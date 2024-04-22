Compass Group Canada releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Demonstrates Commitment to Global Planet Promise Goal to be Net Zero by 2050

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the country’s leading provider of food services and support services, is proud to announce the release of their 2023 Sustainability Report, representing Canadian-focused progress and initiatives. The report, released today, showcases the company's progress towards their Canadian Climate Commitments and dedication to achieving its global Planet Promise to be Net Zero by 2050.



As the country’s largest food service provider, Compass Group Canada recognizes the significant impact they can make through environmentally focused changes in their operations across thousands of sites, nationally. Their Canadian Sustainability Report is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to create a more sustainable future through major initiatives, such as Stop Food Waste Day and Waste Not 2.0 – both aimed at reducing food waste across the company’s significant food service operations. Localized pilots of innovative, sustainability-focused solutions have also helped Compass Group Canada accelerate their adoption of eco-friendly options, including programs such as Friendlier reusable take-out packaging and Waste Not 2.0 - their proprietary waste tracking solution.

“I am thrilled to see the meaningful change taking place within our organization represented in our Canadian Sustainability Report,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada, and ESS North America. “We interact with millions of Canadians every day, so our business has the opportunity and responsibility to make a real impact and lead the industry to change for good. By making it easy for our guests and associates to incorporate planet-friendly options into their lives, we want to make the right thing to do, the easy thing to do.”

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Compass Group Canada's sustainability initiatives, highlighting key achievements, ongoing projects, and future commitments that align with the company's sustainability goals. Some significant Canadian milestones highlighted in the report include:

100% certified sustainable Palm oil used across their operations since 2022.

62% of seafood is sustainably sourced.

Almost 50% of their food and beverage purchases are locally sourced.

Over 50% of chocolate is ethically sourced.

"We are excited to release our Canadian-focused Sustainability Report, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and support for our Planet Promise goal of becoming globally Net Zero by 2050,” said Heather Wilkie, executive vice president of business transformation. “We believe that the foodservice industry in Canada, and globally, can and should be a force for good, contributing positively to our planet and local communities. This report not only outlines our achievements so far, but also underscores our dedication to driving meaningful change in our industry and beyond."

Key highlights from the Compass Group Canada Sustainability Report include:

21.8 tonnes of food sent to compost.

+276,000 meals donated.

+244,000 kilograms of GHG emissions diverted.

931,128 litres of water saved.

"Our Sustainability Report serves as a roadmap of our sustainability journey, showcasing the progress we've made and the path we've charted towards supporting our global Planet Promise within Canada. We are focused on reducing our environmental impact, promoting responsible sourcing, and fostering a culture of sustainability throughout our organization. This report underscores our commitment to transparency, accountability, and our role as responsible stewards of the environment," said Jennifer Lambert, director of sustainability at Compass Group Canada.

Compass Group Canada's Sustainability Report represents a milestone in their journey towards both global and local sustainability leadership. It serves as a reflection of the company's journey to be the most innovative foodservice provider in Canada and their commitment to the well-being of the planet for future generations.

The full Compass Group Canada Sustainability Report is available for download on their website HERE.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services, and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance, and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a, Best Workplaces in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives in 2024, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Compass Group Canada

Courtney Gardner – Director, Corporate Communications

Courtney.gardner@compass-canada.com

647-633-5420

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/584f1d86-f513-48d7-afdd-a2594aa0872d