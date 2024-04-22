Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per share. Net Income, as adjusted (1) of $7.1 million, or $0.51 per share

of $7.1 million, or $0.51 per share ROAA of 1.15% and ROAE of 10.19% for 1Q 2024

Adjusted Metrics (1) excluding Merger-Related Expenses: ROAA of 1.24% and ROAE of 11.03% for 1Q 2024

excluding Merger-Related Expenses: Loan Growth of $61.2 million, or 12.9% annualized for 1Q 2024

Deposit Growth of $109.7 million; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $48.4 million, or 7.8% from 4Q 2023

Cash dividend of $0.08 per share declared

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023, and $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted(1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses was $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

“We had another strong quarter of performance with robust strong loan and deposit growth, increasing credit card accounts and continued credit stability,” said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “The announced acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI") diversifies our business while prudently deploying capital. IFHI's expertise in niche C&I lending complements our strategy and extends our capabilities. At the same time, CBNK continues to make the investments in people and technology that will enable us to elevate our franchise while maintaining a strong growth and profitability profile.”

"Notwithstanding the significant headwinds currently facing many community and regional banks, we continue to be well positioned for continued value creation,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “Our net cardholder growth for the quarter plus strong loan and deposit growth and a resilient core net interest margin are all positive signs for the future. Moreover, we anticipate that the acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc., if approved by the regulators, will set us on a path of additional strategic acquisitions that, together with organic growth, will assure we can continue to deliver top tier performance. The Board reiterates its thanks and appreciation to our extremely hard working and dedicated employees.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.



Pending Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

On March 28, 2024, the Company and Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (“IFHI”) issued a joint press release announcing the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of March 27, 2024, by and between the Company and IFHI, pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Company and IFHI will merge, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity.

The Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses related to the IFHI transaction of $0.7 million for the first quarter 2024. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2024 subject to regulatory approval.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.

First Quarter 2024 (in thousands except per share data) Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings

per Share GAAP Earnings $ 8,624 $ 2,062 $ 6,562 $ 0.47 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 712 174 538 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 9,336 $ 2,236 $ 7,100 $ 0.51

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Earnings Summary - Net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, decreased $2.5 million compared to $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted(1), was $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

Net interest income of $35.0 million increased $0.1 million compared to $34.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income of $48.4 million increased $1.4 million compared to $47.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as interest income from portfolio loans increased $0.9 million and interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.4 million. Interest expense of $13.4 million increased $1.3 million compared to $12.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as interest expense from time deposits increased $1.1 million and the average rate of time deposits increased 27 basis points to 4.99% as growth in average time deposits totaled $69.2 million for the first quarter 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million in the first quarter first including $1.7 million from credit card related loans and $0.3 million from commercial loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the fourth quarter 2023 including $1.9 million from credit card related loans and $0.6 million from commercial loans. A charge-off of $0.7 million was recorded in the fourth quarter 2023 on a single multi-unit residential real estate loan.

Noninterest income of $6.0 million increased $0.1 million compared to $5.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.3 million primarily due to increased mortgage loans sold while credit card fees decreased $0.1 million and other income decreased $0.1 million.

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million increased $2.6 million compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Within this category, significant variances included the following: Salaries and employee benefits of $12.9 million increased $1.3 million due to an increase in incentive based compensation expense of $1.0 million, annual merit-based increases of $0.3 million and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes of $0.3 million partially offset by an increase in deferred salary expense (a reduction in expense) of $0.3 million. In the fourth quarter 2023 the Company adjusted annual performance based incentive compensation. Merger-related expenses of $0.7 million in the first quarter 2024 were related to professional fees including legal fees, third party consulting fees and other outside service provider expenses, with no comparable expense in the fourth quarter 2023. Data processing expense of $6.8 million increased $0.6 million as the fourth quarter 2023 had lower expense primarily from processor rebates. Advertising expense of $2.0 million increased $0.6 million related primarily to seasonal increases in OpenSky TM card acquisition strategies. Loan processing expense of $0.4 million increased $0.2 million in line with the growth in the loan portfolio. Other operating expenses of $3.1 million decreased $0.9 million as operational losses were higher in the fourth quarter 2023.

Income tax expense of $2.1 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for the first quarter 2024, decreased $0.1 million from $2.2 million, or 19.5% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2023, reflective of a decrease in pre-tax income of $2.6 million. The lower effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by the tax benefit recognized on the exercise of non-qualified stock options. There was no comparable activity in the first quarter 2024.

Performance and Efficiency Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.15% and 10.19%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.63% and 14.44%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted (1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, were 1.24% and 11.03%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, were 1.24% and 11.03%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The efficiency ratio was 71.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 65.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted(1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, was 70.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet – Total assets of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $98.1 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents of $85.2 million at March 31, 2024 increased $31.2 million, or 57.9%, from December 31, 2023, as total deposits increased $109.7 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $61.2 million and a decrease in other borrowed funds of $15.0 million.

Total portfolio loans of $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $61.2 million, representing 12.9% annualized growth from December 31, 2023. Growth in the loan portfolio included $46.7 million within the commercial real estate loan category. Total average loans increased $64.1 million quarter over quarter.

Total deposits of $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $109.7 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2023, while total average deposits increased $72.5 million quarter over quarter. The increase in deposits, when comparing March 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023, includes $48.4 million of noninterest-bearing deposits. Average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 98.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased from 98.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $202.3 million, or 8.7% of total assets, at March 31, 2024 down from $208.3 million at December 31, 2023. The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio was $218.4 million, with an effective duration of 3.14 years. U.S. Treasury securities represented 64.2% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio increased $0.5 million during the quarter to $13.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which represents 5.3% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity ("HTM") investment securities portfolio.

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin decreased to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 6.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net interest margin(1) (excluding credit card loans) decreased to 3.85% compared to 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.63% increased 1 basis point compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted (1) (excluding credit card loans) of 6.96% for the first quarter 2024 increased 7 basis points from 6.89% for the fourth quarter 2023. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the first quarter 2024 totaled $122.7 million with a weighted average yield of 8.24% as compared to $91.1 million with a weighted average yield of 8.46% in the fourth quarter 2023.

(excluding credit card loans) of 6.96% for the first quarter 2024 increased 7 basis points from 6.89% for the fourth quarter 2023. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the first quarter 2024 totaled $122.7 million with a weighted average yield of 8.24% as compared to $91.1 million with a weighted average yield of 8.46% in the fourth quarter 2023. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 22 basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The average rate for time deposits increased 27 basis points to 4.99% and average balances increased $69.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Further, the average rate on money market accounts increased 5 basis points to 4.21% and the average rate on interest-bearing demand accounts increased 6 basis points to 0.24%.

Deposits - Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased by $109.7 million, or 5.8%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $665.8 million increased $48.4 million, or 7.8%, compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in title account balances. Interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion increased $61.3 million, or 4.8%, compared to December 31, 2023 including an increase in money market accounts of $15.3 million and other time deposits of $33.7 million partially offset by a reduction in interest-bearing demand accounts of $5.3 million and savings of $0.7 million. Brokered time deposits totaled $160.6 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $18.3 million from December 31, 2023.

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities - The elevated interest rate environment, combined with an increase in time deposits, resulted in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing to 3.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter 2023.

Average time deposits of $450.0 million increased $69.2 million, or 18.2%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $637.1 million increased $14.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to December 31, 2023, and represented 32.5% of total average deposits at March 31, 2024.

Average borrowed funds of $59.0 million increased $17.1 million, or 41.0%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Robust Capital Positions - As of March 31, 2024, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.92%, compared to 15.43% at December 31, 2023, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.49%, compared to an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.50% at December 31, 2023. Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 67,869 shares at an average price of $20.62, for a total cost of $1.4 million including commissions. Tangible book value per common share(1) grew 2.0% to $18.68 at March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value per share(1) is equal to book value per share.

Liquidity - Total sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2024 totaled $743.9 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $465.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $202.3 million.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $71.2 million, to $1.9 billion, gross, at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income - Interest income of $32.5 million increased $1.5 million compared to $31.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, driven primarily by loan growth. Interest expense of $13.2 million increased $1.3 million, driven by an increase in average balances and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets decreased 10 basis points to 0.62% of total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 to $14.4 million compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2023. The near complete resolution of a single nonperforming asset from $7.6 million to $0.6 million was offset by a $5.4 million increase in nonperforming assets comprised of $2.4 million of residential real estate secured loans and $3.0 million of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans to various borrowers that the Company is proactively managing toward resolution.

At March 31, 2024 commercial real estate loans with office space exposure totaled $55.0 million, or 2.8% of total portfolio loans, with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 48.1%. Included in the total are owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $43.2 million with a weighted average LTV of 47.0% and non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $11.8 million with a weighted average LTV of 52.9%. At March 31, 2024 multi-family loans totaled $153.4 million, or 7.8% of total portfolio loans, with a weighted average LTV of 47.3%.

OpenSky ™

Revenues - Total revenue of $18.8 million decreased $0.2 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income of $14.9 million decreased $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Average OpenSky™ loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $110.5 million for the first quarter 2024, decreased $4.1 million, or 3.6%, compared to $114.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Noninterest income of $3.9 million decreased $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023.

Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.6 million increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Data processing expense was lower in the fourth quarter 2023, attributable primarily to processor rebates. During the first quarter 2024, the number of OpenSky™ credit card accounts increased by 1,636 to 526,950.

Loan and Deposit Balances - OpenSky™ loan balances, net of reserves, of $111.9 million at March 31, 2024 decreased by $11.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to $123.3 million at December 31, 2023. Corresponding deposit balances of $171.8 million at March 31, 2024 decreased $2.1 million, or 1.2%, compared to $173.9 million at December 31, 2023. Gross unsecured loan balances of $28.5 million at March 31, 2024 decreased $2.3 million, or 7.5%, compared to $30.8 million at December 31, 2023.

OpenSky™ Credit - Card delinquencies remained stable in the first quarter 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023 as card balances, net of reserves, decreased $11.4 million during the first quarter 2024 as compared to an increase of $0.8 million during the fourth quarter 2023.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 1Q24 vs 4Q23 1Q24 vs 1Q23 (in thousands except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 $

Change %

Change $

Change %

Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 48,369 $ 46,969 $ 43,416 $ 1,400 3.0 % $ 4,953 11.4 % Interest expense 13,361 12,080 8,929 1,281 10.6 % 4,432 49.6 % Net interest income 35,008 34,889 34,487 119 0.3 % 521 1.5 % Provision for credit losses 2,727 2,808 1,660 (81 ) (2.9 )% 1,067 64.3 % Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 142 (106 ) (19 ) 248 (234.0 )% 161 (847.4 )% Noninterest income 5,972 5,936 6,026 36 0.6 % (54 ) (0.9 )% Noninterest expense 29,487 26,907 26,222 2,580 9.6 % 3,265 12.5 % Income before income taxes 8,624 11,216 12,650 (2,592 ) (23.1 )% (4,026 ) (31.8 )% Income tax expense 2,062 2,186 2,915 (124 ) (5.7 )% (853 ) (29.3 )% Net income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,735 $ (2,468 ) (27.3 )% $ (3,173 ) (32.6 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 11,493 $ 13,918 $ 14,291 $ (2,425 ) (17.4 )% $ (2,798 ) (19.6 )% PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 12,205 $ 13,918 $ 14,291 $ (1,713 ) (12.3 )% $ (2,086 ) (14.6 )% Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.69 $ (0.18 ) (27.7 )% $ (0.22 ) (31.9 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ (0.18 ) (27.7 )% $ (0.21 ) (30.9 )% Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ (0.14 ) (21.5 )% $ (0.17 ) (25.0 )% Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,919 13,897 14,159 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,919 13,989 14,272 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.15 % 1.63 % 1.84 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.24 % 1.63 % 1.84 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.19 % 14.44 % 16.98 % Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 11.03 % 14.44 % 16.98 %

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.







COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2023 2023 2023 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,324,238 $ 2,245,286 3.5 % $ 2,226,176 $ 2,272,484 $ 2,227,866 Investment securities available for sale 202,254 255,762 (20.9 )% 208,329 206,055 208,464 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,303 9,620 7.1 % 7,481 4,843 10,146 Portfolio loans receivable (2) 1,964,525 1,788,146 9.9 % 1,903,288 1,862,679 1,838,131 Allowance for credit losses 29,350 26,216 12.0 % 28,610 28,279 27,495 Deposits 2,005,695 1,944,374 3.2 % 1,895,996 1,967,988 1,934,361 FHLB borrowings 22,000 32,000 (31.3 )% 22,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 — % 27,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 259,465 234,517 10.6 % 254,860 242,878 237,435 Tangible common equity (1) 259,465 234,517 10.6 % 254,860 242,878 237,435 Common shares outstanding 13,890 14,083 (1.4 )% 13,923 13,893 13,981 Book value per share $ 18.68 $ 16.65 12.2 % $ 18.31 $ 17.48 $ 16.98 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.68 $ 16.65 12.2 % $ 18.31 $ 17.48 $ 16.98 Dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.06 33.3 % $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income of $35.0 million increased slightly from $34.5 million in the same period in 2023. The net interest margin decreased 41 basis points to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the same period in 2023 as interest income on credit card decreased $1.4 million. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans, increased to 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.81% for the same period in 2023 as yields on interest-bearing deposits and portfolio loans generally kept pace with the rising costs of deposits, including money market accounts and time deposits.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $150.7 million, or 7.2%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 26 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $144.0 million, or 11.7%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.90%, a 97 basis point increase from 2.93%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by loan growth. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.0 million, or 0.41% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.61% on an annualized basis of average loans for the same period in 2023. Of the $2.0 million in net charge-offs during the first quarter 2024, $1.2 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.5 million related to unsecured cards.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest income of $6.0 million decreased $0.1 million, or 0.9%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $1.5 million increased $0.3 million due to an increase in home loan sales. Credit card fees of $3.9 million decreased $0.3 million primarily related to lower interchange and other fee income.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $1.0 million to $111.9 million as of March 31, 2024, from $112.9 million at March 31, 2023. The related deposit account balances decreased 7.1% to $171.8 million at March 31, 2024 when compared to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023, reflective of the reduction in the number of open secured card customer accounts year over year.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 71.95% compared to 64.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense of $29.5 million increased $3.3 million, or 12.5%, from $26.2 million for the same period in 2023. The change includes increases in advertising expense of $1.5 million, merger-related expenses of $0.7 million, other operating expense of $0.5 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $0.4 million, salaries and employee benefits expenses of $0.4 million and data processing expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease professional fees of $0.4 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $2.3 billion, an increase of $98.1 million, or 4.4%, from the balance at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $79.0 million, or 3.5%, from the balance at March 31, 2023.

Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $61.2 million, up 3.2% or 12.9% annualized, compared to December 31, 2023, and an increase of $176.4 million, or 9.9%, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $29.4 million, or 1.49% of total loans at March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.7 million over the balance at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, were $14.4 million, or 0.62% of total assets, down from $16.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets at December 31, 2023, and down from $16.3 million, or 0.73% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The near complete resolution of a single nonperforming asset from $7.6 million to $0.6 million was offset by a $5.8 million increase in nonperforming assets comprised of $2.4 million of residential real estate secured loans and $3.0 million of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans to various borrowers that the Company is proactively managing toward resolution.

