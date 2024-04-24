Bill Rogerson MBE Invites Readers To Explore “The NOT so Secret Diary of a Shearings Holidays Traveller”
EINPresswire.com/ -- A former British Transport Police Officer, Bill Rogerson MBE, is inviting all the travelling enthusiasts to relive their memorable moments spent in buses and coaches. His book “The NOT so Secret Diary of a Shearings Holidays Traveller” will take you down memory lane and inspire you to get on the road again.
Bill Rogerson MBE is set to release his latest book, “The NOT so Secret Diary of a Shearings Holidays Traveller.” Scheduled for publication middle of this year, this eagerly anticipated memoir promises readers an unforgettable journey across Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Morocco, and across Europe, all from the comfort of a coach or bus seat.
It all started in Morecambe, Lancashire, which was the native place of a travelling enthusiast, Bill Rogerson MBE. The guy who started his career as a Constable in the British Transport Police on 05 April 1971 believed that adventure is out there, and sometimes, all it takes is a bus ticket and an open mind to find it. Just like a traveller does not stop at one place, Bill was also making strides in his career. From Constable to Uniform Sergeant at Crewe and the Officer in Charge at Bangor, North Wales, he served the British Transport Police with all his heart in every role that was offered to him. During his long and illustrious career, Bill had the privilege to travel extensively in his local area and beyond by buses and coaches.
He has been interested in travelling since his childhood, and buses have always fascinated him. Bill has spent 52 years of his life with Shirley, and during their marriage, he was able to set his inner traveller free. This book is all about the travelling they have done together. From group tours on coaches to self-drive holidays to hotels in Britain, Bill has captured all the beautiful moments he lived on the roads while being with his better half.
You can join the list of anticipated readers who are waiting eagerly for this literary masterpiece from Bill. The hype is real among the travelling enthusiasts who enjoy their rides in buses and coaches. This book will take you from the bustling streets of London to the tranquil landscapes of New Zealand. You will get to experience the remarkable adventures of the author alongside his beloved wife. They had 130 holidays between 1991 to 2022 with Shearings Holidays, and every single one of them is filled with excitement, fun, laughter, heartwarming stories, and unexpected twists.
At its core, “The NOT so Secret Diary of a Shearings Holidays Traveller” celebrates the joy of travel and the unique experiences that come with exploring the world by coach. Bill offers readers a glimpse into the diverse cultures, landscapes, and people encountered during his travels. The book contains some heartfelt interactions with fellow passengers of different age groups. Some were from the youth, while some were young at heart.
This couple travelled for such an extensive period that witnessed the transformation of Motorways and navigated several roadworks, especially in Scotland around the Glasgow area. Bill connected travelling and storytelling to share their humorous incidents while being on the road and paint a picture of cities, towns, and villages they visited through his words.
𝐀𝐬 𝐈𝐛𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝:
“Travelling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.”
This book holds endless surprises for people who are adventurous and can dedicate their lives to travelling. You cannot doubt the skills of Bill to narrate real life moments in the most dreamy way as this is not his first book. He is the co-author of “The Hooligans Are Still Among Us” and “Police Dog Heroes.” He has another police-related book of his own, “Old Bill’s Tales of The Railway Old Bill.”
𝐖𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
“Loved the book. Its a great mix of police and trains with lots of amusement thrown in. Bill obviously has had a great life so far, enjoying his work and play.”
“The NOT so Secret Diary of a Shearings Holidays Traveller” is about to be launched in the mid of 2024. Bill has penned down these tales not just to share his experiences but to ignite a spark within each reader and a desire to see the world with fresh eyes and an open heart. Start counting the days, as you would not want to miss the adventure that awaits.
