ICYMI: U.S. Department of Transportation Celebrates Earth Day with Every Day Climate Leadership

This Earth Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) celebrates every day climate leadership and the 25th anniversary of years its Climate Change Center, which leads policy, research, and action to solve the nation’s most pressing challenges on climate change and transportation. Here are some of the key accomplishments the of the Department over the past year:

Delivering on the promise to build climate resilience: On April 11, USDOT awarded $830 million in Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) grants to state and local governments, Tribal Nations, and US territories. These awards are in addition to the $7.3 billion in formula funding that goes directly to states to support transportation system resilience to climate impacts, like sea level rise and extreme weather.

Recognizing transit agencies that are taking innovative approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Nearly 240 transit agencies participate in the FTA’s Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet Climate Challenge, which encourages transit leaders to take bold actions and prioritize investments to help tackle the climate crisis.

Convening climate champions from across the country: This summer, USDOT is hosting a Climate and Transportation Symposium with climate champions from cities, states, and communities across the country to showcase climate solutions for the transportation sector.

Driving innovative ideas to enable vibrant communities: USDOT and the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $17.6 million to help communities add affordable housing near transit through the Federal Transit Administration’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development. This makes transit more accessible for more Americans, reducing transportation costs for families and increasing access to opportunities for communities. Also today, the Department is marking the beginning of the construction of Brightline West, a high-speed, zero-emission rail project that will connect Las Vegas, Nevada to Southern California. The project will remove an estimated 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, bolster tourism, and create 35,000 good-paying jobs.

Connecting communities: On March 13th, USOOT announced 3.3 billion in grant awards for 132 communities through the Reconnecting Communities & Neighborhoods (RCN) Grant Program. The program aims to reconnect communities by removing, retrofitting, or mitigating highways or other transportation facilities that create barriers to community connectivity or are environmental burdens.

You can learn more about USDOT Climate Change Center activities at www.transportation.gov/priorities/climate-and-sustainability/dot-climate-change-center