Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,478 in the last 365 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net Income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per share. Net Income, as adjusted(1) of $7.1 million, or $0.51 per share
  • ROAA of 1.15% and ROAE of 10.19% for 1Q 2024
  • Adjusted Metrics(1) excluding Merger-Related Expenses:
    • ROAA of 1.24% and ROAE of 11.03% for 1Q 2024
  • Loan Growth of $61.2 million, or 12.9% annualized for 1Q 2024
  • Deposit Growth of $109.7 million; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $48.4 million, or 7.8% from 4Q 2023
  • Cash dividend of $0.08 per share declared

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023, and $9.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted(1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses was $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on May 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

“We had another strong quarter of performance with robust strong loan and deposit growth, increasing credit card accounts and continued credit stability,” said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. “The announced acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI") diversifies our business while prudently deploying capital. IFHI's expertise in niche C&I lending complements our strategy and extends our capabilities. At the same time, CBNK continues to make the investments in people and technology that will enable us to elevate our franchise while maintaining a strong growth and profitability profile.”

"Notwithstanding the significant headwinds currently facing many community and regional banks, we continue to be well positioned for continued value creation,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “Our net cardholder growth for the quarter plus strong loan and deposit growth and a resilient core net interest margin are all positive signs for the future. Moreover, we anticipate that the acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc., if approved by the regulators, will set us on a path of additional strategic acquisitions that, together with organic growth, will assure we can continue to deliver top tier performance. The Board reiterates its thanks and appreciation to our extremely hard working and dedicated employees.”

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Pending Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

On March 28, 2024, the Company and Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (“IFHI”) issued a joint press release announcing the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of March 27, 2024, by and between the Company and IFHI, pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Company and IFHI will merge, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity.

The Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses related to the IFHI transaction of $0.7 million for the first quarter 2024. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2024 subject to regulatory approval.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.

  First Quarter 2024
(in thousands except per share data) Income Before
Income Taxes		   Income Tax
Expense		   Net Income   Diluted Earnings
per Share
GAAP Earnings $ 8,624     $ 2,062     $ 6,562     $ 0.47  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   712       174       538      
Non-GAAP Earnings $ 9,336     $ 2,236     $ 7,100     $ 0.51  

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Earnings Summary - Net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, decreased $2.5 million compared to $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. Net income, as adjusted(1), was $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the first quarter 2024.

  • Net interest income of $35.0 million increased $0.1 million compared to $34.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income of $48.4 million increased $1.4 million compared to $47.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as interest income from portfolio loans increased $0.9 million and interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.4 million. Interest expense of $13.4 million increased $1.3 million compared to $12.1 million for the fourth quarter 2023 as interest expense from time deposits increased $1.1 million and the average rate of time deposits increased 27 basis points to 4.99% as growth in average time deposits totaled $69.2 million for the first quarter 2024.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million in the first quarter first including $1.7 million from credit card related loans and $0.3 million from commercial loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the fourth quarter 2023 including $1.9 million from credit card related loans and $0.6 million from commercial loans. A charge-off of $0.7 million was recorded in the fourth quarter 2023 on a single multi-unit residential real estate loan.
  • Noninterest income of $6.0 million increased $0.1 million compared to $5.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.3 million primarily due to increased mortgage loans sold while credit card fees decreased $0.1 million and other income decreased $0.1 million.
  • Noninterest expense of $29.5 million increased $2.6 million compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Within this category, significant variances included the following:
    • Salaries and employee benefits of $12.9 million increased $1.3 million due to an increase in incentive based compensation expense of $1.0 million, annual merit-based increases of $0.3 million and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes of $0.3 million partially offset by an increase in deferred salary expense (a reduction in expense) of $0.3 million. In the fourth quarter 2023 the Company adjusted annual performance based incentive compensation.
    • Merger-related expenses of $0.7 million in the first quarter 2024 were related to professional fees including legal fees, third party consulting fees and other outside service provider expenses, with no comparable expense in the fourth quarter 2023.
    • Data processing expense of $6.8 million increased $0.6 million as the fourth quarter 2023 had lower expense primarily from processor rebates.
    • Advertising expense of $2.0 million increased $0.6 million related primarily to seasonal increases in OpenSkyTM card acquisition strategies.
    • Loan processing expense of $0.4 million increased $0.2 million in line with the growth in the loan portfolio.
    • Other operating expenses of $3.1 million decreased $0.9 million as operational losses were higher in the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Income tax expense of $2.1 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for the first quarter 2024, decreased $0.1 million from $2.2 million, or 19.5% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2023, reflective of a decrease in pre-tax income of $2.6 million. The lower effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by the tax benefit recognized on the exercise of non-qualified stock options. There was no comparable activity in the first quarter 2024.

