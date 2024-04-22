Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

DALLAS, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $14.375 per share of the 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The depositary shares are traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIO.” The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, building a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.


INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

