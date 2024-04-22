COST Open Call countdown: 6 months to go

The countdown has officially started, our Open Call 2024 for new COST Action proposals closes in six months on 23 October 2024 at 12.00 (noon) CEST.

A COST Action is an interdisciplinary research network that brings researchers and innovators together to investigate a topic for 4 years. Open to all science and technology fields, including new and emerging ones, COST Actions are also are bottom-up meaning you can propose a network based on your own interests or ideas.

The funding a COST Action receives covers the expenses of networking activities and can be used to fund events, Short-Term Scientific Missions, Training Schools, communication activities, and virtual networking tools. An estimated €125,000 is made available for a COST Action in its first year and an average of €150,000 per year for the other 3 years.

“If you have an idea, if you have a network, you can apply. This is a good opportunity for scientists to broaden their work and promote it to the public and other stakeholders. This gives you the opportunity to go out from your lab and show the public what you are doing with their money.” Dr Karim Benabdellah, Main Proposer and Chair of COST Action GenE-Humdi

Participants are invited to submit a proposals that contributes to the scientific, technological, economic, cultural or societal knowledge advancement and development of Europe. Multi- and interdisciplinary proposals are encouraged. The Open Call Action proposal submission, evaluation, selection and approval (SESA) procedure is fully science and technology-driven and will ensure a simple, transparent and competitive proposal evaluation and selection process, reflecting the bottom-up, open and inclusive principles of COST. The time from submission to awarding is seven months so proposers should discover by May 2025 if they are successful.

COST Actions are the ideal platform to bring together and collaborate with experts from diverse fields, backgrounds, and countries to advance science and technology, grow your professional research network, and boost your career. So, are you ready to turn your innovative ideas into reality? There is still plenty of time to build a network proposal before the deadline!

Rewatch our online Info Day

If you missed our online Info Day that included a great segment from COST Action Chair Dr Ciaran Mac Donncha on his experience of being a main proposer then you can rewatch the recording here:

Make sure you’re on top of your application submission: