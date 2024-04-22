Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,479 in the last 365 days.

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 13, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2024 earnings results after market close on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Webcast Details: 
Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 14, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 AM Easter time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/200837419

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://lithium-argentina.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol “LAAC.”

Investor Relations Contact:
Kelly O’Brien
Telephone: +1 (778) 656-0759
Email: ir@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 13, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more