Discount

For a limited period starting on release day, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount for 14 days. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to experience the fear.

Game Details:

· Title: "Absolute Fear - AOONI"

· Genre: Puzzle-Solving 3D Horror Action Game

· Platform: PC (Steam®)

· Languages Supported: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

· Single Player

· Release Date: April 26, 2024

· Price: $9.99 USD (Launch discount: 20% off for a limited 14-day period)

Steam Store Page: http://store.steampowered.com/app/2889120/

About the Original "AOONI"

The original "AOONI" game, developed by noprops in 2004, started as an RPG Maker title and has since evolved into a mobile gaming sensation. With over 30 million downloads and a massive following that spans various age groups, "AOONI" has proven to be a powerhouse in the horror genre, garnering over 100 million views on YouTube-related content.

About LiTMUS Inc.:

Location: 28th floor, Midtown Tower, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Souichiro Kuwamura

Founded: December 2021

LiTMUS Inc. specializes in the planning, licensing, and publishing of content such as the "AOONI" series and "Jailbreak Fugitive PRO."

Corporate Website: https://litmus-ent.jp/