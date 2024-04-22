Forestry Commission hosting public meetings regarding a new forest policy

CANADA, April 22 - Islanders are invited to provide input on forestry priorities at upcoming public meetings across the province.

Towards A New Forest Policy, a discussion paper by the Prince Edward Island Forestry Commission, outlines 13 key issues related to our forests and the forestry sector. These include the future legislative framework, government assistance to woodlot owners and the forest industry, the protection of forest ecosystems, and the need to develop more resilient forests.

The public meetings will help the Commission understand more about Islanders’ forestry priorities and the issues facing PEI forests.

May 14 in Charlottetown at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre

May 16 in O’Leary at the Town Hall Boardroom

May 21 in Abram-Village at Village Musical Acadien

May 23 in Summerside at Credit Union Place

May 28 in Montague at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre

May 30 in Souris at Eastern Kings Community Centre

All meetings will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Abram-Village meeting will be bilingual and simultaneous interpretation will be available.

There will be time for general comments and questions from the public. However, those wishing to make a formal presentation are asked to contact Forestry Commission Chair Jean-Paul Arsenault, at jparsenault@gov.pe.ca, indicating which meeting they wish to attend.

Feedback may also be provided by filling out an online survey. The discussion paper and survey are available at PEI Forestry Commission . The deadline for feedback is August 31, 2024

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca