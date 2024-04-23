RFM Productions Leads Charge in Making Coachella 2024 an Environmentally-Conscious Event
RFM Productions uses creative media to raise awareness of Amazon deforestation and environmental justice
The environmentally conscious push is a result of RFM’s founder’s continued commitment to raising awareness about the deforestation of the Amazon
Creative media is essential in mobilizing the public and raising awareness of so many global challenges, including the destruction of the Amazon.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In some positive environmental news, just in time for Earth Day, one of the US's premier music festivals went environmentally conscious to raise awareness for the Amazon. Coachella 2024's plastic-free event was the result of continued efforts of Latin environmental executive Rafaela Moura, founder of media company RFM Productions and Senior Advisor at US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in her quest to drive environmental transformation through a collective mobilization of policy makers, scientists and the creative community.
RFM Productions is a minority-led nonprofit organization founded by Moura dedicated to providing high-impact media services for underprivileged communities by focusing on BIPOC mobilization, climate education, advocacy and awareness of marginalized groups living in the rainforest. Through creative storytelling, RFM Productions highlights the issues of man-made environmental destruction, natural disasters, environmental pollution, environmental justices, displacement of people and increased social issues because of natural disruption that mainly occurs due to human activities.
In its efforts to raise awareness of the man-made environmental destruction of the Amazon, the RFM team has started a collective transformation towards a greener future by breaking barriers, representing diversity and saving the planet through creative channels, including innovative partnerships like those with Coachella. This approach, Moura notes, is essential to drive behavior and psychologic change. People everywhere should feel they, too, can make a difference.
“While science and policy matter in driving positive changes in protecting our environment, it takes all of us contributing to the cause to make a real impact,” said Moura. “Creative media is essential in mobilizing the public and raising awareness of so many global challenges, including the destruction of the Amazon.”
RFM's success in collaborating with Coachella's planners to make the festival environmentally-friendly and inclusive is remarkable, given the media company started the push less than a year ago.
“RFM is committed to driving positive change by serving as a voice for the voiceless and bringing the public, especially youth, together to instigate change,” added Moura. “Our success in partnering with festivals like Coachella to ensure it was an environmentally-friendly event to raise awareness of the environmental atrocities in the Amazon is proof that people want to make a difference and, when invited to participate in such initiatives, are eager to help and volunteer. We’re proud of the way we’re using media and communication in a meaningful way to drive positive global change.”
On the heels of its success at Coachella, RFM will continue to advocate for the protection of the Amazon and the tribes calling it home by directly addressing the historical gaps in building a true and sustainable solidarity for natives. The organization’s BIPOC Amazon Project expands on the fundamental understanding that misleading narratives by oppressive groups are directly responsible for deforestation. Once these narratives are silenced and the rich stories of the Amazon’s tribes prioritized, only then will deforestation efforts be halted and deforestation reversed.
Those interested in learning more about RFM's mission and how they can partner with the organization to drive positive global change through creative media channels and communication should visit rfmproductions.org.
Francesca Liv
RFM Productions
sustainableproduction@rfmproductions.org