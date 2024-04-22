Forestry Commission hosting public meetings regarding a new forest policy
CANADA, April 22 - Islanders are invited to provide input on forestry priorities at upcoming public meetings across the province.
Towards A New Forest Policy, a discussion paper by the Prince Edward Island Forestry Commission, outlines 13 key issues related to our forests and the forestry sector. These include the future legislative framework, government assistance to woodlot owners and the forest industry, the protection of forest ecosystems, and the need to develop more resilient forests.
The public meetings will help the Commission understand more about Islanders’ forestry priorities and the issues facing PEI forests.
- May 14 in Charlottetown at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre
- May 16 in O’Leary at the Town Hall Boardroom
- May 21 in Abram-Village at Village Musical Acadien
- May 23 in Summerside at Credit Union Place
- May 28 in Montague at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre
- May 30 in Souris at Eastern Kings Community Centre
All meetings will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Abram-Village meeting will be bilingual and simultaneous interpretation will be available.
There will be time for general comments and questions from the public. However, those wishing to make a formal presentation are asked to contact Forestry Commission Chair Jean-Paul Arsenault, at jparsenault@gov.pe.ca, indicating which meeting they wish to attend.
Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca