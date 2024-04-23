Governor Mills Signs Trails Bond Bill

MAINE, April 23 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills today signed into law bipartisan legislation that will place a $30 million bond on the November ballot to repair and enhance trails across the state.

If Maine voters approve the ballot question, the measure (LD 1156) would make available $30 million in grants to help Maine nonprofits, municipalities, and qualified entities within State Government to improve non-motorized, motorized, and multi-use trails. Grant recipients would be required to produce 20 percent in matching funds.

"Maine's trail systems are a key part of our outdoor recreation economy. If approved by voters, this bond will help repair damage caused by erosion, the severe storms, and climate change," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am proud to sign this legislation and hope that Maine people will approve this important investment this fall."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation was estimated to make up 3.3 percent of Maine's economy in 2022 €“ nearly four percent of Maine's GDP.