Performance and Efficiency Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.15% and 10.19%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.63% and 14.44%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

  • Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted(1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, were 1.24% and 11.03%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • The efficiency ratio was 71.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 65.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted(1) to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, was 70.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet – Total assets of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $98.1 million, or 4.4%, from December 31, 2023.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $85.2 million at March 31, 2024 increased $31.2 million, or 57.9%, from December 31, 2023, as total deposits increased $109.7 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $61.2 million and a decrease in other borrowed funds of $15.0 million.
  • Total portfolio loans of $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $61.2 million, representing 12.9% annualized growth from December 31, 2023. Growth in the loan portfolio included $46.7 million within the commercial real estate loan category. Total average loans increased $64.1 million quarter over quarter.
  • Total deposits of $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024 increased $109.7 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2023, while total average deposits increased $72.5 million quarter over quarter. The increase in deposits, when comparing March 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023, includes $48.4 million of noninterest-bearing deposits. Average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 98.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 decreased from 98.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $202.3 million, or 8.7% of total assets, at March 31, 2024 down from $208.3 million at December 31, 2023. The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio was $218.4 million, with an effective duration of 3.14 years. U.S. Treasury securities represented 64.2% of the overall investment portfolio at March 31, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio increased $0.5 million during the quarter to $13.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which represents 5.3% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity ("HTM") investment securities portfolio.

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin decreased to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 6.40% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net interest margin(1) (excluding credit card loans) decreased to 3.85% compared to 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.63% increased 1 basis point compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted(1) (excluding credit card loans) of 6.96% for the first quarter 2024 increased 7 basis points from 6.89% for the fourth quarter 2023. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the first quarter 2024 totaled $122.7 million with a weighted average yield of 8.24% as compared to $91.1 million with a weighted average yield of 8.46% in the fourth quarter 2023.
  • The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 22 basis points compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The average rate for time deposits increased 27 basis points to 4.99% and average balances increased $69.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Further, the average rate on money market accounts increased 5 basis points to 4.21% and the average rate on interest-bearing demand accounts increased 6 basis points to 0.24%.

Deposits - Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased by $109.7 million, or 5.8%, compared to December 31, 2023.

  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $665.8 million increased $48.4 million, or 7.8%, compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in title account balances. Interest-bearing deposits of $1.3 billion increased $61.3 million, or 4.8%, compared to December 31, 2023 including an increase in money market accounts of $15.3 million and other time deposits of $33.7 million partially offset by a reduction in interest-bearing demand accounts of $5.3 million and savings of $0.7 million. Brokered time deposits totaled $160.6 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $18.3 million from December 31, 2023.

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities - The elevated interest rate environment, combined with an increase in time deposits, resulted in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing to 3.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter 2023.

  • Average time deposits of $450.0 million increased $69.2 million, or 18.2%, compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $637.1 million increased $14.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to December 31, 2023, and represented 32.5% of total average deposits at March 31, 2024.
  • Average borrowed funds of $59.0 million increased $17.1 million, or 41.0%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Robust Capital Positions - As of March 31, 2024, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.92%, compared to 15.43% at December 31, 2023, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.49%, compared to an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.50% at December 31, 2023. Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 67,869 shares at an average price of $20.62, for a total cost of $1.4 million including commissions. Tangible book value per common share(1) grew 2.0% to $18.68 at March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value per share(1) is equal to book value per share.

Liquidity - Total sources of available borrowings at March 31, 2024 totaled $743.9 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $465.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $202.3 million.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $71.2 million, to $1.9 billion, gross, at March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income - Interest income of $32.5 million increased $1.5 million compared to $31.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, driven primarily by loan growth. Interest expense of $13.2 million increased $1.3 million, driven by an increase in average balances and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets decreased 10 basis points to 0.62% of total assets at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.72% at December 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 to $14.4 million compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2023. The near complete resolution of a single nonperforming asset from $7.6 million to $0.6 million was offset by a $5.4 million increase in nonperforming assets comprised of $2.4 million of residential real estate secured loans and $3.0 million of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans to various borrowers that the Company is proactively managing toward resolution.

At March 31, 2024 commercial real estate loans with office space exposure totaled $55.0 million, or 2.8% of total portfolio loans, with a weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") of 48.1%. Included in the total are owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $43.2 million with a weighted average LTV of 47.0% and non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans with office exposure totaling $11.8 million with a weighted average LTV of 52.9%. At March 31, 2024 multi-family loans totaled $153.4 million, or 7.8% of total portfolio loans, with a weighted average LTV of 47.3%.

