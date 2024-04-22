Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Applications Extended Until May 3, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, APRIL 16, 2024:
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is accepting applications for its 2024-2025 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grants through May 3, 2024. These grants are available to not-for-profit organizations and federal, state and local government agencies. Entities can apply for up to $20,000 per project. Recipients may use grant funds for projects that enhance recreational use of side-by-sides, ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles on public lands. Projects promoting OHV safety or mitigating impacts from OHV use also qualify. Law enforcement agencies are eligible for special grant funds up to $15,000 to conduct OHV patrols, control paved road use of OHVs and enforce the provisions of the OHV Act (66-3-1001 through 66-3-1021 NMSA).
Previous grants have funded the purchasing of the necessary equipment to clear and maintain the redeveloped Elephant Rock Trail in the Carson National Forest. Other projects have provided for the purchase and lease of snow-grooming equipment that is utilized to maintain the multi-use trail leading up to Greenie Peak near the Village of Red River, the South Central Mountain Resource Conservation Council and Development Council, Inc. in coordination with the Lincoln Nation Forest, have used their OHV grant award to construct two motorized trailheads that allow for greater access to the Hale Lake Recreation Area of the Lincoln National Forest.
Last year’s recipients include Region II Emergency Medical services, New Mexico Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance, Red Rock Motorsports Club in Gallup, Red River Off-Road Coalition, City of Deming, Village of Los Lunas, the Town of Red River and more. Special law enforcement grants have in the past funded approximately 450 hours of dedicated OHV patrols by agencies around the state.
OHV Grants are funded by user-generated revenues from OHV registrations, collected in the state’s Trail Safety Fund and administered by the department. No General Fund monies are used for OHV grants.
Grant application forms and information can be downloaded from the Department’s OHV program website. Completed applications must be emailed to the OHV program manager at DGF-OHVMGR@dgf.nm.gov no later than Friday, May 3, 2024, by close of business at 5 p.m. For further information, please contact Desi Ortiz by phone at 505-321-0858 or via email at DGF-OHVMGR@dgf.nm.gov.
All OHVs operated on public lands in New Mexico must be registered. All OHV riders and passengers under the age of 18 must wear an approved helmet and eye protection, and operators under the age of 18 must carry proof of having completed OHV safety training