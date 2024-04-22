Detroit Sports Commission Expands $1 Million Living Legacy Program and Holds Community Celebration With Partners





As part of the Detroit Sports Commission Living Legacy Program, local non-profits and community organizations receive well in excess of $1 million dollars in both programming and direct grants from the Detroit Sports Commission and local partners, in conjunction with the 2024 NFL Draft

Grants exceeding $200k will be awarded to grassroots, non-profit organizations across all seven districts of Detroit in collaboration with Detroit City Council

Additional partners include the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which is providing $290k in grants to 15 non-profit organizations in the Detroit region, and the Amazon Community Fund, which is providing $300k in grants to 12 local organizations

GENYOUth, ALLTROO & NFL Flag-In-Schools will introduce programs in middle schools across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

DETROIT, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light, the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) unveiled additional details and grant recipients as part of its unprecedented $1 million Living Legacy Initiative. In addition, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Amazon, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the NFL, and other entities awarded grants to local community organizations.

Announced in November 2023, the Detroit Sports Commission's $1 million Living Legacy Initiative is designed to promote youth literacy and sports, with a special emphasis on empowering girls in sports across Detroit and neighboring communities. This initiative was a pivotal component of the DSC's bid for the 2024 NFL Draft. The DSC has committed to integrating the Living Legacy Initiative into all future sporting events from the 2024 NFL Draft through the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four at Ford Field, and beyond.

Today, as a continuation of the Living Legacy Initiative, additional grants made possible by a host of generous donor partners were awarded to more than 30 local community organizations in a festive, draft-style format to announce the chosen “Draft Picks” or grant recipients. All recipients were presented with a specially branded Detroit Sports Commission 2024 jersey and hat, serving as a memento of their selection. All grant recipient organizations were afforded the opportunity to host a table in the event to showcase their mission and cause-related activities in the local community.

“The Detroit Sports Commission – with support from Visit Detroit, Detroit City Council, and generous donors from the local civic, corporate and philanthropic community – is pleased to offer grants to organizations throughout Detroit’s seven districts and the region,” said Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission.

“Our Living Legacy Initiative was developed as a significant element of the successful bid for the NFL Draft, and today’s announcements are the tangible delivery on the commitment made to the NFL and the Detroit community as we continue our efforts to infuse community support into locally-hosted sporting events beyond the NFL Draft.”

The Living Legacy Initiative would not be possible without donations from local civic, corporate and philanthropic community including: Visit Detroit; Michigan Economic Development Corporation; Rocket Mortgage; Flagstar Bank; General Motors; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; City of Windsor; Detroit Pistons; DTE Energy; Fifth Third Bank; Huntington National Bank; Ilitch Companies; Kaiser Enterprise; Knight Foundation; Meijer; Penske Corporation; PNC Bank; The Skillman Foundation; Tourism Windsor Essex; Walbridge and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

“Today’s announcement by the Detroit Sports Commission is a culmination of nearly two years of extensive research and planning efforts by our Community Engagement Committee to identify local needs and gaps, define key pillars of support, identify local organizations that are doing great work in the area, and deliver a comprehensive grant distribution program focused on the seven districts of Detroit,” said Faye Nelson, former Michigan director of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and co-chair of the Detroit Sports Commission Community Engagement Committee.

The initiative’s inaugural non-profit partners were selected by a committee of community leaders from local education, non-profit, foundation, and youth sports organizations, after significant research, discussion, and listening sessions to identify community priorities.

Furthermore, to ensure accessibility for non-profit organizations of all sizes operating in the education and youth sports sectors, the committee collaborated closely with the Detroit City Council to develop a grant application process allowing councilmembers to nominate non-profit and community organizations in their respective districts. The committee received a total of 60 grant proposals from all nine members of the City Council. These submissions are currently under review, and the selected grant recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.

APPENDIX: Details on Grants from Community Partners

RALPH C. WILSON JR. FOUNDATION

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, through its Project Play initiative led by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, is providing 15 supporting grants to the following local organizations: Chandler Park Conservancy; City of Port Huron (Teen Volleyball); Clark Park Coalition; Detroit United Lacrosse Association; East Side Youth Sports Foundation; Figure Skating in Harlem, Inc. – Detroit; Free Bikes 4 Kidz; Friends of Detroit Rowing, Inc.; Great Lakes Regional Field Hockey, Inc.; Kids on the Go; LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities; Oakland County Sheriff PAL Program; Wendy Hillard Foundation and the YMCA of Monroe.

“All children should have the opportunity to play and be active regardless of their income or zip code. Thanks to the partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and our Project Play initiative, we are working to support great programs here in Detroit and the region that are connecting youth to a wide range of sports and activities, from individual to team sports, and providing safe spaces and access to the equipment needed for play,” said David Egner, president & CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Detroit Sports Commission to support the work of our community partners ensuring youth in southeast Michigan have access to safe, affordable, and inclusive sports programs and opportunities. Project Play: Southeast Michigan, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, will continue investing in organizations that inspire youth to get active while fostering an environment that encourages learning and empowerment,” said Ric DeVore, president, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

AMAZON

In addition to the Detroit Sports Commission’s overall commitment, the Amazon Community Fund announced $300,000 in supporting grants to the following local community organizations: Athletes Without Limits; Horatio Williams Foundation; Rhonda Walker Foundation; Derrick Coleman Elite; Future Star Guards; Downtown Boxing Gym; Abraham Farm; Alkebu-Ian Village; Detroit City Football Club – Project Blackstar; Brown Elite Elevated Youth Foundation; The Arc Detroit; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit.

