Giga Metals director Milewski resigns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that director Anthony Milewski has resigned from the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corp. to pursue other ventures.



“I want to thank Anthony for his service on the Board since 2019,” said Mr. Jarvis. “He has been very helpful in providing access to capital markets and other forms of financing that enabled us to develop our project, and he has played a key role in helping us to develop our management team.”

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