Deposits were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $109.7 million, or 5.8%, from the balance at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $61.3 million, or 3.2%, from the balance at March 31, 2023. Average deposits of $2.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $72.5 million, or 3.8%, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result of the migration, average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased $16.9 million to $637.1 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to March 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 36.3% at March 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits were approximately $855.7 million as of March 31, 2024, representing 42.7% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to $789.4 million, or 41.6%, at December 31, 2023, and $888.9 million, or 45.7%, at March 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $259.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $254.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $234.5 million at March 31, 2023. Shares repurchased and retired for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 67,869 shares at an average price of $20.62, for a total cost of $1.4 million including commissions. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 45,991 $ 45,109 $ 45,385 $ 42,991 $ 41,275 Investment securities available for sale 1,251 1,083 1,089 1,266 1,377 Federal funds sold and other 1,127 777 1,267 823 764 Total interest income 48,369 46,969 47,741 45,080 43,416 Interest expense Deposits 12,833 11,759 10,703 9,409 7,754 Borrowed funds 528 321 228 331 1,175 Total interest expense 13,361 12,080 10,931 9,740 8,929 Net interest income 35,008 34,889 36,810 35,340 34,487 Provision for credit losses 2,727 2,808 2,280 2,862 1,660 Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 142 (106 ) 24 — (19 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,139 32,187 34,506 32,478 32,846 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 207 240 250 245 229 Credit card fees 3,881 3,970 4,387 4,706 4,210 Mortgage banking revenue 1,453 1,166 1,243 1,332 1,155 Other income 431 560 446 404 432 Total noninterest income 5,972 5,936 6,326 6,687 6,026 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,907 11,638 12,419 12,143 12,554 Occupancy and equipment 1,613 1,573 1,351 1,536 1,213 Professional fees 1,947 1,930 2,358 2,608 2,374 Data processing 6,761 6,128 6,469 6,559 6,530 Advertising 2,032 1,433 1,565 2,646 517 Loan processing 371 198 426 660 349 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1 — 1 — 6 Merger-related expenses 712 — — — — Other operating 3,143 4,007 3,457 3,440 2,679 Total noninterest expenses 29,487 26,907 28,046 29,592 26,222 Income before income taxes 8,624 11,216 12,786 9,573 12,650 Income tax expense 2,062 2,186 2,998 2,255 2,915 Net income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands except share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,361 $ 14,513 $ 13,767 $ 18,619 $ 14,477 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 72,787 39,044 130,428 100,343 125,448 Federal funds sold 56 407 1,957 376 462 Total cash and cash equivalents 85,204 53,964 146,152 119,338 140,387 Investment securities available for sale 202,254 208,329 206,055 208,464 255,762 Restricted investments 4,441 4,353 4,340 3,803 4,215 Loans held for sale 10,303 7,481 4,843 10,146 9,620 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,964,525 1,903,288 1,862,679 1,838,131 1,788,146 Less allowance for credit losses (29,350 ) (28,610 ) (28,279 ) (27,495 ) (26,216 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 1,935,175 1,874,678 1,834,400 1,810,636 1,761,930 Premises and equipment, net 4,500 5,069 5,297 5,494 5,367 Accrued interest receivable 12,258 11,494 11,231 10,155 9,985 Deferred tax asset 12,311 12,252 13,644 13,616 12,898 Bank owned life insurance 38,062 37,711 37,315 37,041 36,781 Accounts receivable 11,637 1,055 696 450 551 Other assets 8,093 9,790 8,511 8,723 7,790 Total assets $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 $ 2,272,484 $ 2,227,866 $ 2,245,286 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 665,812 $ 617,373 $ 680,803 $ 693,129 $ 705,801 Interest-bearing 1,339,883 1,278,623 1,287,185 1,241,232 1,238,573 Total deposits 2,005,695 1,895,996 1,967,988 1,934,361 1,944,374 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 32,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 27,062 12,062 12,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 6,009 5,583 5,204 3,029 1,977 Other liabilities 19,007 20,675 22,352 18,979 20,356 Total liabilities 2,064,773 1,971,316 2,029,606 1,990,431 2,010,769 Stockholders' equity Common stock 139 139 139 140 141 Additional paid-in capital 54,229 54,473 54,549 55,856 57,277 Retained earnings 218,731 213,345 206,033 197,490 191,058 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,634 ) (13,097 ) (17,843 ) (16,051 ) (13,959 ) Total stockholders' equity 259,465 254,860 242,878 237,435 234,517 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 $ 2,272,484 $ 2,227,866 $ 2,245,286