OpenSky

Revenues - Total revenue of $18.8 million decreased $0.2 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Interest income of $14.9 million decreased $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Average OpenSky loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $110.5 million for the first quarter 2024, decreased $4.1 million, or 3.6%, compared to $114.6 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Noninterest income of $3.9 million decreased $0.1 million from the fourth quarter 2023.

Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.6 million increased $0.9 million from the fourth quarter 2023. Data processing expense was lower in the fourth quarter 2023, attributable primarily to processor rebates. During the first quarter 2024, the number of OpenSky credit card accounts increased by 1,636 to 526,950.

Loan and Deposit Balances - OpenSky loan balances, net of reserves, of $111.9 million at March 31, 2024 decreased by $11.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to $123.3 million at December 31, 2023. Corresponding deposit balances of $171.8 million at March 31, 2024 decreased $2.1 million, or 1.2%, compared to $173.9 million at December 31, 2023. Gross unsecured loan balances of $28.5 million at March 31, 2024 decreased $2.3 million, or 7.5%, compared to $30.8 million at December 31, 2023.

OpenSky Credit - Card delinquencies remained stable in the first quarter 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023 as card balances, net of reserves, decreased $11.4 million during the first quarter 2024 as compared to an increase of $0.8 million during the fourth quarter 2023.

             
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited            
                           
  Quarter Ended   1Q24 vs 4Q23   1Q24 vs 1Q23
(in thousands except per share data) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   $
Change		   %
Change		   $
Change		   %
Change
Earnings Summary                          
Interest income $ 48,369     $ 46,969     $ 43,416     $ 1,400     3.0 %   $ 4,953     11.4 %
Interest expense   13,361       12,080       8,929       1,281     10.6 %     4,432     49.6 %
Net interest income   35,008       34,889       34,487       119     0.3 %     521     1.5 %
Provision for credit losses   2,727       2,808       1,660       (81 )   (2.9 )%     1,067     64.3 %
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   142       (106 )     (19 )     248     (234.0 )%     161     (847.4 )%
Noninterest income   5,972       5,936       6,026       36     0.6 %     (54 )   (0.9 )%
Noninterest expense   29,487       26,907       26,222       2,580     9.6 %     3,265     12.5 %
Income before income taxes   8,624       11,216       12,650       (2,592 )   (23.1 )%     (4,026 )   (31.8 )%
Income tax expense   2,062       2,186       2,915       (124 )   (5.7 )%     (853 )   (29.3 )%
Net income $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,735     $ (2,468 )   (27.3 )%   $ (3,173 )   (32.6 )%
                           
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 11,493     $ 13,918     $ 14,291     $ (2,425 )   (17.4 )%   $ (2,798 )   (19.6 )%
PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 12,205     $ 13,918     $ 14,291     $ (1,713 )   (12.3 )%   $ (2,086 )   (14.6 )%
                           
Common Share Data                          
Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.47     $ 0.65     $ 0.69     $ (0.18 )   (27.7 )%   $ (0.22 )   (31.9 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.65     $ 0.68     $ (0.18 )   (27.7 )%   $ (0.21 )   (30.9 )%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.51     $ 0.65     $ 0.68     $ (0.14 )   (21.5 )%   $ (0.17 )   (25.0 )%
Weighted average common shares - Basic   13,919       13,897       14,159                  
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   13,919       13,989       14,272                  
                           
Return Ratios                          
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.15 %     1.63 %     1.84 %                
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   1.24 %     1.63 %     1.84 %                
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.19 %     14.44 %     16.98 %                
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)   11.03 %     14.44 %     16.98 %                

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 

 

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)        
                       
  Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended
  March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(in thousands except per share data)   2024       2023     % Change     2023       2023       2023  
Balance Sheet Highlights                      
Assets $ 2,324,238     $ 2,245,286     3.5 %   $ 2,226,176     $ 2,272,484     $ 2,227,866  
Investment securities available for sale   202,254       255,762     (20.9 )%     208,329       206,055       208,464  
Mortgage loans held for sale   10,303       9,620     7.1 %     7,481       4,843       10,146  
Portfolio loans receivable (2)   1,964,525       1,788,146     9.9 %     1,903,288       1,862,679       1,838,131  
Allowance for credit losses   29,350       26,216     12.0 %     28,610       28,279       27,495  
Deposits   2,005,695       1,944,374     3.2 %     1,895,996       1,967,988       1,934,361  
FHLB borrowings   22,000       32,000     (31.3 )%     22,000       22,000       22,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       12,062     %     27,062       12,062       12,062  
Total stockholders' equity   259,465       234,517     10.6 %     254,860       242,878       237,435  
Tangible common equity (1)   259,465       234,517     10.6 %     254,860       242,878       237,435  
                       
