Homes For Heroes and Bank of Montreal Join Forces

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Montreal and the Homes For Heroes Foundation are hosting a news conference April 23rd at the Royal Canadian Military Institute in Toronto, Ontario at 11 am. The event is being held to announce a 10-year partnership between Bank of Montreal and the Homes For Heroes Foundation. Homes For Heroes Foundation (www.h4hf.ca) is a registered charity building and directing tiny home villages, with wrap around social support services for unhoused Veterans. Homes For Heroes has Veterans villages located in Calgary, Edmonton, Kingston, and a new village under construction in Winnipeg.

Where: Royal Canadian Military Institute

426 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1S9 When: April 23, 2024

11:00 AM EST Who: Government of Canada, Veterans Affairs

Homes For Heroes Foundation

Bank of Montreal Presentations: Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Veterans Affairs



Brad Field

President and CEO

Homes For Heroes Foundation



Gayle Ramsay

Head, Everyday Banking, Segments, and Everyday Growth

Bank of Montreal