The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 84,531 $ 1,049 4.99 % $ 65,336 $ 680 4.13 % $ 62,566 $ 615 3.99 % Federal funds sold 56 1 7.18 1,574 21 5.29 2,054 18 3.62 Investment securities available for sale 233,231 1,251 2.16 223,132 1,083 1.93 274,685 1,377 2.03 Restricted investments 4,601 77 6.73 4,518 76 6.67 7,346 130 7.17 Loans held for sale 4,872 83 6.85 4,601 83 7.16 4,695 77 6.65 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 1,927,372 45,908 9.58 1,863,298 45,026 9.59 1,752,638 41,199 9.53 Total interest earning assets 2,254,663 48,369 8.63 2,162,459 46,969 8.62 2,103,984 43,416 8.37 Noninterest earning assets 44,571 40,020 40,265 Total assets $ 2,299,234 $ 2,202,479 $ 2,144,249 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 183,217 110 0.24 $ 195,539 90 0.18 $ 186,184 70 0.15 Savings 4,841 1 0.08 5,184 2 0.15 6,502 1 0.05 Money market accounts 682,414 7,136 4.21 680,697 7,139 4.16 604,864 4,587 3.08 Time deposits 449,963 5,586 4.99 380,731 4,528 4.72 319,449 3,096 3.93 Borrowed funds 58,963 528 3.60 41,823 321 3.05 118,379 1,175 4.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,379,398 13,361 3.90 1,303,974 12,080 3.68 1,235,378 8,929 2.93 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 23,820 27,529 22,355 Noninterest-bearing deposits 637,124 622,941 654,025 Stockholders’ equity 258,892 248,035 232,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,299,234 $ 2,202,479 $ 2,144,249 Net interest spread 4.73 % 4.94 % 5.44 % Net interest income $ 35,008 $ 34,889 $ 34,487 Net interest margin(4) 6.24 % 6.40 % 6.65 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.96%, 6.89% and 6.30%, respectively.

(4) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 239, 248 and 284 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSkyTM, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

Segments For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 32,529 $ 83 $ 14,921 $ 899 $ (63 ) $ 48,369 Interest expense 13,154 41 — 229 (63 ) 13,361 Net interest income 19,375 42 14,921 670 — 35,008 Provision for credit losses 1,109 — 1,559 59 — 2,727 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 142 — — — — 142 Net interest income after provision 18,124 42 13,362 611 — 32,139 Noninterest income 704 1,352 3,915 1 — 5,972 Noninterest expense(1) 12,259 2,105 13,599 1,524 — 29,487 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 6,569 $ (711 ) $ 3,678 $ (912 ) $ — $ 8,624 Total assets $ 2,160,051 $ 10,785 $ 105,318 $ 281,766 $ (233,682 ) $ 2,324,238 For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 30,957 $ 83 $ 15,035 $ 964 $ (70 ) $ 46,969 Interest expense 11,884 31 — 235 (70 ) 12,080 Net interest income 19,073 52 15,035 729 — 34,889 Provision for (release of) credit losses 691 — 2,125 (8 ) — 2,808 Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments (106 ) — — — — (106 ) Net interest income after provision 18,488 52 12,910 737 — 32,187 Noninterest income 773 1,166 3,996 1 — 5,936 Noninterest expense(1) 12,303 1,617 12,669 318 — 26,907 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 6,958 $ (399 ) $ 4,237 $ 420 $ — $ 11,216 Total assets $ 2,051,945 $ 8,589 $ 117,477 $ 277,565 $ (229,400 ) $ 2,226,176 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 26,300 $ 77 $ 16,130 $ 978 $ (69 ) $ 43,416 Interest expense 8,739 30 — 229 (69 ) 8,929 Net interest income 17,561 47 16,130 749 — 34,487 (Release of) provision for credit losses (161 ) — 1,821 — — 1,660 Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments (19 ) — — — — (19 ) Net interest income after provision 17,741 47 14,309 749 — 32,846 Noninterest income 489 1,327 4,210 — — 6,026 Noninterest expense(1) 11,759 2,336 11,738 389 — 26,222 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 6,471 $ (962 ) $ 6,781 $ 360 $ — $ 12,650 Total assets $ 2,074,634 $ 10,193 $ 106,761 $ 257,048 $ (203,350 ) $ 2,245,286