Common shares outstanding   13,890       14,083     (1.4 )%     13,923       13,893       13,981  
Book value per share $ 18.68     $ 16.65     12.2 %   $ 18.31     $ 17.48     $ 16.98  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.68     $ 16.65     12.2 %   $ 18.31     $ 17.48     $ 16.98  
Dividends per share $ 0.08     $ 0.06     33.3 %   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.06  

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

 

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income of $35.0 million increased slightly from $34.5 million in the same period in 2023. The net interest margin decreased 41 basis points to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the same period in 2023 as interest income on credit card decreased $1.4 million. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans, increased to 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.81% for the same period in 2023 as yields on interest-bearing deposits and portfolio loans generally kept pace with the rising costs of deposits, including money market accounts and time deposits.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $150.7 million, or 7.2%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 26 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $144.0 million, or 11.7%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.90%, a 97 basis point increase from 2.93%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by loan growth. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.0 million, or 0.41% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.61% on an annualized basis of average loans for the same period in 2023. Of the $2.0 million in net charge-offs during the first quarter 2024, $1.2 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.5 million related to unsecured cards.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest income of $6.0 million decreased $0.1 million, or 0.9%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $1.5 million increased $0.3 million due to an increase in home loan sales. Credit card fees of $3.9 million decreased $0.3 million primarily related to lower interchange and other fee income.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $1.0 million to $111.9 million as of March 31, 2024, from $112.9 million at March 31, 2023. The related deposit account balances decreased 7.1% to $171.8 million at March 31, 2024 when compared to $184.8 million at March 31, 2023, reflective of the reduction in the number of open secured card customer accounts year over year.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 71.95% compared to 64.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense of $29.5 million increased $3.3 million, or 12.5%, from $26.2 million for the same period in 2023. The change includes increases in advertising expense of $1.5 million, merger-related expenses of $0.7 million, other operating expense of $0.5 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $0.4 million, salaries and employee benefits expenses of $0.4 million and data processing expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by a decrease professional fees of $0.4 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $2.3 billion, an increase of $98.1 million, or 4.4%, from the balance at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $79.0 million, or 3.5%, from the balance at March 31, 2023.

Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $61.2 million, up 3.2% or 12.9% annualized, compared to December 31, 2023, and an increase of $176.4 million, or 9.9%, compared to $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $29.4 million, or 1.49% of total loans at March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.7 million over the balance at December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, were $14.4 million, or 0.62% of total assets, down from $16.0 million, or 0.72% of total assets at December 31, 2023, and down from $16.3 million, or 0.73% of total assets at March 31, 2023. The near complete resolution of a single nonperforming asset from $7.6 million to $0.6 million was offset by a $5.8 million increase in nonperforming assets comprised of $2.4 million of residential real estate secured loans and $3.0 million of non owner-occupied commercial real estate loans to various borrowers that the Company is proactively managing toward resolution.

Deposits were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $109.7 million, or 5.8%, from the balance at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $61.3 million, or 3.2%, from the balance at March 31, 2023. Average deposits of $2.0 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $72.5 million, or 3.8%, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result of the migration, average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased $16.9 million to $637.1 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to March 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 33.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 36.3% at March 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits were approximately $855.7 million as of March 31, 2024, representing 42.7% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to $789.4 million, or 41.6%, at December 31, 2023, and $888.9 million, or 45.7%, at March 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $259.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $254.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $234.5 million at March 31, 2023. Shares repurchased and retired for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 67,869 shares at an average price of $20.62, for a total cost of $1.4 million including commissions. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

 
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 45,991     $ 45,109     $ 45,385     $ 42,991     $ 41,275  
Investment securities available for sale   1,251       1,083       1,089       1,266       1,377  
Federal funds sold and other   1,127       777       1,267       823       764  
Total interest income   48,369       46,969       47,741       45,080       43,416  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   12,833       11,759       10,703       9,409       7,754  
Borrowed funds   528       321       228       331       1,175  
Total interest expense   13,361       12,080       10,931       9,740       8,929  
                   
Net interest income   35,008       34,889       36,810       35,340       34,487  
Provision for credit losses   2,727       2,808       2,280       2,862       1,660  
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments   142       (106 )     24             (19 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,139       32,187       34,506       32,478       32,846  
                   
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposits   207       240       250       245       229  
Credit card fees   3,881       3,970       4,387       4,706       4,210  
Mortgage banking revenue   1,453       1,166       1,243       1,332       1,155  
Other income   431       560       446       404       432  
Total noninterest income   5,972       5,936       6,326       6,687       6,026  
                   
