CoStar Acquires Matterport

Andy Florence hits the center stage at the HousingWire Gathering this morning at 8:45 am in Scottsdale, AZ. It is sure to be a packed house. If there is one thing that you can say about Andy Florence, when he and his leadership team commit to something, they go in 100%. Today, Matterport is trading at just under $1.4B

When WAV Group worked with Matterport as a startup to launch into real estate so many years ago, we witnessed the awe of real estate professionals who immediately recognized the breakthrough innovation of the Matterport experience in real estate marketing.

If you recall your first Matterport experience, you surely witnessed true technology innovation. The ability to move through rooms, and understand space through the doll house animation delivers an online home viewing experience like no other.

With CoStar’s massive domination of commercial real estate, rentals, and a top competitor in residential real estate portals, Matterport will be componentized into the marketing of all existing and proposed building structures.

The announcement caused Matterport stock to jump from $1.70 per share, to nearly $5 on the release. Sadly, we had exited our positions in Matterport long ago as their stock price languished. The price surged the valuation of Matterport up over $1.4 Billion this morning on the news release.

Press Release follows.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR), The spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with CoStar Group, Inc., a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, pursuant to which CoStar Group will acquire all outstanding shares of Matterport in a cash and stock transaction valued at $5.50 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $2.1 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion based on the closing price for CoStar Group common stock on April 19, 2024. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Matterport’s Board of Directors, Matterport stockholders will receive $2.75 in cash and $2.75 in shares of CoStar Group common stock for each share of Matterport common stock.

Founded in 2011, Matterport pioneered the development of the first 3D capture solution to deliver dimensionally accurate, photorealistic virtual tours or “digital twins” for any type of property. Matterport’s proprietary and patented technology enables anyone to digitize a property using a variety of camera technologies including cameras found on most smartphones. Matterport also produces a line of innovative 3D capture devices, including the company’s flagship LiDAR-based Pro3 camera which is capable of high-precision indoor and outdoor capture. At the center of the solution is Cortex, a powerful artificial intelligence software engine that automatically generates the 3D digital twin and virtual tour while providing property insights like detailed property dimensions, room layouts, and more.

Matterport’s 3D technology is utilized in nearly every sector of real estate, spanning residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and industrial spaces, among others. Over the years, Matterport has curated what is considered the largest and most precise collection of spatial property data worldwide, with over 12 million spaces captured in 177 countries, and representing more than 38 billion square feet of digital property under management. Contributing to this growth, Matterport has established a global network of several thousand photographers, capture services technicians, and service partners producing hundreds of thousands of new 3D digital twins for properties each month.

CoStar Group operates some of the most effective and widely recognized real estate information solutions and online property marketplaces in the world including Apartments.com, LoopNet, CoStar, and Homes.com, all of which feature Matterport’s 3D virtual tours. CoStar Group was one of the first adopters of Matterport’s technology, and currently has almost 300,000 Matterport digital twins available in the CoStar information product and online property marketplaces. Advertisers on CoStar Group marketplaces clearly recognize the value of Matterport virtual tours. In March 2024, there were over 7.4 million views of Matterport 3D Tours on Apartments.com, with consumers spending 20% more time viewing an apartment listing when Matterports were available. CoStar Group intends to utilize Matterport in a similar fashion on Homes.com to further enhance the most comprehensive agent, seller and buyer friendly residential portal on the market.

“CoStar Group and Matterport have nearly identical mission statements of digitizing the world’s real estate. I look forward to welcoming Matterport to the CoStar Group family and believe that we will be stronger together, in pursuit of our common mission,” said Andy Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “The world has changed and today a Matterport is the new open house or property tour. People now select their next home, apartment, office, store, hotel, or warehouse on their mobile device often without ever visiting the property. There is no better way to remotely experience space than via Matterport. CoStar Group intends to support and invest in research and development opportunities to further develop Matterport’s spatial technology, including the application of AI and machine learning to extract information from the 3D spatial data library as well as using generative artificial intelligence to imagine and reimagine physical spaces.”

RJ Pittman, Chair and CEO of Matterport said, “We are thrilled to join forces with CoStar Group, a long-standing customer and partner with a shared vision for transforming global real estate through technology and digitization. This transaction is another significant milestone that acknowledges the groundbreaking work Matterport has accomplished in 3D digital twin technology and AI-driven property intelligence. With CoStar Group’s expansive reach and scale in property research and analytics and our joint commitment to innovation, we believe that this powerful combination will transform how properties are marketed, sold, and managed worldwide. Importantly, it offers Matterport’s stockholders the opportunity to participate in the value creation and future growth prospects of our combined efforts.”

The transaction, which is expected to be completed during the year, is subject to the approval of Matterport stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Directors, Officers and certain other stockholders of Matterport, representing approximately 15% of Matterport’s fully diluted shares, have entered into voting agreements to support the transaction. The transaction is subject to a 10% symmetrical collar based on a CoStar Group share price of $86.02 as the midpoint.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP is serving as legal advisor to Matterport.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Mike Knapp

ir@matterport.com

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is the World’s #1 Digital Twin Platform* leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. *Largest digital twin cloud hosted platform for the built world sq. ft. scanned. Data on file.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attracted over 160 million unique monthly visitors in September 2023. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia.