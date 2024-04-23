Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Proudly Presents the World Premiere of CAMERA

CAMERA Director Jay Silverman and the film's young star Miguel Gabriel Photo Credit Jay Silverman Productions

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival proudly announces the world premiere of CAMERA, on Friday April 26, 2024 at 7pm at the historic Five Flags Theater. CAMERA is an inspiring tale of a mute boy's journey of expression through the lens of a camera. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jay Silverman and starring Beau Bridges, the film offers a poignant exploration of mentorship through the power of visual storytelling to unite and heal communities.

Set in a quaint fishing town, CAMERA unfolds the touching narrative of Oscar, a young boy unable to speak, and the beautiful bond he forms with Eric, a repairman with a knack for seeing the world differently. As the boy discovers his voice through the lens of a camera, a fractured community begins to mend. The cast, led by Beau Bridges, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and newcomer Miguel Gabriel, delivers performances that capture the essence of healing and the impact one child can make.

In his directorial statement, Silverman shares, “A single photograph has the power to change a person’s life, not just the person who captures it, but the view as well." His journey, paralleling the film's theme, reflects an intimate understanding of communication barriers and the magic that occurs when someone truly sees and understands another. Silverman's passion for the story emanates from his dual identity as both a photographer and a father, infusing CAMERA with authenticity and heartfelt emotion.

The festival invites audiences to experience this moving film that transcends the screen to touch lives. Director Jay Silverman and the young star of CAMERA Miguel Gabriel will be in attendance at the world premiere event Friday April 26, 2024. Doors open at 6:30pm the screening begins at 7pm at the historic Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa.

About JDIFF

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF), recognized by “Movie Maker Magazine,” as one of the 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” is nestled in the historic and scenic city of Dubuque, Iowa, is a premier event that celebrates the best in independent cinema. Recognized for its intimate networking opportunities, diverse film programming, and engaging workshops, JDIFF fosters a sense of community and connection. Each year, the festival draws filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals to experience the convergence of culture and storytelling in an environment that encourages artistic exchange and growth. The 2024 festival runs from April 24th to 28th, 2024