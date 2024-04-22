Biden-Harris Administration Announces Major Steps to Stand Up Landmark American Climate Corps Initiative, Mobilizing the Next Generation of Climate Leaders

On Earth Day, President Biden will announce the launch of a new American Climate Corps website and applicant portal – ClimateCorps.gov – and additional key actions hosted by the ACC hub at AmeriCorps

Washington, DC, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s historic climate and environmental justice agenda, President Biden will announce today a suite of key actions to stand up his landmark American Climate Corps – a groundbreaking initiative modeled after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps that will put more than 20,000 young Americans to work fighting the impacts of climate change today while gaining the skills they need to join the growing clean energy and climate-resilience workforce of tomorrow. The President will announce these actions, which include a new American Climate Corps website and applicant portal, partnerships to enhance pathways into federal service and registered apprenticeships and a new national service partnership to support energy communities. The event will take place at Prince William Forest Park – a national park system site developed by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps and stewarded by the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service, serves as the hub for the American Climate Corps.

“President Biden’s American Climate Corps is a call to action for people from all backgrounds who are committed to protecting our planet for future generations,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “We're opening doors for young people to embark on rewarding careers that make a real difference tackling climate change, advancing environmental justice, conserving America’s lands and waters, and more, in every community across the country. Our mission is clear: to empower the next generation with the skills and opportunities to lead the charge in clean energy and sustainability. Together, we're building a resilient future, one service opportunity at a time."

Nearly a century after FDR established the Civilian Conservation Corps, President Biden will announce today that Americans can now apply to join the American Climate Corps through a newly launched website, ClimateCorps.gov. The website will feature nearly 2,000 positions located across 36 states, DC and Puerto Rico. These positions are hosted by hundreds of organizations advancing clean energy, conservation and climate resilience. The website, which is launching in its beta form, will be regularly updated with new American Climate Corps positions. Its goal is to make it easy for any American to find work tackling the climate crisis while gaining the skills necessary for the clean energy and climate resilience workforce of the future. The first class of the American Climate Corps will be deployed to communities across the country in June 2024.

The Biden-Harris administration is also announcing a new partnership with the North America’s Building Trades Unions’ nonprofit organization partner TradesFutures. Beginning this summer, every member in American Climate Corps will have access to TradesFutures’ industry leading apprenticeship readiness curriculum during their term of service in the American Climate Corps, providing members with the opportunity to be trained in the foundational skills necessary for careers in the clean energy and climate resilience economy and putting them on a pathway to good paying, union jobs.

“The partnership between North America’s Building Trades Unions, TradesFutures, and the American Climate Corps highlights our shared commitment to creating opportunities for all people to learn the skills necessary for lifelong, fulfilling careers that will address the climate crisis facing our world,” said North America’s Building Trades Unions President Sean McGarvey.

Many members in American Climate Corps will also have access to a streamlined pathway into federal service after a recent update to modernize the US Office of Personnel Management’s Pathways Programs. The update will expand applicant eligibility for the Recent Graduates program to include individuals who have completed qualifying career or technical education service within designated American Climate Corps programs.

Additionally, beginning as a collaboration between the Department of the Interior, the Energy Communities Interagency Working Group, and AmeriCorps VISTA, a new interagency public private partnership – Energy Communities AmeriCorps – will place members in priority energy communities across the country. The program will help support community-led projects, including environmental remediation, in the places that have powered our nation for generations.

Building upon successful, longstanding AmeriCorps programs in environmental stewardship, conservation, disaster response, resiliency, outdoor access and environmental stewardship, three states – Illinois, New Mexico and Vermont – each announced the creation of its own state-level Climate Corps today in partnership with California Volunteers. Supported through a public-private partnership between philanthropy and AmeriCorps, these states will work with the American Climate Corps as implementing partners, joining ten others already established across the country.

In December 2023, seven federal agencies – the Departments of Commerce, the Interior, Agriculture, Labor and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and AmeriCorps signed a Memorandum of Understanding to serve as a blueprint for the multiagency program.

“Connecting young people with nature early and often is key to restoring our lands, waters and wildlife – now and in our future,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “I’m deeply proud that – as a crucial piece of the American Climate Corps – the Indian Youth Service Corps provides meaningful education, employment and training opportunities to Indigenous youth on public and Tribal lands to benefit the communities who have stewarded them since time immemorial. Thanks to additional funding from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Interior Department is strengthening the Indian Youth Service Corps and other youth programs to foster enduring benefits for our ecosystems and ensure the next generation of environmental stewards have opportunities to thrive.”

“The American Climate Corps will open new pathways for young people across America to enter careers addressing the climate crisis, promoting environmental justice and building resilient communities,” said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, EPA is investing billions to build a clean economy, and will need these talented, diverse young leaders to join our work. We know America’s young people are motivated to make a difference in their communities, and the ACC is making it easier than ever for them to raise their hand and be connected to opportunities.”

“Since day one, the Biden-Harris administration has taken historic actions to combat the climate crisis and ensure all communities have the resources to improve climate resilience,” said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Department of Commerce is committed to creating the conditions for economic growth and opportunities for everyone – and that includes investing in the workforce of the future that will make our country more climate-ready. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the American Climate Corps will create new paid opportunities for thousands of young people across the nation ready to advance environmental justice and boost community resilience by putting them on track to good-paying jobs in the climate sector. This is a result of the most ambitious climate agenda in history, and I am excited to see what this new generation of clean economy workers accomplishes to build a resilient America.”

“As Climate Corps trains 20,000 young people in the high-demand skills they’ll need to combat climate change, the Department of Labor will make sure that this opportunity puts them on a path to good jobs,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “These workers will be conserving our lands and waters, advancing environmental justice and implementing energy efficient technologies, and today’s announcement will make sure they also get family-sustaining wages, a voice on the job, and a career where they can make a difference protecting our environment for future generations.”

“Under President Biden’s leadership, clean energy is growing into one of the greatest economic opportunities of our lifetimes, and we must ensure America has a skilled workforce to fill the millions of good-paying jobs this industrial revolution will create,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “In partnership with the Department of Energy, the American Climate Corps will connect young people to future-facing careers in clean energy, position our country to dominate this industry and accelerate our path to saving the planet.”

“Under President Biden’s historic American Climate Corps initiative, USDA’s new Forest Corps and Working Lands Climate Corps will train a new generation of Americans to help tackle the threats posed by climate change in rural communities and forest lands across the country” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "With these and other conservation corps programs and partnerships, we will engage young adults in hands-on service through conservation, climate-smart agriculture, forestry and wildfire management, building good-paying career pathways and a workforce of the future ready to meet the moment.”

The American Climate Corps is an historic initiative dedicated to mobilizing a diverse workforce to confront the climate crisis and tackle environmental injustice. Through collective action, hands-on projects, mentorship, and training, the ACC empowers individuals to drive impactful change across communities nationwide while giving ACC members a career pathway to clean energy jobs in the private and public sector.

To learn more and apply to the American Climate Corps visit ClimateCorps.gov.

