Draw Results Released April 17, 2024
|At 6 a.m. today, the Department released draw results to customers’ accounts on the Department website — seven days earlier than expected. Department personnel have worked tirelessly to be able to release the draw results early.
Hunters can check their draw results by logging onto their customer account on the Department website.
Unsuccessful applicants should receive refunds on credit cards over the next week. Check refunds for all other unsuccessful applicants will be processed by the end of April.
287,449 applications were submitted for deer, elk, antelope, oryx, ibex, bighorn sheep, Barbary sheep and javelina licenses. The Department issued 61,341 draw licenses.
Habitat Stamp, Paper Tags and E-Tags
|Draw licenses and tags will be mailed to the address provided, unless you chose the e-tag option. Do not hunt without a valid license and tag!
Successful applicants who did not purchase the Habitat Stamp with their draw application must purchase the stamp before May 15, 2024 for it to be printed on their combined license/tag. If not purchased before May 15, 2024, the Habitat Stamp must be printed and carried separately. May 15, 2024 is also the deadline to change your address before tags are mailed.
|Emails were sent to successful applicants the morning of April 17. If you do have questions, assistance is available through our Information Center at 888-248-6866. The Information Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hunting and Fishing Opportunities
|New Mexico is certainly known for a wide variety of big game hunting opportunities. Whether you were drawn or not, there are many over-the-counter hunting and fishing opportunities. Don’t forget to put these opportunities on your calendar.