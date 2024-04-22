Local Logic Partners with homegenius to Elevate Real Estate Decisions

This latest announcement from Local Logic and homegenius underlines the expanding trend of deepening engagement real estate search by providing deep local insights. Gone are the days when search just includes beds, baths and price points. Consumers have an insatiable appetite for information regarding the region, neighborhood and individual property. They spend hours looking at Floor Plans, Days on Market and taxes and they really want to better understand every element of the neighborhood they may be buying into.

According to their website, The Local Logic platform has more than 100 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

If your MLS or brokerage is not looking at add local insights to your search you are missing out on a huge trend driven by consumers demanding to know more before they invest in their most important life decision.

Check out the full release below.

Advanced location analytics meet innovative technology in game-changing collaboration

Local Logic, the leading location insights provider for the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with homegenius Inc., a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN). This collaboration aims to transform the real estate search and transaction process, integrating Local Logic’s advanced location insights with homegenius’ comprehensive ecosystem of real estate and technology services.

Through this partnership, Local Logic’s Local Content and Local Maps products are incorporated into the homegenius platform. Local Content enhances property listings with detailed lifestyle and location scores across 18 distinct categories, including services, transportation, and neighborhood character. Meanwhile, Local Maps offers a dynamic, heatmap-based search tool that allows users to customize their property searches based on personal lifestyle preferences.

“This partnership with Local Logic marks a major advancement for homegenius, aligning with our mission to innovate and streamline the real estate experience,” said Eric Ray, Chief Digital Officer. “By integrating Local Logic’s location intelligence into our homegenius platform, our clients with unparalleled insights into properties and neighborhoods, enhancing decision-making in the real estate market.”

This collaboration brings together Local Logic’s granular location insights and homegenius’ innovative technology solutions, enabling users to make more informed decisions from search to close. The integration of Local Logic’s tools will allow homegenius to offer a more personalized and intuitive search experience, providing a clear understanding of property characteristics and neighborhood qualities.

“We are excited to partner with homegenius to bring our advanced location intelligence directly into the hands of consumers and real estate professionals,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO of Local Logic. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the real estate industry through data-driven solutions that empower users with comprehensive insights into properties and their environments.”

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 100 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses. Learn more at locallogic.co.

About homegenius

homegenius Inc., a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), and its family of companies combine an array of title, real estate and technology products and services into a full-service ecosystem. homegenius offers innovative experiences from search to close, enabling mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, consumers, GSEs, and real estate brokers and agents to benefit from integrated and personalized solutions leveraging advanced technology and the latest advancements in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Learn more at http://www.homegenius.com.