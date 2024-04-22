Atlantic Jet Partners Boosts Leadership in Private Jets Market With Strategic New Hires

The new team members enhance its core services with their expertise in aircraft insurance and TBO extension.

Pompano Beach, FL, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Jet Partners proudly announces the addition of three strategic hires across its family of companies to reinforce its position in the private jet market. These new team members bring a diverse range of skills and expertise to drive forward the company’s strategic initiatives and enhance service delivery.

By expanding its talent pool, Atlantic Jet Partners is better equipped to meet the growing demands of the global aviation market and continue its commitment to excellence. The hiring aligns with its goals to innovate and expand its TBO extension services, ensuring that aircraft engines maintain peak performance for longer periods.



Atlantic Jet Partners

This strategic expansion is also designed to optimize the company’s service offerings in aircraft insurance to meet the unique needs of its clientele. Additionally, the new roles are expected to boost the sales strategies for private jets for sale, tapping into emerging markets and enhancing customer satisfaction. With these hires, Atlantic Jet Partners not only anticipates significant growth in service capabilities but also strengthens its competitive edge in the aviation industry.

Jerry Wayne Spivey III has joined the TBO extension team at Atlantic Jet Partners as an account executive. Bringing a rich background in aviation sales, including private jets for sale, and strategic business development, Spivey can help advance the company’s initiatives in extending aircraft engine lifespans. His deep expertise is vital for boosting operational efficiencies and business growth within the aviation sector.

Additionally, his role includes developing new partnerships and broadening the company’s influence in the industry, especially by harnessing the latest advancements in TBO extension technologies. This strategic focus complements the sales strategies for private jets, creating synergies across different segments of the business and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Derek Stanley, an adept professional with over 10 years of experience in private jets for sale, is now part of the Sky Aviation Holdings team. His comprehensive skills in aircraft brokerage and acquisition are essential for broadening the company’s capabilities in refurbishing and reselling aircraft, ensuring top-notch service for global clients. His strategic insights are expected to significantly boost the sales of private jets, capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Sky Aviation Insurance is also excited to welcome Lindsay Adkinson, whose diverse background adds substantial value to the aircraft insurance offerings. Transitioning from an educational career to aviation insurance, Adkinson brings a fresh perspective and a strong commitment to customer service, enhancing the team’s dynamic and quality of service. Her expertise will strengthen the company’s aircraft insurance services and improve risk management strategies and client relations.

For more information about Atlantic Jet Partners and its new hires, visit https://skyaviationholdings.com/.

About Atlantic Jet Partners

Atlantic Jet Partners is a family of companies offering aircraft and services spanning jet sales & acquisitions, fractional aircraft ownership, empty leg jet charters, TBO aircraft extension, aircraft avionics, private aircraft insurance, and aircraft maintenance. The group offers Beechjets, Hawkers, Citations, Learjets, Challengers, and custom private jet ownership experiences for customers across the globe.

