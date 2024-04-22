Reza Davani of KBA Attorneys Named Maryland Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Maryland Association for Justice
MAJ honors Reza Davani, KBA, as its 2023 Trial Lawyer of the Year award along with Tara Eberly, JJS, after the largest verdict in a Maryland nursing home case.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reza Davani of KBA Attorneys Named Maryland Trial Lawyer of the Year
KBA Attorneys, a leading litigation firm known for its aggressive advocacy in nursing home and other serious injury cases, is proud to announce that partner Reza Davani has been honored as the Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Maryland Association for Justice. This prestigious recognition is awarded to Mr. Davani following his landmark trial verdict in a significant nursing home bed sore case, underscoring his commitment to justice and client welfare.
The Maryland Association for Justice honored Reza Davani, senior partner at Ketterer Browne & Associates, LLC as its 2023 Trial Lawyer of the Year award along with Tara Eberly of Janet Janet & Suggs, LLC. Mr. Davani and Ms. Eberly secured the largest verdict in Maryland history for a Nursing Home case, $9,045,000.
Mr. Davani followed this verdict by recently securing another seven-figure verdict six months later. In another Nursing Home bedsore/pressure ulcer case, he obtained a $1,500,000 jury verdict with KBA associate attorney, Lauren Henry; his second such victory in a row.
Recognized by his peers in Maryland and across the United States in the prosecution of Nursing Home abuse cases, Mr. Davani is a highly sought-after trial attorney in other catastrophic, serious injury and death cases. Law firms across the nation send clients to Mr. Davani because achievements like this. This achievement is an enormous honor and well-deserved for Mr. Davani's tireless efforts to obtain justice and hold accountable those who harm some of the most vulnerable elderly people in our society because of negligence and neglect. It reflects KBA’s commitment to clients.
"Our firm is dedicated to upholding the rights of the most vulnerable in our society," said Reza Davani. "This award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of justice and our commitment to our clients."
KBA Attorneys has a significant presence in Maryland, and in key jurisdictions such as Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. Law firms across the United States refer cases to Mr. Davani and KBA, recognizing their expertise and the firm's capacity to deliver results in complex legal challenges.
The firm's success in landmark cases has been instrumental in promoting safer practices and higher standards of care in nursing homes and other care facilities. Through meticulous litigation efforts, KBA Attorneys advocates for those who have been wronged, ensuring they receive the compensation and justice they deserve. This recognition from the Maryland Association for Justice highlights the impact of Mr. Davani’s work and KBA’s pivotal role in shaping the landscape of trial law in the region.
For more information, or to arrange an interview with Reza Davani or a representative of KBA Attorneys, please contact: KBA Attorneys, Brian Ketterer, 215-300-5163, or Info@KBAattorneys.com
About KBA Attorneys KBA Attorneys is a premier law firm with a robust focus on nursing home litigation, consumer protection, and personal injury. Known for its aggressive legal tactics and client-centered approach, KBA utilizes state-of-the-art technology to champion the rights of individuals across the nation. The firm's dedication to justice and excellence has earned them a reputation as a trusted advocate for the elderly and injured.
Note: Each case is different and a past record is no assurance of favorable results in future cases. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Past results afford no guarantee of future results. Every case is different and must be judged on its own merits. Contact KBA Attorneys to discuss the specifics of any particular case.
