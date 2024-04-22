Nick Hutchison to Keynote Jose Escobar's CLA Global Summit Elevating the Connected Leaders Academy

Silver Spring, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spring, Maryland -

Nick Hutchison, BookThinkers, Inc. has been confirmed as a keynote speaker for the inaugural CLA Global Summit hosted by Jose Escobar and the Connected Leaders Academy. Scheduled for May 3-5, 2024, at the Hilton in Rockville, MD, this summit is destined to become a pivotal gathering for entrepreneurs across the globe who are committed to elevating their businesses and improving their leadership abilities. Designed to accommodate over 300 entrepreneurs, the event will provide unparalleled access to 30 industry-leading speakers within an environment expressly crafted for growth, innovation, and superior networking opportunities.

The genesis of the CLA Global Summit can be traced to the fundamental mission of the Connected Leaders Academy, which is to fortify entrepreneurs through significant connections, leadership, and innovative approaches. This endeavor furthers Jose Escobar’s dedication to fostering a community that prides itself on integrity and successful authentic encounters to counter the isolation of entrepreneurship and digital technology. The upcoming summit training, education, and speaking have been carefully crafted to inspire attendees to exchange ideas freely, collaborate effectively, and rise as leaders capable of conquering the trials of contemporary business environments.

The significance of this event is underscored by the decision to include Nick Hutchison as a keynote speaker. Hutchison, renowned for his landmark achievements with BookThinkers, Inc. and his status as a bestselling author and podcast host, epitomizes the entrepreneurial zeal the CLA Global Summit seeks to cultivate. Through his work with BookThinkers, Hutchison has profoundly impacted the book industry by bridging the gap between authors and readers, fostering substantial growth for authors, and delivering practical insights to readers. His podcast, BookThinkers: Life-Changing Books, enjoys international acclaim for its captivating interviews with authors impacting various fields.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, neuroscientist and international publicity business consultant to Jose Escobar, expressed her enthusiasm for Hutchison's involvement: “Having Nick Hutchison expound his journey and insights at the CLA Global Summit reaffirms the level of speakers and content that participants can anticipate. His know-how in marketing, coupled with his passion for continuous learning and personal growth, resonates deeply with our academy’s and the summit’s philosophy.”

Moreover, the summit serves as both an educative platform and an opportunity for businesses that share the academy’s values to increase their visibility amongst a discerning group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs. The organizers welcome sponsors and vendors ready to influence the entrepreneurial landscape, and their collaboration makes the CLA Global Summit a defining and influential occasion. Founder Jose Escobar highlighted, "This summit transcends the average event; it's a catalyst for impactful collaborations, innovative strategies, and a future where leadership and personal connections merge. We invite partners who share our enthusiasm for this vision to demonstrate their commitment to enriching the entrepreneurial community."

To sum up, the CLA Global Summit promises to be a transformative event that redefines the essence of business conferences. It offers entrepreneurs a unique chance to network, glean insights from global thought leaders, and engage with a community that prizes genuine connections. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate and explore the opportunities presented by joining a global network of leaders. Be a part of this explosive event, VIP tickets are available at 1500 and general tickets at 500.

Anyone interested in securing their spot at the CLA Global Summit, looking into sponsoring opportunities, or seeking to learn more about the Connected Leaders Academy should refer to the official websites. Sponsors and vendors may contact Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller directly at AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com or 419-722-6931.

Further, follow Jose Escobar on Facebook for additional insights about business, creating communities, and the summit and its objectives in reshaping entrepreneurship, please follow the Facebook link provided. This event marks an essential step for entrepreneurs ready to enhance their impact and achieve success through cooperative ventures and innovative leadership.

Connected Leaders Academy

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Publicist on behalf of Jose Escobar, CEO

419-722-6931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

14033 Breeze Hill Lane

Silver Spring MD 20906

