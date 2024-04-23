RFM Productions Leads Charge in Making Coachella 2024 an Environmentally-Conscious Event

RFM Productions uses creative media to raise awareness of Amazon deforestation and environmental justice Rafaela Moura, RFM Productions CEO and Senior Advisor to the US EPA RFM Productions partners with creatives at Coachella and Earth Day to empower environmental change and behavior

The environmentally conscious push is a result of RFM’s founder’s continued commitment to raising awareness about the deforestation of the Amazon

Creative media is essential in mobilizing the public and raising awareness of so many global challenges, including the destruction of the Amazon.” — Rafaela Moura