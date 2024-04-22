Winners Announced for K-12 Student Fish Art Contest

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to announce winners of the 2024 Vermont Student Fish Art Contest in partnership with Wildlife Forever.

The department received submissions from Vermont students in grades K-12. Participants selected a fish species found in Vermont waters and submitted an illustration and one-page creative essay on the species.

“The Fish Art Contest is a way for Vermont students to use their creativity and strengthen their knowledge and connection with our environment,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart. “A total of 226 Vermont Students submitted artwork of Vermont fish species. This year saw several Vermont schools incorporate the contest into their curriculum, allowing the teachers to highlight the selected fish species in detail before the students created their masterpieces. We congratulate all of the participants on a job well done and look forward to next year’s contest.”

The following winners were selected for four age categories:

Grades: K-3

1st: Raine Chaleff: Northern Pike

2nd: Kate Reed: Rainbow Trout

3rd (tie): Fern Hammond: Brook Trout

3rd: (tie): Iris Freitag: Brook Trout

Grades 4-6:

1st: Delia Clogston: Rainbow Trout

2nd: Emmet Trombley: Brook Trout

3rd: Coco Healey: Brook Trout

Grades: 7-9

1st: Shea Bellezza: Yellow Perch

2nd: Jenna Sweeney: Largemouth Bass

3rd: Bella Bonk: Rainbow Trout

Grades: 10-12

1st: Brayden Carton: Rainbow Trout

Winners will receive a fishing rod and reel, and their art will be entered into a selection process to be featured in the department’s forthcoming 2025 Fishing Guide and Regulations publication.