NVBDC Marks a Decade of Championing Veteran-Owned Businesses
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC’s 10th anniversary is not just a celebration but an invitation to be part of a vibrant community that values service, leadership, and excellence.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant milestone, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is celebrating ten years of unwavering support and certification for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs). Since its inception, NVBDC has been at the forefront of certifying and fostering growth and opportunities for businesses led by those who served in the military. As we commemorate this anniversary, it's a time to reflect on past achievements and anticipate the future success stories that NVBDC-certified companies will undoubtedly write.
Over the past ten years, NVBDC has certified thousands of veteran-owned businesses, providing them with a seal of legitimacy that opens doors to numerous opportunities. These certifications have not only helped veteran entrepreneurs gain access to corporate contracts but have also played a critical role in their business development and networking opportunities.
Unique in its achievement, the NVBDC is recognized as the sole veteran business certification agency accepted by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable—a testament to its stringent standards and the quality of businesses it certifies. These elite corporate members have collectively spent over $4 billion with NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businesses in 2023, showcasing the council’s significant impact on facilitating veteran participation in the nation’s supplier diversity activities.
This remarkable expenditure represents just a fraction of the potential market, accounting for only 25% of NVBDCs' current corporate membership. Such a figure underscores the trust and reliance placed on NVBDC certifications by major corporations. It highlights the vast opportunities still available for certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to tap into.
The NVBDC's mission extends beyond certification. Through mentoring, advocacy, and education, it has created a supportive ecosystem that addresses the unique challenges veteran entrepreneurs face. This comprehensive approach has enabled many SD/VOBs to scale their operations, enter new markets, and achieve remarkable growth.
The United States has a rich history of veteran entrepreneurs who have built successful companies. Examples include FedEx, founded by Marine Corps veteran Frederick W. Smith, revolutionizing global courier delivery services; and Walmart, started by Army veteran Sam Walton, now the world's largest retailer. These companies exemplify how military experience can provide a foundation for successful entrepreneurial ventures. The leadership, discipline, and strategic planning skills developed in the military have been crucial for these veterans in founding and growing their businesses. NVBDC expects that our certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses will be the next generation of major corporations.
As NVBDC celebrates this milestone, there's a palpable sense of anticipation for what the next decade will bring. The council is committed to nurturing the next generation of great American companies, with the belief that among today’s certified SD/VOBs are tomorrow’s industry giants.
NVBDC service-disabled and veteran-owned certified businesses are diverse, operating across various sectors from technology and manufacturing to services and consulting. This diversity is a strength, reflecting the adaptability and resilience of the veteran community. As these businesses grow, they not only contribute to the American economy but also create new jobs and innovations that benefit society as a whole.
NVBDC’s 10th anniversary is not just a celebration but a call to action for veteran entrepreneurs and the organizations that support them. It's an invitation to be part of a vibrant community that values service, leadership, and excellence.
For veterans considering starting or growing their businesses, NVBDC’s certification process and support network offer a powerful springboard. For corporations, partnering with NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs means not only accessing quality services and products but also supporting a community that has given so much to the country.
To our certified veteran business owners, corporate partners, and supporters, thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Here’s to another decade of success, growth, and making a difference in the lives of military veterans transitioning into the business world. Together, we are building a legacy of strength, resilience, and excellence while ensuring the legacy of our veteran business owners continues into successful business ventures.
