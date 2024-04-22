Submit Release
Draw Results Released April 17, 2024

Get your results online now!

At 6 a.m. today, the Department released draw results to customers’ accounts on the Department website — seven days earlier than expected. Department personnel have worked tirelessly to be able to release the draw results early.

Hunters can check their draw results by logging onto their customer account on the Department website.

Unsuccessful applicants should receive refunds on credit cards over the next week. Check refunds for all other unsuccessful applicants will be processed by the end of April.

287,449 applications were submitted for deer, elk, antelope, oryx, ibex, bighorn sheep, Barbary sheep and javelina licenses. The Department issued 61,341 draw licenses.

Habitat Stamp, Paper Tags and E-Tags

Draw licenses and tags will be mailed to the address provided, unless you chose the e-tag option. Do not hunt without a valid license and tag!

Successful applicants who did not purchase the Habitat Stamp with their draw application must purchase the stamp before May 15, 2024 for it to be printed on their combined license/tag. If not purchased before May 15, 2024, the Habitat Stamp must be printed and carried separately. May 15, 2024 is also the deadline to change your address before tags are mailed.
Need Assistance?
Emails were sent to successful applicants the morning of April 17.  If you do have questions, assistance is available through our Information Center at 888-248-6866. The Information Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hunting and Fishing Opportunities

New Mexico is certainly known for a wide variety of big game hunting opportunities. Whether you were drawn or not, there are many over-the-counter hunting and fishing opportunities. Don’t forget to put these opportunities on your calendar.
  • Annual fishing licenses are valid from April 1 to March 31.
  • Spring turkey season is currently happening now through May 15.
  • Public-land bear, cougar and Barbary sheep licenses are also currently available over-the-counter.
  • Find out more about raffles and auctions for Big Game Enhancement Licenses.
  • The leftover draw license sale will be in late June.
  • Youth Encouragement Elk licenses will go on sale in early July.
  • Applications for special oryx and pronghorn hunts for injured service members will be available in June.
  • Over-the-counter javelina, fall turkey, private-land deer, private-land pronghorn, private-land Barbary sheep, secondary management zone private-land elk and federal duck stamps will be available beginning July 1. Public-land bear, cougar, Barbary sheep and ibex and private-land oryx licenses are also currently available over-the-counter.
  • Pheasant and sandhill crane draw applications will be available in July and the deadline to apply is August 14.
  • Small game seasons, including upland and migratory game birds, also provide great opportunities in the fall.

