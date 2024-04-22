Beyond Spots & Dots Triumphs at the 39th Annual Educational Advertising Awards
The agency received six accolades at the annual competition.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievement at the 39th Annual Educational Advertising Awards, where the agency secured an impressive total of six accolades. These awards recognize Beyond Spots & Dots’ commitment to excellence in crafting impactful and innovative education advertising campaigns.
The Educational Advertising Awards celebrate the best in educational marketing and advertising across various mediums, including print, digital, social media, and multimedia. The wins underscore Beyond Spots & Dots’ expertise in developing comprehensive advertising strategies tailored to the unique needs and objectives of educational institutions. The awards include:
• Gold - Internal Publication
• Gold - Electronic Advertising
• Silver - Online Display Ad
• Silver - Total Digital Marketing Program
• Merit - Online Display Ad
• Merit - Total Recruitment Package
Leveraging a combination of creativity, data-driven insights, and cutting-edge technologies, Beyond Spots & Dots continues to set new benchmarks in the educational advertising landscape.
“We are immensely proud to receive six Educational Advertising Awards, which stand as a testament to the dedication and talent of our team,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots. “We are passionate about helping educational institutions connect with their audiences in meaningful ways, and these awards reaffirm our commitment to delivering excellence in every campaign we undertake.”
Beyond Spots & Dots extends its gratitude to its clients for their collaboration and trust, as well as to the esteemed panel of judges at the Educational Advertising Awards for recognizing the agency’s achievements.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development, public relations, and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
Lauren Suchy
Beyond Spots & Dots
+1 412-281-6215
email us here