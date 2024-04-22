Charlotte Sign Company Invests in New Roland DGA Flatbed UV Printer

We are your Charlotte Sign Company Charlotte Sign Company makes outdoor signs Welcome to the Charlotte Sign Company

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charlotte Sign Company, is a leading provider of Charlotte custom signage solutions, has recently announced their investment in a new flatbed UV printer. This state-of-the-art printer will allow the company to expand their capabilities and provide even more high-quality and innovative signage options to their clients.

The new Roland flatbed UV printer is equipped with the latest technology, allowing for faster and more precise printing on a variety of materials. This includes rigid materials such as wood, metal, and acrylic, as well as flexible materials like vinyl and fabric. With the ability to print directly onto these materials, Charlotte Sign Company can now offer a wider range of products, including custom signs, banners, vehicle wraps, and more.Take object customization to new heights with the VersaOBJECT CO Series of large format direct to substrate UV flatbed printers. Digital UV printing has never been more versatile and the CO Series is the perfect solution for customizing boards, objects up to 7.87 inches in height and even irregular 3D objects.

"We are thrilled to announce our investment in this new flatbed UV printer," said Clifford Smith, CEO of the Charlotte Sign Company. "This technology will greatly enhance our capabilities and allow us to provide our clients with even more creative and unique Charlotte outdoor signage solutions. We are always looking for ways to improve and stay ahead of the competition, and this investment is a testament to that commitment."

This Charlotte interior signs company has been serving the Charlotte community for over 20 years, providing top-notch vehicle wraps, signage solutions for businesses of all sizes. With this new investment, they are poised to continue their growth and success in the industry. The company is excited to see the positive impact this new printer will have on their clients and looks forward to creating even more eye-catching and effective signage in the future.

For more information about the Charlotte Sign Company and their services, please visit their website at www.charlottesigncompany.pro.