________________________

(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.1 million, $5.7 million, and $5.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s™ segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (in thousands except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Earnings: Net income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.47 0.65 0.70 0.52 0.68 Net interest margin 6.24 % 6.40 % 6.71 % 6.63 % 6.65 % Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans (1) 3.85 % 3.92 % 4.05 % 4.06 % 3.81 % Return on average assets(2) 1.15 % 1.63 % 1.75 % 1.34 % 1.84 % Return on average equity(2) 10.19 % 14.44 % 16.00 % 12.30 % 16.98 % Efficiency ratio 71.95 % 65.91 % 65.02 % 70.41 % 64.73 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 1,964,525 $ 1,902,643 $ 1,861,929 $ 1,837,041 $ 1,786,109 Total deposits 2,005,695 1,895,996 1,967,988 1,934,361 1,944,374 Total assets 2,324,238 2,226,176 2,272,484 2,227,866 2,245,286 Total stockholders' equity 259,465 254,860 242,878 237,435 234,517 Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 1,926,778 1,862,599 1,846,866 1,800,800 1,750,539 Total average deposits 1,957,558 1,885,092 1,918,467 1,881,380 1,771,024 Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 97.95 % 100.35 % 94.61 % 94.97 % 91.86 % Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 98.43 % 98.81 % 96.27 % 95.72 % 98.84 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.71 % 0.73 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (2) 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.49 % 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.50 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 204.37 % 178.34 % 185.61 % 175.03 % 160.91 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 14.36 % 14.81 % 14.51 % 14.08 % 14.09 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.10 % 13.56 % 13.25 % 12.82 % 12.84 % Leverage ratio 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.04 % 9.77 % 9.78 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.10 % 13.56 % 13.25 % 12.82 % 12.84 % Tangible common equity 9.66 % 9.91 % 9.08 % 8.93 % 8.79 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 16.83 % 17.38 % 17.11 % 16.81 % 16.75 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.03 % 15.55 % 15.27 % 14.96 % 14.90 % Leverage ratio 11.87 % 12.14 % 11.62 % 11.50 % 11.47 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.92 % 15.43 % 15.27 % 14.96 % 14.90 % Tangible common equity 11.16 % 11.45 % 10.69 % 10.66 % 10.44 %

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended (in thousands except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $ 377,224 $ 351,116 $ 350,637 $ 348,892 $ 348,047 Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 328,540 307,911 305,802 311,972 299,966 Residential real estate 577,112 573,104 558,147 555,133 545,899 Construction real estate 292,316 290,108 280,905 258,400 251,494 Commercial and industrial 254,577 239,208 237,549 234,714 223,323 Lender finance 13,484 11,085 — — — Business equity lines of credit 14,768 14,117 14,155 13,277 12,205 Credit card, net of reserve(3) 111,898 123,331 122,533 122,925 112,860 Other consumer loans 738 950 948 1,187 1,578 Portfolio loans receivable $ 1,970,657 $ 1,910,930 $ 1,870,676 $ 1,846,500 $ 1,795,372 Deferred origination fees, net (6,132 ) (7,642 ) (7,997 ) (8,369 ) (7,226 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 1,964,525 $ 1,903,288 $ 1,862,679 $ 1,838,131 $ 1,788,146 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 665,812 $ 617,373 $ 680,803 $ 693,129 $ 705,801 Interest-bearing demand 193,963 199,308 229,035 243,095 219,685 Savings 4,525 5,211 5,686 5,816 5,835 Money markets 678,435 663,129 668,774 631,148 632,087 Brokered time deposits 160,641 142,356 128,665 128,665 181,820 Other time deposits 302,319 268,619 255,025 232,508 199,146 Total deposits $ 2,005,695 $ 1,895,996 $ 1,967,988 $ 1,934,361 $ 1,944,374 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 52,080 $ 45,152 $ 50,023 $ 61,480 $ 44,448 Mortgage loans sold 40,377 34,140 39,364 49,231 40,483 Gain on sale of loans 1,238 1,015 1,011 1,262 1,223 Purchase volume as a % of originations 97.83 % 89.99 % 92.29 % 93.12 % 90.72 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 3.07 % 2.97 % 2.57 % 2.56 % 3.02 % Mortgage commissions $ 490 $ 465 $ 528 $ 621 $ 378 OpenSk y™ Portfolio Metrics: Open customer accounts 526,950 525,314 529,205 540,058 527,231 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 85,663 $ 95,300 $ 98,138 $ 100,218 $ 89,078 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 28,508 30,817 27,430 25,254 25,782 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 171,771 173,857 181,185 186,566 184,809

_______________

(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.





Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net Income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 538 — — — — Net Income, as Adjusted $ 7,100 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 13,919 13,989 14,024 14,059 14,272 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.68 Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.68 Average Assets $ 2,299,234 $ 2,202,479 $ 2,221,117 $ 2,184,351 $ 2,144,249 Return on Average Assets(1) 1.15 % 1.63 % 1.75 % 1.34 % 1.84 % Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.24 % 1.63 % 1.75 % 1.34 % 1.84 % Average Equity $ 258,892 $ 248,035 $ 242,671 $ 238,684 $ 232,491 Return on Average Equity(1) 10.19 % 14.44 % 16.00 % 12.30 % 16.98 % Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 11.03 % 14.44 % 16.00 % 12.30 % 16.98 % Net Interest Income $ 35,008 $ 34,889 $ 36,810 $ 35,340 $ 34,487 Noninterest Income 5,972 5,936 6,326 6,687 6,026 Total Revenue $ 40,980 $ 40,825 $ 43,136 $ 42,027 $ 40,513 Noninterest Expense $ 29,487 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 $ 29,592 $ 26,222 Efficiency Ratio(2) 71.95 % 65.91 % 65.02 % 70.41 % 64.72 % Noninterest Expense $ 29,487 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 $ 29,592 $ 26,222 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 712 — — — — Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 28,775 $ 26,907 $ 28,046 $ 29,592 $ 26,222 Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 70.22 % 65.91 % 65.02 % 70.41 % 64.72 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net Interest Income $ 35,008 $ 34,889 $ 36,810 $ 35,340 $ 34,487 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 14,457 14,677 15,792 14,818 15,809 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 20,551 $ 20,212 $ 21,018 $ 20,522 $ 18,678 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,254,663 2,162,459 2,176,477 2,136,936 2,103,984 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 110,483 114,551 116,814 110,574 115,850 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,144,180 $ 2,047,908 $ 2,059,663 $ 2,026,362 $ 1,988,134 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.85 % 3.92 % 4.05 % 4.06 % 3.81 %





Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 45,908 $ 45,026 $ 45,274 $ 42,879 $ 41,199 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 14,457 14,677 15,792 14,818 15,809 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 31,451 $ 30,349 $ 29,482 $ 28,061 $ 25,390 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 1,927,372 1,863,298 1,847,772 1,802,608 1,752,638 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 110,483 114,551 116,814 110,574 115,850 Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted $ 1,816,889 $ 1,748,747 $ 1,730,958 $ 1,692,034 $ 1,636,788 Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted 6.96 % 6.89 % 6.76 % 6.65 % 6.29 %





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net Income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735 Add: Income Tax Expense 2,062 2,186 2,998 2,255 2,915 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 2,727 2,808 2,280 2,862 1,660 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 142 (106 ) 24 — (19 ) Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 11,493 $ 13,918 $ 15,090 $ 12,435 $ 14,291





PPNR, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net Income $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 9,788 $ 7,318 $ 9,735 Add: Income Tax Expense 2,062 2,186 2,998 2,255 2,915 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 2,727 2,808 2,280 2,862 1,660 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 142 (106 ) 24 — (19 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses 712 — — — — PPNR, as Adjusted $ 12,205 $ 13,918 $ 15,090 $ 12,435 $ 14,291





Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30

2023 March 31,

2023 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 29,350 $ 28,610 $ 28,279 $ 27,495 $ 26,216 Total Loans $ 1,964,525 $ 1,903,288 $ 1,862,679 $ 1,838,131 $ 1,788,146 Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.49 % 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.50 % 1.47 %





Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 14,361 $ 16,042 $ 15,236 $ 15,709 $ 16,293 Total Assets 2,324,238 2,226,176 2,272,484 2,227,866 2,245,286 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.67 % 0.71 % 0.73 %





Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 14,361 $ 16,042 $ 15,236 $ 15,709 $ 16,293 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,964,525 $ 1,903,288 $ 1,862,679 $ 1,838,131 $ 1,788,146 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.91 %





Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total Net Charge-offs $ 1,988 $ 2,477 $ 1,780 $ 1,583 $ 2,633 Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,927,372 $ 1,863,298 $ 1,847,772 $ 1,802,608 $ 1,752,638 Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans, annualized 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.61 %





Tangible Book Value per Share Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 259,465 $ 254,860 $ 242,878 $ 237,435 $ 234,517 Less: Preferred Equity — — — — — Less: Intangible Assets — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 259,465 $ 254,860 $ 242,878 $ 237,435 $ 234,517 Period End Shares Outstanding 13,889,564 13,922,532 13,893,083 13,981,414 14,082,657 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 18.68 $ 18.31 $ 17.48 $ 16.98 $ 16.65





ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Jay Walker (301) 468-8848 x1223

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com



