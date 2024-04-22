Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,152 in the last 365 days.

Trade Policy Review: Morocco

The following documents are available:

Secretariat report

A detailed report written independently by the WTO Secretariat.

Government report

A policy statement by the government of the member under review.

From the meeting

The Secretariat and Government reports are discussed by the WTO’s full membership in the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB).

Concluding remarks

Background

Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise, mandated in the WTO agreements, in which member countries’ trade and related policies are examined and evaluated at regular intervals. Significant developments that may have an impact on the global trading system are also monitored. All WTO members are subject to review, with the frequency of review depending on the country’s size.

Share

You just read:

Trade Policy Review: Morocco

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more