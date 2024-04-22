Trade Policy Review: Morocco

The following documents are available:

Secretariat report

A detailed report written independently by the WTO Secretariat.

Government report

A policy statement by the government of the member under review.

From the meeting

The Secretariat and Government reports are discussed by the WTO’s full membership in the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB).

Concluding remarks

Background

Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise, mandated in the WTO agreements, in which member countries’ trade and related policies are examined and evaluated at regular intervals. Significant developments that may have an impact on the global trading system are also monitored. All WTO members are subject to review, with the frequency of review depending on the country’s size.

