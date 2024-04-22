DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HAWAIʻI ISLAND AREAS FOR ANIMAL CONTROL, April 22, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

April 22, 2024

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HAWAIʻI ISLAND AREAS FOR ANIMAL CONTROL

Federal mandates call for protection of native palila habitat

(HILO) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will conduct animal control activities (trapping, ground and/or aerial shooting) for feral goats, feral sheep, mouflon, and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids within the palila critical habitat in the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A), Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K), Palila Mitigation Lands, and the Ka‘ohe Game Management Area (Unit G) on Hawai‘i Island.

Aerial shooting is required for compliance with the federal court order mandating the removal of sheep and goats from critical habitat for palila, a bird endemic to Hawai‘i.

Control work is scheduled for May 14-15, 2024. Public access to Mauna Kea Forest Reserve, Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve, Palila Mitigation Lands, the Ka‘ohe Game Management Area, and Mauna Kea Hunter Access Road will be restricted and allowed BY PERMIT ONLY for animal salvage purposes on the following dates:

7 a.m. May 14, 2024,

6 a.m. May 15, 2024.

These actions are pursuant to HAR§ 13-130-19 and § 13-104-23(a) (3). A temporary closure is needed to minimize the dangers of incompatible uses in the forest area and to safely conduct animal control activities. To implement the closure, the Hale Pohaku, Kilohana, and Pu‘uko‘ohi gated entrances to Units A and G and the gate behind Gil Kahele State Recreation Area will be locked/reopened as follows:

Locked 8 p.m. May 13, 2024, and reopened 7 p.m. May 15, 2024.

Due to high public participation, calls to the DOFAW Hilo Office at 808-974-4221 for salvage permits will be accepted until 10 a.m., the day before each shoot. The driver, occupants, vehicle make/model and license plate are needed when calling. One permit will be issued per call, per vehicle for one day only. Applicants can have their names added to a standby list for additional days should other applicants not fill all slots. No standbys waiting at the gates will be allowed access. A maximum of 15 permitted vehicles will be allowed at both the Pu‘u Ahumoa and Pu‘u Mali locations.

Carcasses taken during the shoot will be available to the permitted public for salvage at the following locations (4-wheel drive vehicles are required, and access permits will be issued). There is no guarantee that animals will be able to be salvaged and salvage locations are subject to change.

On May 14, 2024, at Pu‘u Ahumoa, permittees must meet at the Kilohana check-in station at 7 a.m. sharp.

On May 15, 2024, at Pu‘u Mali, permittees must meet across from the Waimea Veterinary office on Mana Road at 6 a.m. sharp.

Contact the DOFAW Hilo office for additional details regarding meat salvage or access permits.

