Cidara Therapeutics Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delinquency Notice

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) (the Company), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, announced on April 17, 2024, that the Company received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) advising the Company that its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the Form 10-K) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), in contravention of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the Filing Requirement), could serve as an additional deficiency and basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq.

The Company was provided with the opportunity and plans to timely submit its plan to evidence compliance with the Filing Requirement for consideration by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the Panel) indicating that the Company filed the Form 10-K with the SEC on April 22, 2024, and as announced on April 22, 2024, will implement a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20 shares effective for marketplace purposes with the open of business on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

As previously disclosed, by letter dated February 8, 2024, the Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq, subject to the Company regaining compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 bid price requirement by May 7, 2024.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA and EC approval for REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company’s implementation of a reverse stock split, the Company’s provision of written notice to the Panel, and the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

