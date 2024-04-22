Orlando, Fla., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Release

For information contact:

Colleen Johnson

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

CNL Financial Group

407-650-1223

CNL FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

(Orlando, Fla.) April 22, 2024 — CNL Financial Group, a leading private investment management firm providing alternative investment opportunities for over 50 years, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gzim Muja to national sales director for CNL Securities Corp. With more than 25 years of experience working alongside major institutions in the financial services industry, Muja has spent the last 13 years as regional vice president at CNL Securities, meeting the investment needs of individuals in the western and southwestern United States.

As national sales director, Muja leads the wholesale distribution and capital raise for alternative investment products distributed through CNL’s multiproduct platform. He is responsible for the development and execution of CNL’s sales, channel and product strategies. Muja will continue to serve financial professionals and their clients in Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

“Gzim is a proven leader, respected by his peers and clients, and we are delighted he is taking on this new role and helping to take CNL beyond its golden anniversary, which we celebrated in 2023,” said Chirag Bhavsar, co-CEO of CNL Financial Group. “With his background and demonstrated experience, I am confident Gzim is the right leader to help us navigate this ever-changing landscape as we prepare for our next growth phase.”

Muja’s work with major financial institutions such as Oppenheimer Funds, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch has allowed him to partner with financial professionals in various investment areas, including separately managed accounts, mutual funds and alternative investments. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from DePaul University, is a Certified Investment Management Analyst and has FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

“CNL is an innovative, thriving icon in the field of alternative investments, and I am honored to advance my career here,” Muja said. “This new position allows me to help CNL evolve to meet the future of our industry while continuing to strengthen relationships with financial professionals and clients, which is vital to ensuring that our products and services meet their needs.”

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing alternative investments opportunities. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $36 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

###

Attachment

For information contact: Colleen Johnson Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications CNL Financial Group 407-650-1223