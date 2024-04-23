DVA Announces Session on Driving Success By Bridging the Gap in Analytics Projects Using Data Vault 2.0 at WWDVC 2014

Attendees at a Session WWDVC 2024 Themes Save the Date for WWDVC 2024

Session on practical applications of Data Vault 2.0 to overcome common analytics hurdles in this upcoming session by Alex Higgs at the 10th annual WWDVC

The business track has been an extremely good value add to the WWDVC conference. It has been very well received and tremendously helps to bridge the gap between the technical and business folks.” — DVA Spokesperson

STOWE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) 2024 will host a session focusing on the practical applications of Data Vault 2.0 for analytics projects. Led by data architect Alex Higgs, the session, titled "Driving Success By Bridging the Gap in Your Analytics Projects Using Data Vault 2.0”, aims to provide data professionals with the necessary skills to effectively implement Data Vault 2.0 automation techniques. This session is set to take place in Stowe, Vermont, offering attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights into overcoming common analytics challenges.

The session "Driving Success By Bridging the Gap in Your Analytics Projects Using Data Vault 2.0" at WWDVC 2024 offers a deep dive into effectively linking developer efforts with business outcomes in data warehousing projects. Attendees will benefit from a focused discussion on the following areas:

- Project Lifecycle Management: Understand the complete lifecycle of a data project from inception through completion, focusing on how to apply Data Vault 2.0 throughout to enhance project management and delivery.

- Identifying and Avoiding Pitfalls: Learn about common pitfalls in Data Vault implementations and strategies to avoid them, ensuring smoother project progress and fewer setbacks.

- Optimizing Daily Workflow: Insights into optimizing daily workflows to maximize efficiency and productivity in teams using Data Vault methodologies.

- Achieving Project Success: Concrete strategies for ensuring that Data Vault projects meet both technical specifications and business expectations, with a focus on tangible outcomes and user satisfaction.

- Quality Assurance: Best practices for maintaining high standards of data quality throughout the project lifecycle, crucial for reliable BI reporting and analytics.



This session will equip attendees with the knowledge to enhance collaboration between developers and business analysts, ensuring that data solutions are both technically sound and strategically aligned with business goals.

The presenter, Alex Higgs is a Senior Consultant Data Engineer at Datavault, where he plays a pivotal role as the Lead Developer and Product Manager for AutomateDV. Formerly known as dbtvault, AutomateDV is a dbt package offering Data Vault 2.0 compliant templates that facilitate the rapid development and automation of Data Warehouse solutions. With a robust background in Python, dbt, Snowflake, CI/CD, and various testing methodologies, Alex has dedicated the last six years to developing solutions that enhance business operations through improved orchestration, testing, and security.

At WWDVC 2024, Alex will share his expertise and insights into the practical application of Data Vault 2.0 methodologies, helping attendees navigate the complexities of data warehousing projects effectively. His session will focus on how to align these technical strategies with business outcomes, ensuring that both developers and business analysts can achieve project success together.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is the premier event for professionals in data warehousing, data architecture, and business intelligence. Since its inception, the conference has fostered a community of thought leaders, innovators, and practitioners dedicated to advancing the Data Vault methodology—a system of data warehousing and business intelligence that emphasizes agility, scalability, and reliability.

Held annually, WWDVC offers a unique platform for attendees to engage with cutting-edge topics in data management. The event features a blend of technical and strategic sessions that cover a wide range of subjects from Data Vault implementation and automation to broader discussions on data governance and analytics trends. This year’s conference, set in the picturesque town of Stowe, Vermont, promises to continue this tradition with a lineup of expert speakers and comprehensive workshops.

WWDVC is not just about learning; it's about building a community. The event provides numerous networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with peers and industry leaders, share ideas, and discover collaborative solutions to common challenges. Each session, including workshops and keynote presentations, is designed to provide actionable insights that participants can apply directly to their work environments.

This session, along with the comprehensive program of the conference, underscores WWDVC's commitment to the advancement of data warehousing and analytics practices.

Since its inception in 2012, the WWDVC has grown into an essential gathering for industry leaders to share knowledge, discuss innovations, and foster collaborations. The annual conference, held in picturesque Stowe, Vermont, is renowned for its intimate setting and familial atmosphere, which encourages networking and personal interactions among attendees.

In the past this event has included several thought leaders in the data and analytics space such as Chris Date, Kent Graziano, Dan Linstedt, Peter Aiken, Claudia Imhoff, Wayne Eckerson, Heli Helskyaho, Eric Kavanagh, Tamara Dull, and more.

WWDVC 2024 promises to be an exceptional edition, marking the 10th anniversary of this unique event. It continues to offer a singular track format that ensures attendees can participate in every session without missing a beat. From technical deep dives to strategic discussions and hands-on labs, the conference covers a wide range of topics relevant to today’s data challenges.

Notable past speakers who are slated to attend this year again include industry giants like Bill Inmon and C.J. Date, who along with Kent Graziano and Scott Ambler, have paved the way in data management and analytics.

Some of the key themes and topics covered in the conference program this year include:

- Data Fabric and Innovating at the Semantic Layer: Explore the latest trends and advancements in data fabric technology and learn how innovations at the semantic layer are revolutionizing data management practices.

- Data Vault and Data Mesh: Delve into the concepts of Data Vault and Data Mesh, gaining a deeper understanding of their applications and potential synergies for modern data architectures.

- Generative AI and Its Potential: Discover the transformative power of generative AI and its implications for dynamic data warehousing, taxonomy discovery, and AI-driven business metrics.

- Business Track: Gain insights into data quality, digital transformation leadership, and the role of catalogs, glossaries, taxonomies, and ontologies in driving organizational success.

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees can look forward to engaging hands-on sessions, interactive discussions, and networking events that foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among peers. “This time there are also two unmissable featured add-on sessions before and after the conference by industry stalwarts Chris Date and Scott Ambler, and they’re priced less than half of their retail value exclusively for conference attendees”, according to the DVA spokesperson.

Featured Add-Ons:

As part of the enriching experience at the 10th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) in Stowe, Vermont, attendees have exclusive access to additional opportunities to deepen their knowledge and skills. This year, Data Vault Automation (DVA) proudly presents two featured add-on events, providing a unique chance for participants to maximize their stay.

1. Pre-Conference Event - Agile Data Warehousing: A Disciplined Hybrid Method Workshop with Scott Ambler

- An interactive workshop delving into a proven approach to building and evolving Data Warehousing solutions.

- Breakfast, lunch, and coffee included.

2. Post-Conference Event - Time and Relational Theory: A Closer Look with Chris Date

- Explore temporal data in the relational model and SQL.

- Breakfast, coffee, and a boxed lunch included.

“These featured add-ons offer a deeper dive into Agile Data Warehousing and Time and Relational Theory, further enhancing the value of your conference experience.”, added the DVA spokesperson.

To check if seats are still available to these add-on sessions visit https://wwdvc.com/featured-add-ons/

The 10th Annual WWDVC presents a distinctive chance for both experienced data professionals and newcomers to broaden their perspectives and engage with like-minded data enthusiasts worldwide.

Being extremely close to the event, it is recommended that interested professionals visit and register as soon as possible at https://wwdvc.com/

How Attendees Feel About the WWDVC Conference