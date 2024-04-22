Winners Announced for K-12 Student Fish Art Contest
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to announce winners of the 2024 Vermont Student Fish Art Contest in partnership with Wildlife Forever.
The department received submissions from Vermont students in grades K-12. Participants selected a fish species found in Vermont waters and submitted an illustration and one-page creative essay on the species.
“The Fish Art Contest is a way for Vermont students to use their creativity and strengthen their knowledge and connection with our environment,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart. “A total of 226 Vermont Students submitted artwork of Vermont fish species. This year saw several Vermont schools incorporate the contest into their curriculum, allowing the teachers to highlight the selected fish species in detail before the students created their masterpieces. We congratulate all of the participants on a job well done and look forward to next year’s contest.”
The following winners were selected for four age categories:
Grades: K-3
1st: Raine Chaleff: Northern Pike
2nd: Kate Reed: Rainbow Trout
3rd (tie): Fern Hammond: Brook Trout
3rd: (tie): Iris Freitag: Brook Trout
Grades 4-6:
1st: Delia Clogston: Rainbow Trout
2nd: Emmet Trombley: Brook Trout
3rd: Coco Healey: Brook Trout
Grades: 7-9
1st: Shea Bellezza: Yellow Perch
2nd: Jenna Sweeney: Largemouth Bass
3rd: Bella Bonk: Rainbow Trout
Grades: 10-12
1st: Brayden Carton: Rainbow Trout
Winners will receive a fishing rod and reel, and their art will be entered into a selection process to be featured in the department’s forthcoming 2025 Fishing Guide and Regulations publication.