Carper Celebrates Earth Day, Highlights Work Ahead as EPW Chairman

WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released a video statement on Earth Day — highlighting the successes accomplished under his chairmanship and the work that remains to protect our planet.

“Today we see the mounting threats of the climate crisis — wildfires ravaging our lands, droughts parching our ecosystems, floods leveling our communities,” said Senator Carper. “Fortunately, we can do something about all of these things. And as it turns out, we are! Last Congress, we passed the most transformative infrastructure legislation since the advent of the interstate system — the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law … And not long after that, Democrats passed the most consequential clean energy legislation for our planet’s future — the Inflation Reduction Act. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which I am privileged to chair, played a vital role in crafting these laws.”

He continued: “My staff and I have a lot of work ahead of us to build on the successes of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Kigali Amendment and much more. And the good news is that we’re actually able to agree on a lot in Congress when it comes to protecting our planet. This Congress, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has passed several bipartisan bills to protect our environment and address climate change, including the ADVANCE Act, the America’s Conservation Enhancement Reauthorization Act, the PROVE IT Act, the WILD Act, the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act. And we’re just getting started. I’m going to continue working with my colleagues across the aisle and on our side of the aisle … to advance legislation to protect our one and only planet.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s full remarks.