Noninterest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits   12,907       11,638       12,419       12,143       12,554  
Occupancy and equipment   1,613       1,573       1,351       1,536       1,213  
Professional fees   1,947       1,930       2,358       2,608       2,374  
Data processing   6,761       6,128       6,469       6,559       6,530  
Advertising   2,032       1,433       1,565       2,646       517  
Loan processing   371       198       426       660       349  
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net   1             1             6  
Merger-related expenses   712                          
Other operating   3,143       4,007       3,457       3,440       2,679  
Total noninterest expenses   29,487       26,907       28,046       29,592       26,222  
Income before income taxes   8,624       11,216       12,786       9,573       12,650  
Income tax expense   2,062       2,186       2,998       2,255       2,915  
Net income $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  


 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
(in thousands except share data) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 12,361     $ 14,513     $ 13,767     $ 18,619     $ 14,477  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions   72,787       39,044       130,428       100,343       125,448  
Federal funds sold   56       407       1,957       376       462  
Total cash and cash equivalents   85,204       53,964       146,152       119,338       140,387  
Investment securities available for sale   202,254       208,329       206,055       208,464       255,762  
Restricted investments   4,441       4,353       4,340       3,803       4,215  
Loans held for sale   10,303       7,481       4,843       10,146       9,620  
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs   1,964,525       1,903,288       1,862,679       1,838,131       1,788,146  
Less allowance for credit losses   (29,350 )     (28,610 )     (28,279 )     (27,495 )     (26,216 )
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net   1,935,175       1,874,678       1,834,400       1,810,636       1,761,930  
Premises and equipment, net   4,500       5,069       5,297       5,494       5,367  
Accrued interest receivable   12,258       11,494       11,231       10,155       9,985  
Deferred tax asset   12,311       12,252       13,644       13,616       12,898  
Bank owned life insurance   38,062       37,711       37,315       37,041       36,781  
Accounts receivable   11,637       1,055       696       450       551  
Other assets   8,093       9,790       8,511       8,723       7,790  
Total assets $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176     $ 2,272,484     $ 2,227,866     $ 2,245,286  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 665,812     $ 617,373     $ 680,803     $ 693,129     $ 705,801  
Interest-bearing   1,339,883       1,278,623       1,287,185       1,241,232       1,238,573  
Total deposits   2,005,695       1,895,996       1,967,988       1,934,361       1,944,374  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   22,000       22,000       22,000       22,000       32,000  
Other borrowed funds   12,062       27,062       12,062       12,062       12,062  
Accrued interest payable   6,009       5,583       5,204       3,029       1,977  
Other liabilities   19,007       20,675       22,352       18,979       20,356  
Total liabilities   2,064,773       1,971,316       2,029,606       1,990,431       2,010,769  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   139       139       139       140       141  
Additional paid-in capital   54,229       54,473       54,549       55,856       57,277  
Retained earnings   218,731       213,345       206,033       197,490       191,058  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,634 )     (13,097 )     (17,843 )     (16,051 )     (13,959 )
Total stockholders' equity   259,465       254,860       242,878       237,435       234,517  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,324,238     $ 2,226,176     $ 2,272,484     $ 2,227,866     $ 2,245,286  


The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

           
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024 		  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023		   Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1) 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
  (in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 84,531   $ 1,049   4.99 %   $ 65,336   $ 680   4.13 %   $ 62,566   $ 615   3.99 %
Federal funds sold   56     1   7.18       1,574     21   5.29       2,054     18   3.62  
Investment securities available for sale   233,231     1,251   2.16       223,132     1,083   1.93       274,685     1,377   2.03  
Restricted investments   4,601     77   6.73       4,518     76   6.67       7,346     130   7.17  
Loans held for sale   4,872     83   6.85       4,601     83   7.16       4,695     77   6.65  
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)   1,927,372     45,908   9.58       1,863,298     45,026   9.59       1,752,638     41,199   9.53  
Total interest earning assets   2,254,663     48,369   8.63       2,162,459     46,969   8.62       2,103,984     43,416   8.37  
Noninterest earning assets   44,571             40,020             40,265        
Total assets $ 2,299,234           $ 2,202,479           $ 2,144,249        
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 183,217     110   0.24     $ 195,539     90   0.18     $ 186,184     70   0.15  
Savings   4,841     1   0.08       5,184     2   0.15       6,502     1   0.05  
Money market accounts   682,414     7,136   4.21       680,697     7,139   4.16       604,864     4,587   3.08  
Time deposits   449,963     5,586   4.99       380,731     4,528   4.72       319,449     3,096   3.93  
Borrowed funds   58,963     528   3.60       41,823     321   3.05       118,379     1,175   4.02  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,379,398     13,361   3.90       1,303,974     12,080   3.68       1,235,378     8,929   2.93  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   23,820             27,529             22,355        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   637,124             622,941             654,025        
Stockholders’ equity   258,892             248,035             232,491        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,299,234           $ 2,202,479           $ 2,144,249        
                                   
