Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) Acquires Top Notch Home Inspector School - Expands into Washington State
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), an Edcetera Company, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Top Notch Home Inspector School, a home inspection training academy based in Washington state. The acquisition marks ICA's inaugural presence in Washington, signifying an exciting expansion of services and training opportunities for aspiring home inspectors in the region.
Students in Washington State will continue to benefit from live class and field training by Top Notch’s founder, Robbie Smith. ICA has plans to grow the list of offerings with more classes across the state. In keeping with its commitment to providing comprehensive education, ICA will also offer students access to its award-winning online course suite, including report software, bonus courses, and exam preparation tools.
"Joining forces with ICA not only broadens our reach but also enhances the learning experience for our students,” says Smith, former owner and ongoing trainer at Top Notch Home Inspector School. “It’s a win-win situation where we can leverage ICA's resources and maintain the high standards of home inspection training that Top Notch is known for."
"Expanding into Washington aligns perfectly with our mission to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in home inspections,” states Nader Qaimari, CEO of Edcetera. “We're delighted to welcome Robbie and Lindsey Smith into the ICA family. Their expertise is invaluable and their commitment to improving the home inspection industry is what made them such a great fit."
The strategic acquisition allows ICA to offer a course tailored to Washington's requirements, which include 120 hours of classroom home inspection training and 40 hours of field training. As online courses alone do not fulfill this criterion, ICA's program is designed to supplement the necessary state-approved classroom courses, providing a holistic approach that encompasses residential, commercial, and code inspection knowledge.
Furthermore, ICA students will gain lifetime access to an extensive library of resources, ensuring ongoing proficiency and professional development. The curriculum goes beyond surface-level learning, diving deep into the principles and procedures critical to operating a successful home inspection business.
With an average home inspector salary in Washington at $75,000 and an average inspection fee of $450, ICA's training program is a wise investment for those looking to enter this lucrative field.
For more information on the expanded offerings, please visit https://icaschool.com/state-licensing/washington/.
About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)
ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.
About Edcetera
Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit https://edcet.com/.
About Top Notch Home Inspections
Top Notch Home Inspection & Home Inspector School offers complete home inspection services and is approved to teach the Fundamentals of Home Inspections for Washington state. It is also an InterNACHI® Home Inspector Training Partner, providing memberships to students through the only accredited home inspector college, InterNACHI® School.
