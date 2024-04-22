Homes For Heroes and Bank of Montreal Join Forces
TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Montreal and the Homes For Heroes Foundation are hosting a news conference April 23rd at the Royal Canadian Military Institute in Toronto, Ontario at 11 am. The event is being held to announce a 10-year partnership between Bank of Montreal and the Homes For Heroes Foundation. Homes For Heroes Foundation (www.h4hf.ca) is a registered charity building and directing tiny home villages, with wrap around social support services for unhoused Veterans. Homes For Heroes has Veterans villages located in Calgary, Edmonton, Kingston, and a new village under construction in Winnipeg.
Royal Canadian Military Institute
426 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1S9
April 23, 2024
11:00 AM EST
Government of Canada, Veterans Affairs
Homes For Heroes Foundation
Bank of Montreal
Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Veterans Affairs
Brad Field
President and CEO
Homes For Heroes Foundation
Gayle Ramsay
Head, Everyday Banking, Segments, and Everyday Growth
Bank of Montreal
Media Contacts Brad Field President and CEO Homes For Heroes Foundation (403) 888-2019 brad@h4hf.ca Kate Simandl BMO Media Relations BMO (416) 867-3996 Kate.Simandl@bmo.com