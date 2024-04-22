Cornyn Introduces Bill to Hold Biden Admin Accountable for Taxpayer-Funded Abortions at the VA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and seven of their Republican colleagues in introducing the VA Abortion Transparency Act, which would impose new reporting requirements for abortions performed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to create more transparency for taxpayers:

“President Biden’s taxpayer-funded abortion policy at the Department of Veterans Affairs is a blatant violation of federal law, and the American people deserve to know the consequences of this careless decision,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This bill would take an important first step towards justice by exposing the full picture of the Biden administration’s left-wing agenda at the VA.”

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and John Thune (R-SD) also cosponsored this legislation.

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) introduced companion legislation in the House.

Background:

On September 9, 2022, the VA announced its intention to begin providing abortion services for veterans and their dependents through the taxpayer-funded VA health care system. However, Section 106 of the Veterans Health Care Act of 1992 explicitly prohibits the VA from providing abortion services. Despite multiple congressional inquiries and questions regarding the legality of such a change in long-standing policy, the VA implemented the regulation.

Last October, the VA reported that it had facilitated 88 abortions from September 9, 2022 to September 30, 2023, and the agency has refused to release updated data regarding additional abortions facilitated since this report despite multiple congressional letters requesting it. The VA Abortion Transparency Act would mandate quarterly reports on the total number of abortions facilitated through the VA, the method through which the abortions are being conducted, and the number of gestational weeks at which point the abortions are occurring.

This legislation is endorsed by Heritage Action, CatholicVote, National Right to Life, March for Life Action, Concerned Women for America, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.