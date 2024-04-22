ARC Churches Recaps Second Launch Training Event of 2024

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is proud to recap another successful ARC Church Launch training event, which was held at Christ Fellowship Church.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to recap what was another successful launch training event. The latest event, held March 12-13 at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was the second such ARC Church Launch training event held this year.

This second event was hosted by Christ Fellowship Church Pastors Todd and Julie Mullins, both of whom are members of the ARC Lead Team.

The event welcomed potential ARC church planters, existing pastors, campus pastors and leaders from all around the country to learn the best practices for church planting with the Association of Related Churches (ARC). It’s geared toward ARC church planters, but many existing ARC churches attend as well so they can train, learn and receive tools that can help their local church thrive.

There were more than 100 people who attended the March event at Christ Fellowship Church in Florida.

There were many topics that were covered at the two-day ARC Launch training event.

That included “Start with Why,” led by Josh Roberie, who serves on the Church Planting Team at the Association of Related Churches (ARC); “Recruiting for a Large Launch,” led by Josh and Amy Roberie; “Building Your Brand,” led by Delaney Woodward of Union City Church in Washington, D.C.; “Marketing Ground Game,” led by Brandon and Delaney Woodward; “Funding the Vision,” led by Marc Poland of Discover Church in Philadelphia; and “Financial First Steps,” led by Noah Herrin of Way Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other topics included “Marriage and Ministry,” “Stewarding the Spiritual,” “Creating an Attractional Weekend Service,” “Portable and Excellent,” “The Impact of Outreach,” and “Countdown to a Strong Launch.”

ARC churches have created a launch model that has proven to work through the launch of hundreds of churches around the world. This ARC Launch training event is the first step in launching a church with ARC.

The event allows attendees to receive the nuts and bolts of starting a church with ARC (Association of Related Churches). After attending this event, pastors are invited to apply to officially start a church with ARC.

If their application is approved, they receive direct access to continued training through All Access by ARC, the organization’s online training platform. This includes extensive training and resources on topics such as recruiting, marketing, team building, anti-harassment procedures, church government, budgeting, timeline to launch day and more.

There are three more ARC Launch events scheduled for the rest of this year. They are scheduled for May 14-15 in Dallas, Texas; August 20-22 in Orange County, California; and November 12-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

To learn more about the Association of Related Churches (ARC), please visit arcchurches.com.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

