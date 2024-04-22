Organizations receive support through Community Housing Fund

CANADA, April 22 - Three community organizations are receiving funding to support new housing projects through the Community Housing Fund.

The fund is a partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and supports the creation of new housing initiatives focusing on affordability, vulnerable populations, assisted living or those who require increased support. It is divided into three categories: capacity building and research; project management and professional services; and construction and development.

The following organizations received funding:

Lennox Island Health Centre - $50,000 (under the professional services stream) The funding will go towards project planning and design for the construction of transitional housing in the community to support the existing women’s shelter, increase capacity, and expand services to assist those transitioning to more independent style of living.

L’Alliance pour le développement durable de l’île-du-Prince Édouard (L’ADDIPE) - $13,500 (under capacity building and research stream) Un chez-nous pour tout le monde (A Home For Everyone) - L’ADDIPE will engage with communities in the Evangeline region through surveys and stakeholder meetings to understand the housing situation and determine future needs for affordable housing in the region.

Reno Kings Construction - $11,999.95 (under capacity building and research stream) The Safe Home Project is focused on creating affordable housing for Islanders and newcomers. The funding will go towards consulting with residents and stakeholders in Souris and Miscouche, to define the specific current and future demand of the communities with a focus on potential tiny home construction.



Quotes:

“We have had great success so far with the Community Housing Fund. These projects have made a positive impact in Island communities and have helped increase the housing inventory on PEI. ” -Hon. Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities

“We would like to congratulate the latest recipients of the Community Housing Fund. These initiatives will provide much needed capacity building, research and construction supports to the development of affordable housing in our region. Through the continued partnership with the province and this funding, we are able to expand and deliver these much-needed supports to our most vulnerable populations now and into the future.”

- Shelley Muzika, Executive Director, Canadian Mental Health Association PEI Division

“We are deeply grateful for the support from the Community Housing Fund, which marks a pivotal step forward in our journey to improve living conditions and build a sustainable future for women and children in our community. This funding not only acknowledges the urgent needs of our people but also reinforces our commitment to nurturing a safe, secure, and thriving environment for generations to come.”

- Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

“l’ADDIPE is pleased to be working in partnership with the province as well as Bienvenue Évangéline and le Conseil Scolaire Communautaire Évangéline on the issue of affordable housing - that has become such a challenge for the Acadian and francophone community. We have some innovative ideas that we are anxious to explore in order to provide affordable housing for our community as soon as possible.”

- Alvert Arsenault, Chair of l’ADDIPE

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, and our tiny homes are the perfect solution for those looking for a more affordable housing option.”

- Mike Perry, President of Reno Kings