Net interest spread         4.73 %           4.94 %           5.44 %
Net interest income     $ 35,008           $ 34,889           $ 34,487    
Net interest margin(4)         6.24 %           6.40 %           6.65 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.96%, 6.89% and 6.30%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 239, 248 and 284 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

 

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSkyTM, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

                         
Segments                        
For the three months ended March 31, 2024
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 32,529     $ 83     $ 14,921   $ 899     $ (63 )   $ 48,369  
Interest expense     13,154       41           229       (63 )     13,361  
Net interest income     19,375       42       14,921     670             35,008  
Provision for credit losses     1,109             1,559     59             2,727  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments     142                             142  
Net interest income after provision     18,124       42       13,362     611             32,139  
Noninterest income     704       1,352       3,915     1             5,972  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,259       2,105       13,599     1,524             29,487  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 6,569     $ (711 )   $ 3,678   $ (912 )   $     $ 8,624  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,160,051     $ 10,785     $ 105,318   $ 281,766     $ (233,682 )   $ 2,324,238  
                         
For the three months ended December 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 30,957     $ 83     $ 15,035   $ 964     $ (70 )   $ 46,969  
Interest expense     11,884       31           235       (70 )     12,080  
Net interest income     19,073       52       15,035     729             34,889  
Provision for (release of) credit losses     691             2,125     (8 )           2,808  
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments     (106 )                           (106 )
Net interest income after provision     18,488       52       12,910     737             32,187  
Noninterest income     773       1,166       3,996     1             5,936  
Noninterest expense(1)     12,303       1,617       12,669     318             26,907  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 6,958     $ (399 )   $ 4,237   $ 420     $     $ 11,216  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,051,945     $ 8,589     $ 117,477   $ 277,565     $ (229,400 )   $ 2,226,176  
                         
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Commercial
Bank		   CBHL   OpenSky   Corporate(2)   Eliminations   Consolidated
Interest income   $ 26,300     $ 77     $ 16,130   $ 978     $ (69 )   $ 43,416  
Interest expense     8,739       30           229       (69 )     8,929  
Net interest income     17,561       47       16,130     749             34,487  
(Release of) provision for credit losses     (161 )           1,821                 1,660  
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments     (19 )                           (19 )
Net interest income after provision     17,741       47       14,309     749             32,846  
Noninterest income     489       1,327       4,210                 6,026  
Noninterest expense(1)     11,759       2,336       11,738     389             26,222  
Net income (loss) before taxes   $ 6,471     $ (962 )   $ 6,781   $ 360     $     $ 12,650  
                         
Total assets   $ 2,074,634     $ 10,193     $ 106,761   $ 257,048     $ (203,350 )   $ 2,245,286  

________________________
(1)  Noninterest expense includes $6.1 million, $5.7 million, and $5.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(2)  The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

 

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data)   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Earnings:                    
Net income   $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  
Earnings per common share, diluted     0.47       0.65       0.70       0.52       0.68  
Net interest margin     6.24 %     6.40 %     6.71 %     6.63 %     6.65 %
Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans (1)     3.85 %     3.92 %     4.05 %     4.06 %     3.81 %
Return on average assets(2)     1.15 %     1.63 %     1.75 %     1.34 %     1.84 %
Return on average equity(2)     10.19 %     14.44 %     16.00 %     12.30 %     16.98 %
Efficiency ratio     71.95 %     65.91 %     65.02 %     70.41 %     64.73 %
                     
Balance Sheet:                    
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees   $ 1,964,525     $ 1,902,643     $ 1,861,929     $ 1,837,041     $ 1,786,109  
Total deposits     2,005,695       1,895,996       1,967,988       1,934,361       1,944,374  
Total assets     2,324,238       2,226,176       2,272,484       2,227,866       2,245,286  
Total stockholders' equity     259,465       254,860       242,878       237,435       234,517  
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees     1,926,778       1,862,599       1,846,866       1,800,800       1,750,539  
Total average deposits     1,957,558       1,885,092       1,918,467       1,881,380       1,771,024  
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)     97.95 %     100.35 %     94.61 %     94.97 %     91.86 %
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)     98.43 %     98.81 %     96.27 %     95.72 %     98.84 %
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.62 %     0.72 %     0.67 %     0.71 %     0.73 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.73 %     0.84 %     0.82 %     0.85 %     0.91 %
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (2)     0.41 %     0.53 %     0.38 %     0.35 %     0.61 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.49 %     1.50 %     1.52 %     1.50 %     1.47 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     204.37 %     178.34 %     185.61 %     175.03 %     160.91 %
                     