“At Amazon, we strive to give back to the communities where our employees work and live,” said Amazon Community Engagement Manager, Ian Conyers. “I am proud of our partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission, civic stakeholders, and the community organizations that are equipping Detroit’s youth with the tools they need to succeed.”

GENYOUth, ALLTROO & NFL Flag-In-Schools

A major contributor to the Detroit Sports Commission initiative, GENYOUth, ALLTROO & NFL Flag-In-Schools will infuse flag football programs into middle schools throughout the state of Michigan in the 2024-2025 school year.

NFL COMMUNITY EVENTS

The NFL is hosting a series of community events taking place throughout Detroit as part of the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light on April 25-27, 2024. From events highlighting the unique role of football in bringing people together to projects centered around community greening and youth wellness, the 2024 NFL Draft community activations aim to leave a positive legacy in Detroit and the surrounding region that resonates long after the final pick. Full Press Release

LOCAL SMALL AND MINORITY BUSINESS

The City of Detroit, Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, Michigan Black Business Alliance, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, and other key partners developed an inclusive plan connecting Detroit’s small and minority business community with NFL Draft opportunities. By fostering professional development, networking and contracting opportunities, this program engaged and empowered over 250 businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community.

DCLEATED

The City of Detroit, Detroit City Walls and community partners geared up for the 2024 NFL Draft with a unique and impactful art installation project: DCLEATED tying into the football big impact hit referred to as a “decleating.” The project’s goal is to do the same, using local artists to paint huge cleat sculptures and then auctioning them off after the draft to benefit charities selected by City Walls or the artists themselves. In total 20 colossal cleats have been placed on various locations on the streets of Detroit, celebrating Detroit’s artists and the 2024 NFL Draft. The cleats are currently being auctioned to benefit area charities following the NFL Draft.

ON THE CLOCK TOUR

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, Visit Detroit, along with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and local grassroots partners, brought the fun and excitement of the Draft to communities across the state of Michigan through the “On The Clock Tour”. More than 10,000 residents in all of Detroit’s seven districts and a total of 20,000 residents statewide visited the OTCT neighborhood events, which were free and open to the public. The multi-stop tour featured unique football-themed activities focused on the local community and encouraged residents to download the NFL One Pass app to enjoy free access to the three-day NFL Draft in Detroit April 25-27.

NFL TEAMMATES PROGRAM

Additionally, the Detroit Sports Commission, with support from the coalition of key stakeholders leading the 2024 NFL Draft, actively promoted community outreach for the NFL's "Teammates” Program.​ The program offered temporary and paid roles aimed at promoting a fun and inclusive environment of fan engagement by fulfilling a variety of team roles throughout the NFL Draft footprint. More than 1,200 candidates were carefully selected from nearly 10,000 applicants.​ Collaboration with Detroit City Council, Detroit at Work, and District Manages ensured representation across Detroit's seven Districts, with more than 800 Teammates positions filled by Detroit residents.

DETROIT SPORTS COMMISSION COMMUNITY IMPACT DRAFT: FAQ

What is the Living Legacy Initiative?

Designed to champion youth literacy and youth sports, with a specific focus on empowering girls in sports within the City of Detroit and its surrounding communities, the Detroit Sports Commission announced a $1 million Living Legacy Initiative in November of 2023. The Living Legacy Initiative was an integral part of the DSC’s formal bid for the 2024 NFL Draft.

How was the Living Legacy Initiative funded?

The Living Legacy Initiative would not be possible without donations from local civic, corporate and philanthropic community including: Visit Detroit; Michigan Economic Development Corporation; Rocket Mortgage; Flagstar Bank; General Motors; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan; City of Windsor; Detroit Pistons; DTE Energy; Fifth Third Bank; Huntington National Bank; Ilitch Companies; Kaiser Enterprise; Knight Foundation; Meijer; Penske Corporation; PNC Bank; The Skillman Foundation; Tourism Windsor Essex; Walbridge and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

How were grant recipients identified?

The initiative’s inaugural non-profit partners – literacy non-profit Beyond Basics and Project Play, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan – were selected by a committee of community leaders from local education, non-profit, foundation and youth sports organizations, after significant research, discussion, and listening sessions to identify community priorities.

To ensure accessibility for non-profit organizations of all sizes operating in the education and youth sports sectors, the committee also collaborated closely with the Detroit City Council to develop a grant application process allowing councilmembers to nominate non-profit and community organizations in their respective districts. The committee received a total of 60 grant proposals from all nine members of the City Council. These submissions are currently under review, and the selected grant recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.

How much did each organization receive?

Additional details and grant amounts will be announced once the full list of grant recipients is released at a later date, following the NFL Draft.

What are the next steps of the Living Legacy Initiative?

The DSC has committed to integrating the Living Legacy Initiative into all future sporting events, from the 2024 NFL Draft through the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four at Ford Field and beyond.

