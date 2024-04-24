Skyhigh Entertainment Partners with OurSong to Reinvent Classic Mandarin Pop Music
Skyhigh Entertainment and OurSong team up to reinvent beloved Mandarin pop classics by offering artists a chance to remix and innovate through modern technologyVICTORIA, HONG KONG, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyhigh Entertainment is excited to announce its collaboration with OurSong, a pioneer in music technology, to reimagine nearly 50 classic Mandarin pop songs from the 80s and 90s. This partnership aims to introduce these beloved tunes to a new generation of artists and listeners by making them available for creative reinterpretation, and bringing old tracks into the streaming industry This move is not only creative but financially strategic as this brings new life to the commercial value to these legacy tracks.
The selected playlist, featuring iconic artists like the Little Tigers, Alec Su, and Nicky Wu, is now accessible on OurSong. Hits such as "Fly with Confidence" and "The Ocean" are set for a modern makeover, as today's musicians are invited to remix, sample, and transform these tracks into contemporary hits.
This initiative not only celebrates the rich musical heritage of Mandarin pop but also offers today’s creators an opportunity to seamlessly integrate classic influences into their work. With OurSong’s innovative platform, artists can easily obtain rights for digital distribution across major streaming services, ensuring their creative outputs resonate globally while respecting the original artists' legacies.
"Our collaboration with Skyhigh Entertainment opens up a new realm of creative possibilities, bridging the gap between the golden age of Mandarin pop and the dynamic landscape of today's music industry," said Pochang Wu, president of OurSong. "We are thrilled to see how these timeless classics will inspire and be transformed by new generations of artists."
OurSong simplifies the traditionally complex processes of music licensing, contracts, and royalty distribution through its advanced blockchain technology, Song Protocol. This ensures that artists can focus on what they do best – creating music – without the bureaucratic hurdles.
Creators are encouraged to visit OurSong’s platform to explore the playlist and contribute to the evolving musical narrative by integrating their unique sounds with these classic tracks. This partnership is not just about revisiting the past; it's about setting the stage for new musical innovations.
For further information, please contact:
Allen Tseng
OurSong
https://www.oursong.com/
+886-900-761-131
allentseng@oursong.com
media@oursong.com
About OurSong:
OurSong is transforming the way musicians around the world create, distribute, and monetize their music. Equipped with thousands of legally licensed music pieces and advanced blockchain technology, OurSong supports artists from all backgrounds in achieving their creative visions.
