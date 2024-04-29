ITALY’S #1 VINEGAR BRAND, PONTI, ROLLS OUT TO MEIJER
Ponti, the legacy vinegar brand will offer a selection of its Vinegars to Meijer grocery stores in May 2024NEW YORK, NY, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italians know their vinegars, and now Meijer’s customers will too. As the most popular vinegar brand in all of Italy and top-selling in the world, Ponti’s vinegars have been quickly climbing to favorite-status since rolling out to the U.S. in more recent years. The launch at Meijer, the family-owned grocery chain with supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, is an exciting way for midwestern home cooks and chefs to elevate meals the Ponti way.
“As a family-run company with nine generations and 230 years of experience producing Vinegars, we are proud to continue expanding retail opportunities to more places in the US. We are proud of where we came from and where we’re going. To partner with a company that is also family-owned is particularly special, and we can’t wait for more American families to enjoy Ponti at their tables,” said Ponti co-owner Giacomo Ponti.
In May, Meijer will begin selling some of Ponti’s vinegars with an emphasis on its organic products. With a 230-year legacy in producing unparalleled Vinegars, the Ponti family has welcomed innovation and continues to push the bar forward in terms of product development and flavorful experiences. As a B-Corp certified company, Ponti prioritizes sustainability, ethics, community and organic options that improve the lifestyles and menus of every household.
Coming to Meijer:
100% Italian White and Red Wine Organic Vinegars: One with a fresh, harmonious bouquet of organic white wine and the other with richer, more intense florals – both 100% organic, 100% Italian and two of the bestselling Ponti products on Amazon. These vinegars are phenomenal on raw and cooked vegetables, salads, dressings, marinades and more.
Organic Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: Made from organic grapes, this high density, ready-to-squeeze glaze makes elevated, delicious meals easy. Incredible on pizzas, salads, fried foods, sandwiches and even desserts, Ponti blends cooked grape must with its exquisite Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to create a glaze that masters thickness, balance and a flavor profile that’s naturally sweet and acidic.
Premium BBQ Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: Premium BBQ sauce marries beautiful Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in this ready-for-anything glaze. A hero product of the legacy brand’s innovative product lines, this luscious, intense glaze has the full-bodied, complex depth of Ponti’s pure Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. Top it on grilled meats, vegetables or anything that needs a tasty dip. Just drizzle!
To learn more about Ponti, its family history, heritage, and products, visit their website, www.ponti.com.
###
