Carper Applauds $7 Billion for Clean Solar Energy Projects in Low-Income Communities Nationwide

WILMINGTON, Del. — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded an announcement from the Biden Administration that $7 billion will be awarded to selectees nationwide to increase access to clean, solar energy in low-income and disadvantaged communities through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All program.

Communities in all 50 states, including Delaware, will benefit from this funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Senator Carper helped author the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund in the Inflation Reduction Act in his role as Chairman of the EPW Committee.

“Every American should experience the benefits of our clean energy future, no matter their zip code or income,” said Chairman Carper. “The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund is delivering $7 billion for residential and community solar projects in communities with the greatest need across our nation. I applaud the Biden Administration for deploying clean energy to over 900,000 households and lowering energy costs, all while creating good-paying jobs. That’s what I call a win-win-win!”

