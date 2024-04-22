Comfort Plus Incontinence Care Specialists are Proud to Offer New Tranquility 3XL Protective Underwear

Founder Martha O’Neill played integral role in development of Tranquility’s plus-sized incontinence products line

Dunbridge, OH – Comfort Plus incontinence care specialists, which has a history of partnership with Tranquility brand of incontinence care products going back more than 20 years, is excited to offer Tranquility’s latest superabsorbent solution – 3XL pull-on underwear in two protection levels.

This summer of 2024, Tranquility will add to its bariatric disposable adult diaper catalog by introducing new size 3XL offerings for both Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear and Tranquility Essential Underwear – Heavy. Comfortably fitting up to 95″ waists, these new items are engineered to set a new standard for absorbency and discreet protection in the bariatric incontinence product market.

Along with carrying these new items, Comfort Plus incontinence care specialists continues to be a proud supplier partner of Tranquility’s full range of bariatric adult diapers. Together, Comfort Plus and Tranquility aim to empower those who experience heavy to severe incontinence with products that deliver greater dignity and confidence, transforming the sometimes negative narrative around incontinence care.

Bariatric beginnings

Comfort Plus founder Martha O’Neill had a significant influence in Tranquility becoming a pioneer of superabsorbent bariatric briefs.

A longtime supplier of the Tranquility brand in the Southwest U.S., Martha received feedback from her customers in that region about the need for adult diaper products engineered for people of larger stature. She brought this request to her friends at Tranquility, who began looking into how to design plus-sized adult diapers.

After much research, development and investment, in 2003 Tranquility launched its first bariatric briefs for people of larger size.

Today, Tranquility offers three best-in-class bariatric adult diapers:

Tranquility Bariatric Briefs

Tranquility Air-Plus Bariatric Briefs

Tranquility HI-Rise Bariatric Briefs

Shared origins

Many years before Tranquility rolled out its first bariatric brief, Comfort Plus incontinence care specialists and Tranquility shared similarities in their matriarchal origins and mission-driven business development.

The story of Comfort Plus began when Martha O’Neill witnessed first-hand the negative side effects of poorly managed incontinence at her aging grandmother’s nursing home. After deciding to care for her grandmother at home, Martha set out to find better absorbent products to solve for issues like skin breakdown, odor and embarrassment.

Her journey led her to meet personally with skilled caregivers and product manufacturers like Tranquility, eventually inspiring her to establish Comfort Plus in 1992. From the start, the company has been dedicated to providing superior incontinence care products, helping thousands of people regain their dignity, self-esteem and freedom – the same way Martha helped her grandmother.

In a similar manner, Lee Mitchell helped create Tranquility Products over 40 years ago out of a profound personal desire to offer more effective incontinence solutions to her loved ones. Tranquility eventually became the flagship brand of Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (PBE), which was founded as a provider of the Pillow Paws brand of safety footwear by Lee and her husband, Jim, in 1961.

Today, Tranquility remains known for its superabsorbent products, offering a variety of adult diaper styles in a wide range of absorbency levels and sizes from youth to 5XL. The brand has become synonymous with high-performance protection, enabling individuals to lead fulfilling lives without the constant worry of incontinence.

In recognition of the profound impact Martha has had on its history, PBE/Tranquility presents the annual “O’Neill Award” honoring its employees who exemplify “service with a heart.”

A full line of bariatric absorbent adult diapers

Tranquility has continued to grow its bariatric adult diapers offering. In addition to its latest 3XL underwear products, Tranquility offers size 2XL disposable incontinence underwear and adult briefs that provide maximum absorbency and comfort in several product lines:

Tranquility SmartCore Briefs

Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear

Tranquility Premium DayTime Underwear

Tranquility Essential Breathable Briefs – Heavy

Tranquility Essential Underwear – Heavy

In addition to incontinence briefs and incontinence underwear, Tranquility also provides supplementary absorbent products such as underpads, personal care pads and booster pads, plus extra care items like moisture management sheets to help prevent adult diaper rash and maintain skin integrity.

Tranquility ThinLiner Moisture Management Sheets

Tranquility Air-Plus Extra-Strength Breathable Underpads

Tranquility TopLiner Booster Contour Pads

Tranquility bariatric adult diapers and adult briefs sizes start at 2XL and go up to 5XL, providing a comfortable fit for a maximum waist size of 108″ and body weights of 250 lbs or more.

Tranquility bariatric diaper and bariatric brief styles are designed to contain both urinary and fecal incontinence, and are among the most absorbent adult diapers to manage heavy incontinence.

Feature and benefits

Like all Tranquility products, its bariatric diapers and plus-sized incontinence briefs feature Real Life Protection technology, meaning bariatric patients can expect ultimate absorbency from a superabsorbent core that locks in and retains fluid, whether the wearer is resting, active or on the move.

Here are additional features to look for with Tranquility products that help protect sensitive skin, deter diaper rash, ensure a secure fit and provide dependable odor control for daytime and overnight protection:

Stretchable side panels

Breathable side panels

Soft, cloth-like backing material

Tear away sides for easy removal (disposable underwear products)

Kufguards leg cuffs that guide fluid into the absorbent core for leakage protection

And all-new for the Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear sizes 2XL and (coming in summer 2024) new size 3XL, all materials are 100% breathable, including 100% breathable side panels. This means the specially designed outer film retains fluid while allowing potentially damaging warm air and water vapor to escape, helping to keep skin dry to promote skin health and added comfort.

Improving lives, together

As the demand for inclusive, high-quality bladder and bowel incontinence briefs and adult diapers continues to grow, Comfort Plus incontinence care specialists and Tranquility stand at the forefront, ready to lead the industry and assist adults in need of plus-sized disposable briefs.

They are committed to improving the lives of men and women facing the challenges of incontinence who require maximum protection, skin health solutions and a customized fit, by offering an array of products in larger waist sizes.

For more information about bariatric diapers and incontinence briefs, visit the Comfort Plus and Tranquility websites.