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     14.36 %     14.81 %     14.51 %     14.08 %     14.09 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     13.10 %     13.56 %     13.25 %     12.82 %     12.84 %
Leverage ratio     10.29 %     10.51 %     10.04 %     9.77 %     9.78 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.10 %     13.56 %     13.25 %     12.82 %     12.84 %
Tangible common equity     9.66 %     9.91 %     9.08 %     8.93 %     8.79 %
                                         
Holding Company Capital Ratios:                    
Total risk based capital ratio     16.83 %     17.38 %     17.11 %     16.81 %     16.75 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio     15.03 %     15.55 %     15.27 %     14.96 %     14.90 %
Leverage ratio     11.87 %     12.14 %     11.62 %     11.50 %     11.47 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.92 %     15.43 %     15.27 %     14.96 %     14.90 %
Tangible common equity     11.16 %     11.45 %     10.69 %     10.66 %     10.44 %

_______________
(1)   Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)   Annualized.

 

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
    Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data)   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Composition of Loans:                    
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied   $ 377,224     $ 351,116     $ 350,637     $ 348,892     $ 348,047  
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied     328,540       307,911       305,802       311,972       299,966  
Residential real estate     577,112       573,104       558,147       555,133       545,899  
Construction real estate     292,316       290,108       280,905       258,400       251,494  
Commercial and industrial     254,577       239,208       237,549       234,714       223,323  
Lender finance     13,484       11,085                    
Business equity lines of credit     14,768       14,117       14,155       13,277       12,205  
Credit card, net of reserve(3)     111,898       123,331       122,533       122,925       112,860  
Other consumer loans     738       950       948       1,187       1,578  
Portfolio loans receivable   $ 1,970,657     $ 1,910,930     $ 1,870,676     $ 1,846,500     $ 1,795,372  
Deferred origination fees, net     (6,132 )     (7,642 )     (7,997 )     (8,369 )     (7,226 )
Portfolio loans receivable, net   $ 1,964,525     $ 1,903,288     $ 1,862,679     $ 1,838,131     $ 1,788,146  
                     
Composition of Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 665,812     $ 617,373     $ 680,803     $ 693,129     $ 705,801  
Interest-bearing demand     193,963       199,308       229,035       243,095       219,685  
Savings     4,525       5,211       5,686       5,816       5,835  
Money markets     678,435       663,129       668,774       631,148       632,087  
Brokered time deposits     160,641       142,356       128,665       128,665       181,820  
Other time deposits     302,319       268,619       255,025       232,508       199,146  
Total deposits   $ 2,005,695     $ 1,895,996     $ 1,967,988     $ 1,934,361     $ 1,944,374  
                     
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:                    
Origination of loans held for sale   $ 52,080     $ 45,152     $ 50,023     $ 61,480     $ 44,448  
Mortgage loans sold     40,377       34,140       39,364       49,231       40,483  
Gain on sale of loans     1,238       1,015       1,011       1,262       1,223  
Purchase volume as a % of originations     97.83 %     89.99 %     92.29 %     93.12 %     90.72 %
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)     3.07 %     2.97 %     2.57 %     2.56 %     3.02 %
Mortgage commissions   $ 490     $ 465     $ 528     $ 621     $ 378  
                     
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:                    
Open customer accounts     526,950       525,314       529,205       540,058       527,231  
Secured credit card loans, gross   $ 85,663     $ 95,300     $ 98,138     $ 100,218     $ 89,078  
Unsecured credit card loans, gross     28,508       30,817       27,430       25,254       25,782  
Noninterest secured credit card deposits     171,771       173,857       181,185       186,566       184,809  

_______________
(3)   Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.


Appendix 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

   
Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Net Income $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax   538                          
Net Income, as Adjusted $ 7,100     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  
                   
Weighted average common shares - Diluted   13,919       13,989       14,024       14,059       14,272  
Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.65     $ 0.70     $ 0.52     $ 0.68  
Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.51     $ 0.65     $ 0.70     $ 0.52     $ 0.68  
                   
Average Assets $ 2,299,234     $ 2,202,479     $ 2,221,117     $ 2,184,351     $ 2,144,249  
Return on Average Assets(1)   1.15 %     1.63 %     1.75 %     1.34 %     1.84 %
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1)   1.24 %     1.63 %     1.75 %     1.34 %     1.84 %
                   
Average Equity $ 258,892     $ 248,035     $ 242,671     $ 238,684     $ 232,491  
Return on Average Equity(1)   10.19 %     14.44 %     16.00 %     12.30 %     16.98 %
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1)   11.03 %     14.44 %     16.00 %     12.30 %     16.98 %
                   
