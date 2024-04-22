Construction on Regina General Hospital Parkade Advances with Installation of Panels

CANADA, April 22 - Released on April 22, 2024

Trucks carrying large concrete panels are arriving daily and the framework of the future Regina General Hospital (RGH) parkade will begin to take shape over the coming weeks.

Manufactured offsite, over 500 concrete panels ranging in size and up to 60 feet long, will be installed with the aid of a crane.

“Our government is pleased to see this project is beginning to take shape,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “We look forward to the completed project later this year offering convenience and more importantly safety to Regina General Hospital patients, visitors and staff.”

"Building the future is more than bricks and mortar; it is about weaving innovation into every beam, every panel," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "In the construction of Regina General Hospital Parkade, each installed panel marks a step forward in our commitment to progressive infrastructure, ensuring a foundation of excellence for generations to come."

The four-level structure will provide a total of 1,005 stalls, consisting of 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls, for a net increase of 686 parking stalls. The construction is being led by Link Developments.

"We are excited about enhancing accessibility and convenience for all who use Regina General Hospital," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "This project is a clear testament to the joint commitment of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Government of Saskatchewan toward ensuring enhanced safety and accessibility for our patients, visitors and dedicated staff."

"On behalf of Link Developments, we are pleased to announce that we are approaching the midpoint of our construction schedule, and the project is on track to be completed by December of this year,” Link Developments spokesman Carmen Lien said. “We are excited to showcase the ingenuity and benefits of the building system we have adopted. By utilizing precast concrete panels, our team was able to mitigate seasonal challenges and reduce impact to the day-to-day operations of the Regina General Hospital.”

Government has committed $22.4 million to date toward the parkade construction, which is targeted for completion in late 2024.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Inquiry Line

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca