Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024 Announces Its Slate of World Premieres

A screening at the Julie Dubuque International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From April 24 - April 28 2024 the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is proud to unveil a slate of nineteen world premieres, including three must-see feature films that promise to captivate audiences with compelling narratives of intrigue, healing, and personal discovery.

Friday, April 26, 2024 Highlights

CAMERA: starring Beau Bridges and directed by Jay Silverman, promises to be a festival highlight. CAMERA is the heartwarming story of loss, hope, and healing that follows Oscar, a 9-year-old boy who cannot speak—who has just moved with his widowed mom to a struggling fishing town. Picked on and bullied, nobody realizes that Oscar sees great beauty where others only see despair. Nobody, that is, until a broken camera brings him together with Eric, an eccentric old repairman, and an unlikely friendship develops. Under Eric’s mentorship, Oscar finds his voice through photography, and in doing so, heals a wounded community

REMOTE: This edge-of-your-seat thriller takes audiences into the heart of darkness that lurks beneath the surface of a small town. As a TV reporter and a photographer dig deeper into a murder case, they unravel a web of secrets that could cost them their lives.

A TIME APART: This drama feature explores the complexities of love and the difficult choices life presents. 'A TIME APART' follows Alyssa as she navigates the tumultuous emotions of ending her marriage, leading her to question her decisions and her future.

World Premieres at JDIFF 2024

ADDICTED

ALPHA 27

A SWAN'S SONG

A TIME APART

BLOCK

CONFESSIONS

CONTROLLO

CURSES AREN'T REAL

DELIRIOUS

FREE PLAY

IN YOUR HEAD

INHERITANCE

REMOTE

SHIT ON YOUR LIP

STOP WHINING & START WINNING

THE HISTORY OF BROADCASTING

THE MEN'S ROOM

UNTITLED CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

WELLNESS CHECK

These films join an extraordinary lineup that solidifies JDIFF's reputation as a platform where independent film thrives. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling mysteries, the festival continues to be a champion of the arts, a nurturer of talent, and a space where cinematic stories are celebrated and explored in depth.

For more information on the full schedule and to reserve your spot for these world premieres, please visit https://julienfilmfest.com/

About JDIFF

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF), recognized by “Movie Maker Magazine,” as one of the 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” is nestled in the historic and scenic city of Dubuque, Iowa, is a premier event that celebrates the best in independent cinema. Recognized for its intimate networking opportunities, diverse film programming, and engaging workshops, JDIFF fosters a sense of community and connection. Each year, the festival draws filmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals to experience the convergence of culture and storytelling in an environment that encourages artistic exchange and growth. The 2024 festival runs from April 24th to 28th, 2024