Net Interest Income $ 35,008     $ 34,889     $ 36,810     $ 35,340     $ 34,487  
Noninterest Income   5,972       5,936       6,326       6,687       6,026  
Total Revenue $ 40,980     $ 40,825     $ 43,136     $ 42,027     $ 40,513  
Noninterest Expense $ 29,487     $ 26,907     $ 28,046     $ 29,592     $ 26,222  
Efficiency Ratio(2)   71.95 %     65.91 %     65.02 %     70.41 %     64.72 %
                   
Noninterest Expense $ 29,487     $ 26,907     $ 28,046     $ 29,592     $ 26,222  
Less: Merger-Related Expenses   712                          
Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 28,775     $ 26,907     $ 28,046     $ 29,592     $ 26,222  
Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2)   70.22 %     65.91 %     65.02 %     70.41 %     64.72 %

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

 

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Net Interest Income $ 35,008     $ 34,889     $ 36,810     $ 35,340     $ 34,487  
Less: Credit Card Loan Income   14,457       14,677       15,792       14,818       15,809  
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 20,551     $ 20,212     $ 21,018     $ 20,522     $ 18,678  
Average Interest Earning Assets   2,254,663       2,162,459       2,176,477       2,136,936       2,103,984  
Less: Average Credit Card Loans   110,483       114,551       116,814       110,574       115,850  
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,144,180     $ 2,047,908     $ 2,059,663     $ 2,026,362     $ 1,988,134  
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted   3.85 %     3.92 %     4.05 %     4.06 %     3.81 %


Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 45,908     $ 45,026     $ 45,274     $ 42,879     $ 41,199  
Less: Credit Card Loan Income   14,457       14,677       15,792       14,818       15,809  
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 31,451     $ 30,349     $ 29,482     $ 28,061     $ 25,390  
Average Portfolio Loans Receivable   1,927,372       1,863,298       1,847,772       1,802,608       1,752,638  
Less: Average Credit Card Loans   110,483       114,551       116,814       110,574       115,850  
Total Average Portfolio Loans Receivable, as Adjusted $ 1,816,889     $ 1,748,747     $ 1,730,958     $ 1,692,034     $ 1,636,788  
Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as Adjusted   6.96 %     6.89 %     6.76 %     6.65 %     6.29 %


Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Net Income $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  
Add: Income Tax Expense   2,062       2,186       2,998       2,255       2,915  
Add: Provision for Credit Losses   2,727       2,808       2,280       2,862       1,660  
Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments   142       (106 )     24             (19 )
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 11,493     $ 13,918     $ 15,090     $ 12,435     $ 14,291  


PPNR, as Adjusted Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Net Income $ 6,562     $ 9,030     $ 9,788     $ 7,318     $ 9,735  
Add: Income Tax Expense   2,062       2,186       2,998       2,255       2,915  
Add: Provision for Credit Losses   2,727       2,808       2,280       2,862       1,660  
Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments   142       (106 )     24             (19 )
Add: Merger-Related Expenses   712                          
PPNR, as Adjusted $ 12,205     $ 13,918     $ 15,090     $ 12,435     $ 14,291  


Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 29,350     $ 28,610     $ 28,279     $ 27,495     $ 26,216  
Total Loans $ 1,964,525     $ 1,903,288     $ 1,862,679     $ 1,838,131     $ 1,788,146  
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans   1.49 %     1.50 %     1.52 %     1.50 %     1.47 %


Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 14,361     $ 16,042     $ 15,236     $ 15,709     $ 16,293  
Total Assets   2,324,238       2,226,176       2,272,484       2,227,866       2,245,286  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.62 %     0.72 %     0.67 %     0.71 %     0.73 %


Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 14,361     $ 16,042     $ 15,236     $ 15,709     $ 16,293  
Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,964,525     $ 1,903,288     $ 1,862,679     $ 1,838,131     $ 1,788,146  
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans   0.73 %     0.84 %     0.82 %     0.85 %     0.91 %


Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended
(in thousands) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Total Net Charge-offs $ 1,988     $ 2,477     $ 1,780     $ 1,583     $ 2,633  
Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,927,372     $ 1,863,298     $ 1,847,772     $ 1,802,608     $ 1,752,638  
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans, annualized   0.41 %     0.53 %     0.38 %     0.35 %     0.61 %


Tangible Book Value per Share Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023
                   
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 259,465     $ 254,860     $ 242,878     $ 237,435     $ 234,517  
Less: Preferred Equity                            
Less: Intangible Assets                            
Tangible Common Equity $ 259,465     $ 254,860     $ 242,878     $ 237,435     $ 234,517  
Period End Shares Outstanding   13,889,564       13,922,532       13,893,083       13,981,414       14,082,657  
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 18.68     $ 18.31     $ 17.48     $ 16.98     $ 16.65  


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Jay Walker (301) 468-8848 x1223

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com

 


You just read:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.