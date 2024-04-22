Kovay Gardens Announces Expansion To Include Marine Diamond Tower

Kovay Gardens Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond Resort Entrance Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond Rooftop View Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond Suite Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond New Construction

LA CRUZ DE HUANACAXTLE, NAYARIT, MEXICO, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kovay Gardens Announces Expansion To Include New Marine Diamond TowerKovay Gardens, the luxurious resort known for its unparalleled natural beauty and exceptional hospitality, is pleased to announce the expansion of its stunning resort in Riviera Nayarit. This expansion will include a new entrance and an additional tower, the Marine Diamond, and encompass internal amenities such as a gym, bar café, boutique, terraces, and other world-class amenities.Located on a private cove off the legendary Bahia de Banderas in the heart of Riviera Nayarit, Kovay Gardens has become a top destination for travelers seeking a truly unforgettable experience. With its breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and exceptional service, the resort has gained a reputation for being one of the most sought-after destinations in Mexico.Kovay Gardens Announces Marine DiamondThe new tower named Marine Diamond at Kovay Gardens is set to add even more luxury suites to its already impressive collection of resort condos. Each suite will feature modern interiors and upscale furnishings, providing guests with the ultimate comfort and relaxation. The expansion includes a state-of-the-art fitness center and a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the stunning Pacific Ocean.With a contemporary flair and beach style, the new 7-level building at Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond is designed to operate in and enhance the native landscape and stunning views. The new tower's design harmoniously blends the interior with the exterior, starting with an elegant entrance directly connected to the ground floor's front desk.The naturally lit and ventilated hallways are tied to the elevators that serve the 30 units and are designed for a direct visual connection to the ocean and the natural surroundings. The new Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond units are flexible in layout, including potential expansion through a double-door lock-off system.The dimensions, interior design, and material quality have been meticulously chosen to ensure warmth, elegance, and excellence, meeting the project's high standards. Taking advantage of the height and upper level, additional amenities such as outdoor pools, jacuzzis, a sky bar, and sunbathing areas offering a 360-degree view will give visitors an unparalleled view of the Bay of Banderas.Kovay Gardens Announces Expansion Including New TowerThe group at Kovay Gardens is pleased to unveil this addition to their already stunning resort, which will offer guests an elevated experience of luxury and comfort. The new tower will add more luxurious amenities and suites to its already impressive collection of resort condos, further enhancing the guest experience."We are thrilled to introduce our latest expansion project to our valued guests," said Ramon Martinez, spokesperson for Kovay Gardens. We are constantly striving to find ways to exceed our guests' expectations and provide them with an unforgettable vacation experience. This exciting new expansion, including the new tower, allows us to offer even more luxurious accommodations and amenities in our beautiful and unique natural setting."The new Marine Diamond tower's design aesthetic combines state-of-the-art technologies with contemporary, luxurious comfort. Each suite is thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality furnishings designed to enhance the breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. With its new expansion, Kovay Gardens is again setting a new standard of excellence in Riviera Nayarit.

