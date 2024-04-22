Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 13, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Event Date: May 14, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 AM Easter time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/200837419

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol “LAAC.”

