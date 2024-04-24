Driveaway Autos Inc. Goes Beyond Selling Cars to Support MS150

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing that Driveaway Autos Inc. is extending its commitment to the community in Houston, Texas by collaborating with MS150 to help in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

As a company that values social responsibility and community support, Driveaway Autos has always strived to make a positive impact in the lives of people in Houston. Driveaway Autos has actively engaged in various initiatives such as supporting sporting events, local grassroots events, and providing scholarships. Their goal is to build strong connections between their company and the community they serve.

Driveaway Autos are proud to join forces with MS150 in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis and look forward to making a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.

The MS150 is a 2 day event where riders start either in Houston and ultimately finish at Texas A&M University. Bike MS considered one of the largest bike communities with over 75,000 riders joining together with a common goal to help raise funding to fight Multiple Sclerosis. The bike MS riders and community has raised an amazing $1.4 billion to aid in research efforts since 1946.

About Driveaway Autos Inc. Driveaway Autos Inc. is a retailer and buy-here-pay-here lender that specializes in serving Hispanic consumers.

Driveaway Autos, a family-owned and operated business since 2010 that has grown to include 4 dealerships and a Service Center. Over the past decade, Driveaway Autos provided thousands of Houstonians with access to affordable credit through their responsible lending platform, offering in-house financing to help consumers establish or rebuild their credit. Driveaway Autos believe it is their duty to assist their customers in obtaining a reliable vehicle, building credit, and ultimately, attracting new customers.

Focused on the sale and financing of vehicles for Hispanic consumers, Driveaway Autos is dedicated to providing mobility and financial solutions to the community.