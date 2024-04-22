Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Applications Extended Until May 3, 2024

Previous grants have funded the purchasing of the necessary equipment to clear and maintain the redeveloped Elephant Rock Trail in the Carson National Forest. Other projects have provided for the purchase and lease of snow-grooming equipment that is utilized to maintain the multi-use trail leading up to Greenie Peak near the Village of Red River, the South Central Mountain Resource Conservation Council and Development Council, Inc. in coordination with the Lincoln Nation Forest, have used their OHV grant award to construct two motorized trailheads that allow for greater access to the Hale Lake Recreation Area of the Lincoln National Forest. Last year’s recipients include Region II Emergency Medical services, New Mexico Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance, Red Rock Motorsports Club in Gallup, Red River Off-Road Coalition, City of Deming, Village of Los Lunas, the Town of Red River and more. Special law enforcement grants have in the past funded approximately 450 hours of dedicated OHV patrols by agencies around the state.